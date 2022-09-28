Google teases Pixel 7 Pro design ahead of Oct 6 launch: Here’s what to expect

Meanwhile, Google is planning to make a comeback of its premium Pixel phones in India after a gap of three years. In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are ‘coming soon to India’. For the unversed, Google Pixel 3 series was the last series when the company sold all three models - Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL and Pixel 3a. Since then, Google has launched only the affordable variants of Pixel phones (Google Pixel 4a, 5a and 6a). The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the country via e-commerce platform Flipkart. They are likely to be revealed in the company at the same time as the series global launch.