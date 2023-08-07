Google Pixel Watch 2 tipped to get these features. Check details here1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:17 AM IST
The Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to have improvements in SoC, battery, connectivity, and features like UWB and Find My Device. It will run on Wear OS 4 and have a 1.2-inch OLED display.
The anticipated release of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is likely to take place soon. According to a recent report, the forthcoming Pixel Watch's successor is expected to receive notable improvements, particularly in the areas of the SoC and battery.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message