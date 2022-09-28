Google teases Pixel 7 Pro design ahead of Oct 6 launch: Here’s what to expect

Google Pixel 7 Pro may be powered by Tensor G2. The new chipset is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition.
Google Pixel 7 series is coming on October 6. The series will offer two smartphones- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Days ahead of the launch, the company has shared another teaser video of the top-end Pixel 7 Pro phone. The official Twitter handle of Made By Google has shared a teaser video of the phone that reads ‘Sleek, smooth, and sophisticated’. The video shows the chiseled redesign of the phone’s rear camera module. It appears to be made out of metal, instead of the metal and glass as used on Pixel 6 Pro. The teaser video also reveals the colour options of Pixel 7 Pro – Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.
Google Pixel 7 series is tipped to carry the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series. According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google Pixel 7 could be priced at $599 (approx. ₹48,000), while the Pixel 7 Pro may carry a price tag of $899 (approx. ₹73,000). This is the same price tag as last year’s Pixel 6 series.
Both the handsets are expected to run on the company’s own Tensor next-generation processor- Tensor G2. The new chipset is believed to bring new personalized features to photos, videos, security and speech recognition. The devices will be equipped with Android 13 out-of-the-box.
Meanwhile, Google is planning to make a comeback of its premium Pixel phones in India after a gap of three years. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are ‘coming soon to India’. For the unversed, Google Pixel 3 series was the last series when the company sold all three models - Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3a. Since then, Google has launched only the affordable variants of Pixel phones (Google Pixel 4a, 5a and 6a). The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the country via e-commerce platform Flipkart. They are likely to be revealed in the company at the same time as the series global launch.
