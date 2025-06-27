Google’s AI-powered Doppl app lets you virtually try on clothes: Here's how to use

Google is doubling down on the power of its AI with a brand new app that allows users to virtually try on their favourite clothes before they actually buy them. The new experimental app called “Doppl” is part of the Google Labs which is the department of company responsible for trying out new features before they are added to more mainstream apps.

Doppl builds on the new Google Shopping capabilities that were announced in May but streamlines them even further with a dedicated app and some new features.

How does Doppl work? With Doppl, users can upload photos or screenshots of outfits they want to try on and instantly see what they would look like. Google says that with its try-on feature, Doppl creates a digital, animated version of the user to show them what to expect from the new outfit.

Interestingly, Google also provides the option of getting an overview of these new outfits via an AI-generated video, which makes the feature potentially more realistic.

“If you see an outfit you like from a friend, at a local thrift shop, or featured on social media, you can upload a photo of it into Doppl and imagine how it might look on you. You can also save or share your best looks with friends or followers.” Google explained in a blogpost.

Google does add an caveat that given that Doppl is in its early days, it might not get things right all the time and could end up missing the fit, appearanace or even the clothing details.