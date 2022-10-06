Google Pixel Watch debuts with emergency SOS and 24-hour battery: Details

Google Pixel Watch comes with a starting price of $349 (approx. ₹28,600) for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model.
Google Pixel Watch is finally here. The smartwatch was first unveiled at Google I/O event in May this year. It is now formally introduced at the Made By Google event 2022 along with the Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel Watch comes with a starting price of $349 (approx. ₹28,600) for the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model. While the LTE version carries a price tag of $399 (approx. ₹32,700). Buyers will get 3 months of YouTubeMusic Premium and 6 months of Fitbit Premium membership for free. Pre-orders start today in select countries that include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland (Wi-Fi model only), France, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
Google Pixel Watch specifications
Google Pixel Watch features a unique, curved design with scratch-resistant 3D coverglass on the top. The dial is 41mm wide and is 12.3 mm thick, and comes with endless combinations of stylish bands & customizable watch faces. The smartwatch comes built with WearOS by Google and thus offers support for third-party apps including Spotify, Calm and more.
The Google Pixel Watch is claimed to offer the ‘best of Google and Fitbit’. Pixel Watch with Fitbit is claimed to offer an accurate measurement of heart rate continuously at once per second—whether you're working out or at rest. It can display notifications for Google Calendar and Gmail, and has support for Google Pay. It is equipped with features like Active Zone Minutes and Daily Readiness score.
Another worthy feature on the smartwatch is the Emergency SOS calling with the Personal Safety app. Google Pixel Watch can also be used to assess heart rhythm for AFib with the ECG app. Users will also get access to personalized Wellness Report and Health Metrics Dashboard on Google Pixel Watch. It will include wellness metrics like heart rate variability, breathing rate, and resting heart rate.
The smartwatch offers more than 1000 workouts for HIIT to yoga and features 400+pieces of mindfulness content like guided breathing, sleep stories, and relaxing sounds. Google Pixel Watch can also be used to track sleep with sleep stage breakdown for light, REM, and deep sleep + long-term sleep trends on the Fitbit app.
