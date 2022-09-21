Google Pixel Watch colour and price leaks online ahead of October 6 launch

Tech giant Google is expected to launch Pixel Watch on October 6 alongside the Pixel 7 phone launch. Days ahead of the launch, alleged design and price of the WiFi variant of the upcoming smartwatch has appeared online. As per a report by 9to5Google, the price of Google Pixel Watch will start at $349.99 (roughly ₹28,000) for the Wi-Fi model. The cellular variant, on the other hand, is said to be priced at $399 (roughly ₹31,900).

