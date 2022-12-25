Google’s 2023-2025 roadmap for Pixel phones leaked: Here's what to expect

Google Pixel 9 will be the standard device and is expected to come with the same size and format as the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro will be codenamed ‘komodo’ and may come with a 6.7-inch display. There will be a second Pro-level model which is codenamed “caiman." The handset is said to have all the Pro-level features of the 6.7-inch model but may come with the design of the 6.3-inch model.