Google's Gemini 2.0 AI model reportedly launching in December. Here's what to expect
Amidst OpenAI's December AI model launch, Google may release Gemini 2.0. Despite hopes for performance gains, reports indicate it may fall short. Other firms, including xAI, Anthropic, and Meta, are also gearing up to unveil their latest models soon.
After reports of OpenAI planning to launch its flagship AI model in December, there is now a possibility that Google may be planning to launch the latest version of Gemini in the same month. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's xAI, Anthropic, and Meta are also looking to launch their new frontier models soon.