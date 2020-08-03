Google’s Pixel 4a won’t arrive in India before October

After foregoing India with its Pixel 4 smartphone, Google’s Pixel 4a won’t come to India before October this year. Like others in the industry, the company has also had to deal with supply chain issues due to the pandemic. In a briefing call with journalists earlier, Nanda Ramachandran, Senior Director, Google Mobile Business, had said that the company had to adjust its supply chain and field testing needs due to the pandemic.

After foregoing India with its Pixel 4 smartphone, Google’s Pixel 4a won’t come to India before October this year. Like others in the industry, the company has also had to deal with supply chain issues due to the pandemic. In a briefing call with journalists earlier, Nanda Ramachandran, Senior Director, Google Mobile Business, had said that the company had to adjust its supply chain and field testing needs due to the pandemic.

The Pixel 4a is Google’s first smartphone in India this year. The company couldn’t launch the Pixel 4 in India earlier, since the frequencies used for its radar-based motion tracking system aren’t allowed to be used for civilian purposes in India. While the 4a will lose a few months of sales due to the delay, Google still plans to hit the Diwali sale period.

The Pixel 4a is Google’s first smartphone in India this year. The company couldn’t launch the Pixel 4 in India earlier, since the frequencies used for its radar-based motion tracking system aren’t allowed to be used for civilian purposes in India. While the 4a will lose a few months of sales due to the delay, Google still plans to hit the Diwali sale period. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The company isn’t the only one facing delays due to the pandemic. Fellow technology giant, Apple, had earlier confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be delayed by a few weeks this year.

“It’s not an intentional delay to launch in October. We were making sure it launches before Diwali, and that’s what we’re working for," said Ramachandran.

The Pixel 4a has a Snapdragon 730G chipset from Qualcomm, alongside Google’s own Titan M security chip. It has 6GB RAM inside and 128GB of storage. The device still has a single camera, but aided by Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithms, that have become a trademark of its Pixel branded phones. Unlike last year, the Pixel 4a will not have a larger XL variant.

There are two 5G variants of the Pixel 4a, but those won’t make it to India either, the company confirmed.

Google first launched a cheaper Pixel last year, with the Pixel 3a. The devices are very clearly aimed at markets like India, where the premium price tag of the flagship Pixel devices don’t drive enough volumes.