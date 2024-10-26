Amidst OpenAI's December AI model launch, Google may release Gemini 2.0. Despite hopes for performance gains, reports indicate it may fall short. Other firms, including xAI, Anthropic, and Meta, are also gearing up to unveil their latest models soon.

After reports of OpenAI planning to launch its flagship AI model in December, there is now a possibility that Google may be planning to launch the latest version of Gemini in the same month. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's xAI, Anthropic, and Meta are also looking to launch their new frontier models soon.

As per a report by The Verge, Google plans to widely release the Gemini 2.0 model in December. However, the new model isn't reportedly showing the performance gains that Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis was hoping. The report does suggest though that this is a trend that is happening across companies that are developing large models.

For reference, Google had launched the Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.0 Pro language model via Bard AI (the previous name of Gemini). Meanwhile, Gemini 1.5 with expanded context window was launched in February. Google had also showcased its multimodal AI assistant Project Astra during I/O 2024 event but a confirmed timeline for the new model is yet to be confirmed.