Google TV combines smart features and quality viewing: Top 7 models for your home entertainment
Google TVs are more than just entertainment. They bring together high resolution viewing along with multiple smart features to have a better viewing experience. Check out the top 7 choices to upgrade your viewing patterns and bring home the one that suits your leisure time the best.
Television sets have seen major technological advancements in recent years, and that has changed the way we view content. The journey from surfing hundreds of channels of cable TV to looking for new shows to watch on OTT platforms has been very fast. This changing pattern has given rise to the demand of TVs that can support all viewing behaviours. Google TVs are a preference for buyers as they combine modern TV technology with hassle-free streaming of your favourite shows and movies. However, making the choice of buying a new Google TV still remains complicated and cumbersome.