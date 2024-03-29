Google Pixel Watch 3 leak: Rumours hint at imminent launch with battery and size upgrades
Google Pixel Watch 3 rumors intensify as certification platforms hint at imminent launch with potential upgrades over Pixel Watch 2.
Rumors swirl as Google's highly anticipated wearable, the Google Pixel Watch 3, inches closer to its unveiling. Recent discoveries on certification platforms hint at an imminent launch, with enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the upgrades the new device might offer over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2.