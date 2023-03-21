Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Google starts rolling out 5G support for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 phones in India

Google starts rolling out 5G support for Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 phones in India

1 min read . 02:20 PM IST Livemint
At present, both Airtel and Reliance Jio offer 5G service in the country.

The update comes with 5G support for Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro among other features.

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 series users in India, here’s some good news for you. The tech giant has started rolling out 5G support on Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones in the country. 

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a smartphones have started receiving March 2023 software update that brings firmware version TQ2A.230305.008.E1 along with bug fixes. The latest Pixel feature brings Night Sight on Tensor-powered smartphones along with expansion of Magic Eraser.

The update comes with 5G support for Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro among other features. At present, both Airtel and Reliance Jio offer 5G service in the country. 

In order to update your smartphone, head to Settings > System > System Update. After installing the latest update, you can manually enable 5G on your Pixel phone. To do so, 

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap on Network and internet 
  • Then tap on SIM and then Preferred network type. 

You will see a Google prompt which notes that to improve the device's experience, apps and services can still scan for Wi-Fi networks at any time. 

In a related news, Nothing co-founder Carl Pei recently listed some advantages of the Phone (1) over Google Pixel 6a. These are 

- Symmetrical bezels around the screen vs. a large chin on the 6a. This is very satisfying for those who demand good design.

- Gorilla Glass 5 vs. plastic back side, again feels way more premium.

- Better processor for faster performance.

- Way better camera hardware, although we have some catching up to do with them on software.

- 120Hz vs. 60Hz display refresh rate for a noticeable difference in smoothness when scrolling.

- Noticeably bigger screen, 6.55" vs. 6.1", for better media consumption.

- I prefer Nothing OS to Pure Android from an aesthetics and optimization/polish/finesse perspective, although both are nice.

- Faster wired charging and support for wireless charging which doesn't exist on the 6a.

