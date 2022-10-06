Google Pixel Watch debuts with emergency SOS and 24-hour battery: Details

Google Pixel Watch is finally here. The smartwatch was first unveiled at Google I/O event in May this year. It is now formally introduced at the Made By Google event 2022 along with the Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel Watch comes with a starting price of $349 (approx. ₹28,600) for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model. While the LTE version carries a price tag of $399 (approx. ₹32,700). Buyers will get 3 months of YouTubeMusic Premium and 6 months of Fitbit Premium membership for free. Pre-orders start today in select countries that include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland (Wi-Fi model only), France, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

