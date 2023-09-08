GoPro Hero 12 Black launched in India with wireless audio. Check price, specs and more

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has been launched in India with HDR support, improved stabilization, and wireless audio recording. It is priced at Rs. 45,000 for the standard version and Rs. 65,000 for the Creators Edition.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black has been recently launched in India. It features HDR support for 5.3K and 4K videos, a vertical capture mode, improved HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, GP Log + LUTS, wireless audio recording, and supports up to four Bluetooth devices. Equipped with the GP2 processor and a 1/1.9-inch sensor, it has a longer-lasting 1,720mAh battery and a wider 177-degree field of view with the Max Lens Mod 2.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GoPro Hero 12 Black: Price The starting price of the GoPro Hero 12 Black in India is Rs. 45,000 for the standard version. If you opt for the Creators Edition, it will be priced at Rs. 65,000. This Creators Edition includes additional accessories such as the Media Mod, Light Mod, and the Volta grip. The Hero 12 Black is available in a single color option, which is black, but it features blue specks on its body and the "12 Black" lettering on the side.

Starting September 13, the GoPro Hero 12 Black will be accessible for purchase through prominent online and offline retailers in India, with pre-orders commencing today. As part of this release, the Hero 11 Black will now be offered at a reduced price, while the Max Lens Mod 2.0 is expected to be accessible in late November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GoPro Hero 12 Black: Specifications and features GoPro Hero 12 Black introduces several notable enhancements. To begin with, GoPro has incorporated HDR support for video recording in both 5.3K and 4K resolutions. Additionally, a new vertical capture mode has been added, enabling the capture of photos and videos in a 9:16 aspect ratio. Furthermore, the TimeWarp, Time Lapse, Night Effects, and Night Lapse features are now accessible in 8:7 mode.

It is now equipped with HyperSmooth 6.0 featuring AutoBoost, boasting an enhanced stabilization capability achieved by analyzing up to four times more data. Additionally, the Hero 12 Black offers support for GP Log + LUTS and delivers 10-bit color.

For photography enthusiasts, a new feature called Interval Photo has been introduced, allowing timed photo captures ranging from 0.5 seconds to 120 seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year, GoPro introduces wireless audio recording capabilities to the Hero 12 Black. Users can seamlessly connect their Bluetooth headphones to the GoPro device for wireless audio recording, voice command usage, and the reception of camera alerts. Notably, the GoPro Hero 12 Black can accommodate up to four Bluetooth devices concurrently.

The newly unveiled GoPro Hero 12 Black is powered by the GP2 processor and employs a 1/1.9-inch sensor featuring an 8:7 aspect ratio. The camera is equipped with a 2.27-inch touchscreen display at the rear and a 1.4-inch non-touch display at the front. It retains its impressive 10-meter or 33-foot waterproof rating without requiring a protective case. Furthermore, a new universal tripod thread mount has been incorporated on the bottom of the camera.

Moreover, the latest GoPro action camera features the new 1,720mAh Enduro battery, delivering up to twice the battery life compared to the previous model. Additionally, the GoPro Hero 12 Black now includes the Max Lens Mod 2.0, which provides an extended 177-degree field of view at 4K 60fps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}