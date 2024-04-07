Television sets have seen major technological advancements in recent years, and that has changed the way we view content. The journey from surfing hundreds of channels of cable TV to looking for new shows to watch on OTT platforms has been very fast. This changing pattern has given rise to the demand of TVs that can support all viewing behaviours. Google TVs are a preference for buyers as they combine modern TV technology with hassle-free streaming of your favourite shows and movies. However, making the choice of buying a new Google TV still remains complicated and cumbersome.

In an attempt to ease that process, we have gone through the best Google TV sets available on Amazon and selected the top 7 models that come with high-end viewing and zero compromises. We have included models that come from different brands, new and renowned while also trying to diversify the resolution they offer based on the needs of every buyer. So jump in, and check out the in-depth reviews along with what reasons make a product a good buy for you. Choose the one that fits right in your budget and tends to all your content and viewing needs.

MI 43 inches A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

The MI 43-inch A Series Smart Google TV offers a captivating Full HD viewing experience, enriched by HDR 10 and the Vivid Picture Engine, ensuring crisp, vibrant visuals. The dual-band Wi-Fi, multiple connectivity options, and seamless integration of Google TV amplify its appeal, allowing easy access to numerous streaming services. Sound performance, supported by Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, completes the immersive experience. However, its standard sound output might leave audiophiles seeking more.

Specifications of MI 43 inches A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Smart Features: Google TV, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, plus 1 year on panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD with HDR 10 for crisp visuals Sound output may not satisfy all Google TV integration

MI 32 inches A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

This MI 32-inch HD Ready Smart Google TV stands as a proof to how compact screens can still deliver an impressive entertainment experience. Its HD Ready resolution, backed by HDR 10 and a vivid picture engine, offers clear, lively images. The inclusion of Google TV with built-in Chromecast provides a vast content library. Dolby Audio enhances sound quality, though the immersive experience might be constrained by its smaller size.

Specifications of MI 32 inches A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 20 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Smart Features: Google TV, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, plus 1 year on panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid HD Ready with HDR 10 for vibrant visuals Smaller screen may limit experience Compact and versatile

Also read: Best deals on smart TV under ₹20000: Choose from 5 best-selling options to make your viewing experience better

Xiaomi 50 inches X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Xiaomi's 50-inch 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV is a marvel in the mid-range segment, offering stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution enriched with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 for breathtaking picture quality. Its 30-watt sound output, coupled with Dolby Audio and DTS-X, ensures a powerful audio experience. The inclusion of Google TV and a wide colour gamut further elevates its value, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a superior cinematic experience at home.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Wide Colour Gamut

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 2 Years on Panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional 4K Dolby Vision clarity May be pricier than other models Powerful 30W sound system

Xiaomi 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 43-inch X Series 4K Smart Google TV balances cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution, enhanced by Dolby Vision and HDR 10, delivers crystal-clear visuals. The powerful 30-watt speakers, supported by Dolby Audio and DTS-X, provide an enveloping sound. Google TV brings a seamless streaming experience with a wide range of supported apps. However, the wealth of features may come with a learning curve for some users.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0

Sound: 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Wide Colour Gamut

Warranty: Onsite Warranty on Product, No Delivery Damages Covered

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Dolby Vision for superior visuals Initial setup might be complex for some Immersive 30W audio system

Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia's 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV sets a high standard for home entertainment. Featuring the X1 4K Processor, it ensures outstanding picture clarity, colour accuracy, and enhanced contrast. The sound system, though only 20 watts, is refined by Sony's Clear Phase and Dolby Audio technology, offering clear and immersive audio. Google TV integration allows access to a plethora of content. Its premium features command a higher price, which may not suit all budgets.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth

Sound: 20 Watts, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, Voice Search, Chromecast

Display: X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Motion Flow XR100

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive warranty on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid X1 4K Processor for enhanced picture Price may be high for budget-conscious Comprehensive Google TV features

TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

TCL's 32-inch Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV impresses with its sleek design and superior picture quality for its size. The Full HD resolution, complemented by AI Picture Engine 2.0 and HDR 10, provides a visually stunning experience. The 24-watt Dolby Audio MS 12 Y sound system is surprisingly durable for a TV of its compact dimensions. The bezel-less design enhances viewing, making it an attractive addition to any room. While perfect for smaller spaces, its size might not be sufficient for those seeking a more immersive experience.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth

Sound: 24 Watts, Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Smart Features: Google TV, 1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM

Display: AI Picture Engine 2.0, HDR 10, Micro Dimming

Warranty: 2 Year warranty from the manufacturer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Bezel-less design for enhanced viewing May not suit large room setups Powerful sound for its size

Also read: Best smart TV under ₹35000: Top 10 options for immersive experience

iFFALCON 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines affordability with performance. Its 4K resolution and HDR 10 ensure detailed and vibrant picture quality. The 24-watt Dolby Audio system provides decent sound for everyday viewing. With Google TV, users gain access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. The AI Picture Engine and 4K Upscaling enhance viewing experiences, making this TV a strong contender for those looking to enter the 4K market without overspending.

Specifications of iFFALCON 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth

Sound: 24 Watts, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16 GB ROM

Display: HDR 10, 4K Upscaling, Dynamic Colour Enhancement

Warranty: 1 Year warranty from the manufacturer

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent value for 4K capabilities Sound may not match premium models Comprehensive Google TV experience

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Display Size Resolution Sound Output MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV 43 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 20 Watts, Dolby Audio MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV 32 inches HD Ready (1366 x 768) 20 Watts, Dolby Audio Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 30 Watts, Dolby Audio Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 30 Watts, Dolby Audio Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 20 Watts, Open Baffle Speaker TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 24 Watts, Dolby Audio iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 24 Watts, Dolby Audio

Best value for money

The iFFALCON 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF50U62 represents exceptional value for money. Offering 4K resolution, HDR 10 for vibrant visuals, and a 24-watt Dolby Audio system, this TV packs premium features at a competitive price. With Google TV for smart functionalities and additional 4K upscaling, it provides an immersive viewing experience without the high-end price tag, making it ideal for budget-conscious consumers seeking quality.

Best overall product

The MI 43-inch A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN emerges as the best overall product. Balancing performance with price, it delivers Full HD clarity, HDR 10 for enhanced picture quality, and comprehensive smart features through Google TV. The 20-watt Dolby Audio and DTS-HD sound system enrich the viewing experience, making it a versatile choice for diverse household entertainment needs.

How to find the best Google TV

To find the best Google TV, prioritize models offering a seamless integration of Google’s smart TV platform, ensuring easy access to streaming services, apps, and voice control via Google Assistant. Look for TVs with high-resolution displays, like 4K, to future-proof your purchase. Sound quality is crucial, so consider models with advanced audio technologies such as Dolby Audio. RAM and internal storage capacity are important for smooth operation and app storage; aim for at least 1.5GB of RAM and ample ROM. Lastly, read reviews and compare models within your budget to find a TV that offers the best combination of features, performance, and price.

FAQs

Question : What makes Google TV different from Android TV?

Ans : Google TV is a more user-centric interface built on Android TV, offering a streamlined, content-focused experience with personalized recommendations and easier navigation.

Question : Can I install apps on Google TV that are not available in the Play Store?

Ans : Yes, though Google TV supports apps from the Play Store, you can sideload apps not officially available. However, proceed with caution as this might pose security risks.

Question : Do these TVs support gaming consoles?

Ans : Absolutely, these TVs come with HDMI ports that can connect to gaming consoles, providing a high-definition gaming experience.

Question : Can I use voice commands to control the TV?

Ans : Yes, these Google TVs support voice commands through Google Assistant, allowing you to search content, control playback, and even manage smart home devices hands-free.

Question : Is a Google account necessary to use Google TV?

Ans : While you can use the TV for basic functions without a Google account, signing in with a Google account unlocks the full range of smart features, including personalized recommendations and access to Google services.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!