GoPro Hero 12 Black launched in India with wireless audio. Check price, specs and more
The GoPro Hero 12 Black has been launched in India with HDR support, improved stabilization, and wireless audio recording. It is priced at Rs. 45,000 for the standard version and Rs. 65,000 for the Creators Edition.
The GoPro Hero 12 Black has been recently launched in India. It features HDR support for 5.3K and 4K videos, a vertical capture mode, improved HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, GP Log + LUTS, wireless audio recording, and supports up to four Bluetooth devices. Equipped with the GP2 processor and a 1/1.9-inch sensor, it has a longer-lasting 1,720mAh battery and a wider 177-degree field of view with the Max Lens Mod 2.0.