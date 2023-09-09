Google is set to launch the Pixel Watch 2 globally on October 4 at the Made by Google event, with its India debut on October 5, exclusively on Flipkart. While pricing and specifications are undisclosed, reports suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, over 24 hours of battery life with an always-on display, and Wear OS 4.

On Friday, Google announced its plans to introduce the Pixel 8 series in India. It disclosed that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro would be up for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart, commencing on October 5. Additionally, Google has confirmed the release of the Pixel Watch 2 in India, set to go on sale on the same date, October 5.

The company has not yet disclosed the pricing and specifications for the Pixel Watch 2. Nonetheless, they provided a glimpse of its design in a video shared on X, showcasing a porcelain-colored band. The upcoming smartwatch bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch. It is worth noting that the Pixel Watch was not introduced in the Indian market.

Google has not officially shared any details regarding the specifications of the Pixel Watch 2. However, multiple media reports have surfaced about this smartwatch. According to a recent report by Gadgets 360, the Pixel Watch 2 might be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset, possibly either the Snapdragon W5 or Snapdragon W5+. It was also mentioned that the Pixel Watch 2 could potentially provide a battery life of more than 24 hours, even when the always-on display (AOD) feature is active. Furthermore, expectations are that the Pixel Watch 2 will run on Wear OS 4.

Reportedly, it is anticipated that the smartwatch might introduce four fresh watch faces: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold. The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to sport an aluminum body. A clue from the Google Play Console listing has hinted at the possibility of it being powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, which is believed to be the Snapdragon W5 chipset.