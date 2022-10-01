Google Pixel Watch specifications, marketing images leaked: What to expect

Notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has leaked the latest renders and specifications of the Google Pixel Watch in collaboration with SlashLeaks. As per the leaks, the smartwatch will come in different colour options as well as bands.
Google Pixel Watch, a smartwatch from Google is set to be unveiled at the upcoming Pixel 7 series event scheduled for October 6. Ahead of the launch, new renders and specifications have surfaced online through a tipster. According to the leaks, the Pixel Watch would offer several health tracking features including ECG tracking. In fact, it is Google's first smartwatch and has been a long time in the making. The watch is expected to compete with other premium smartwatches such as Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Apple Watch Series 8.
The alleged marketing images reveal a Quick pairing feature and ECG tracking. These leaks come with a set of specifications for the Pixel Watch. According to the tipster, the smartwatch is likely to feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 5 ATM water resistance. It is also tipped to come with features such as Sleep monitoring, heart rate and ECG tracking, an Emergency mode and six months subscription to Fitbit Premium.
The American technology giant recently revealed the design of the Pixel Watch in an official promo video, but did not offer any other details pertaining to hardware or specifications of the smartwatch. The watch is expected to run the latest version of Wear OS with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Wallet. It is likely to be available in three colours which are Black/Obsidian, Gold/Hazel and Silver/Chalk, for the Wi-Fi only variant. The cellular variant is said to be available in a Silver/Charcoal colour option instead of Silver/Chalk.
Talking about the prices, leaks suggest pricing details of the watch too. Reportedly, the Pixel Watch price would start at $349.99 which is approximately ₹28,000 in the US. The American technology giant first showcased the smartwatch at its I/O event in May. It will be hosting an event on October 06, 2022 to launch the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.
