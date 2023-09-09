Google Pixel Watch 2 set to launch in India on October 5. What to expect1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Google to launch Pixel Watch 2 globally on October 4, with India debut on October 5 exclusively on Flipkart.
Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch 2 globally on October 4 at the Made by Google event, with its India debut on October 5, exclusively on Flipkart. While pricing and specifications are undisclosed, reports suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, over 24 hours of battery life with an always-on display, and Wear OS 4.