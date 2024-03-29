Rumors swirl as Google's highly anticipated wearable, the Google Pixel Watch 3, inches closer to its unveiling. Recent discoveries on certification platforms hint at an imminent launch, with enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the upgrades the new device might offer over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaks spotted by tech enthusiasts at 91mobiles.com, appearing on certification sites like Dekra and Safety Korea, have shed light on the potential enhancements of the Pixel Watch 3. Codenamed G1QME, the device is rumored to boast a 307mAh battery, a modest improvement from the Pixel Watch 2's 304mAh. Google seems keen on refining its wearable lineup, as evidenced by the incremental battery upgrades seen across successive generations.

Earlier speculations hinted at a significant shift in size options for the Pixel Watch 3. Unlike its predecessors, which offered only one size variant, the upcoming smartwatch is rumored to provide users with a choice between two sizes. This move could cater to a broader range of preferences and wrist sizes among consumers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though specifics about the Pixel Watch 3 are scarce, industry insiders anticipate its official debut later this year, possibly alongside the Pixel 9 series. With promises of improved functionality and user experience, Google aims to captivate the wearable market once again with its latest offering.

Recapping the Pixel Watch 2's features, the device flaunts a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and operates on WearOS 4. Despite its modest 304mAh battery, the Pixel Watch 2 claims a respectable 24-hour battery life, even with the always-on display feature enabled.

Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 2 incorporates sophisticated health tracking capabilities from Fitbit, encompassing a range of features such as a multi-path heart rate sensor, stress management tools, body-response monitoring, fall detection, and a skin temperature sensor. With excitement building for the Pixel Watch 3, fans are eagerly anticipating Google's official announcement regarding its specifications, functionalities, and release date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

