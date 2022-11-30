Google to bring Calendar and Gmail apps to WearOS: Report

Google has been introducing several first-party apps for its WearOS. Now, as per a report, the American company is planning to bring Gmail and Calendar apps to the Wear OS powered smartwatches.
According to a report by 9to5Google, Google is all set to add its Gmail and Calendar app to the WearOS. This means that these apps will soon be available on the Google smartwatches such as Watch4, Watch5, Pixel Watch and a few other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.
The report adds that the technology company is currently testing the two apps on its own Pixel Watch. Moreover, it might be added to some other Wear OS-powered smartwatches.
As of now, users can only read an excerpt of the email through the notifications in the smartwatch. Moreover, Apple has an email on its smartwatches but Google does not. Whereas, the Google Pixel Watch series come with a basic calendar app but they lack calendar in the week or month view. In fact, it only displays events for the next three days which is a big limitation for the Google smartwatches
Meanwhile announced that it brings new updates for Workspace which includes enhanced search results in Gmail, customisable pivot tables in Sheets and more. Interestingly, users can resize the pivot table editor side panel. It will be helpful when the names of fields or columns are long and the user needs to check the entire text, says a blog post.
Notably, the technology giant says that it will use users’ Gmail search activity to enhance results when they access the email service via the web. The development to Gmail search would improve the results and make them more contextual along with better relevancy, says the blog post.
Previously, Google had announced the ability to join or present to a Google Meet call from Docs, Slides or even from Sheets. With the new update, if users are presenting or want to join a meeting from a file, they can easily transfer the file to meeting attendees through an in-meeting chat.
