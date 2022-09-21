Tech giant Google is expected to launch Pixel Watch on October 6 alongside the Pixel 7 phone launch. Days ahead of the launch, alleged design and price of the WiFi variant of the upcoming smartwatch has appeared online. As per a report by 9to5Google, the price of Google Pixel Watch will start at $349.99 (roughly ₹28,000) for the Wi-Fi model. The cellular variant, on the other hand, is said to be priced at $399 (roughly ₹31,900).

The report also reveals the alleged colour variant of both the models. Google Pixel Watch’s WiFi only variant will be offered in Black/Obsidian, Gold/ Hazel, and Silver/Chalk colour options. While the cellular model will come in Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/ Hazel colour variants.

Google has already announced the ‘Made by Google’ event for October 6 at 7:30pm. At the event, the company is expected to unveil its Pixel 7 series along with its first Pixel smartwatch. The Pixel Watch is said to be available for purchase from November 7.

Google Pixel Watch expected specifications

Announced at the Google I/O event this year, Google Pixel Watch will run on the latest version of Google Wear OS. As per teaser images, the smartwatch will have a circular dial with minimal bezels around the display. The device is said to have a stainless steel build and may come with curved glass protection.

Google’s upcoming smartwatch will be equipped with features like support for Google Wallet, Google Maps and Google Assistant. Health features on the smartwatch will include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and more. The device is said to be compatible with the Find My Device app.

Meanwhile, Google is running a quirky marketing campaign in Japan. The company is selling potato chips to select customers in order to promote its upcoming Pixel 7 series. Shared in a Twitter post, the tech giant is offering Google potato chips in four flavors: Snow Cheese in white packaging, Hazel Onion in dark sage packaging, Salty Lemon in yellow packaging, and Obsidian Pepper in black packaging. These colours and names of the chips are, what reports suggest, similar to the colours of Pixel 7 phone.