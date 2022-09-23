Google Pixel Watch promo video reveals design: What to expect

According to the promo video released by Google on YouTube, the Pixel Watch in all its glory suggests multiple colourways for the wearable. It has a circular display with a black dial and minimal bezels.
Google Pixel Watch was showcased during the I/O 2022 event in May as the first smartwatch offering from the company. The American technology giant is all set to unveil the wearable alongside Google Pixel 7 series during its Made By Google event on October 6, 2022. Recently, the watchmaker has released a promo video, showing the complete design of the Pixel Watch. In the short video, the brand promotes its premium design and confirms the features including heart rate monitoring. The Google Pixel Watch runs on the Wear OS platform and comes with Fitbit integration.
According to the promo video released by Google on YouTube, the Pixel Watch in all its glory suggests multiple colourways for the wearable. It has a circular display with a black dial and minimal bezels. The promo video shows a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI and Gorilla Glass protection for the display. It also suggests some features including heart rate tracking and support for multiple watch faces.
The American tech giant introduced the Pixel Watch in May at its I/O 2022 event. The company will be hosting the Made By Google launch event on October 6 at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) to launch the Google Pixel Watch and Google Pixel 7 series.
The Pixel Watch run the latest version of Wear OS and would come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Wallet. It can be used as a remote for compatible smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. The Pixel Watch will work with the Find My Device app too.
Reportedly, the Google Pixel Watch price in the US would start at $349.99 roughly ₹28,000 for the Wi-Fi variant only. The Wi-Fi variant is said to come in Black/Obsidian, Gold/Hazel and Silver/Chalk colour options. Meanwhile, the cellular variant of the upcoming smartwatch is said to be available in Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, and Gold/Hazel colour options.
