Microwave ovens are an important part of the modern Indian kitchen because they expedite the cooking process while broadening the scope of dishes or cuisines you want to cook. The functionalities of roasting, baking, grilling and more adds an inspiration for a number of home cooks. However, it is immensely important to choose the right microwave oven for your kitchen and requirements. But how does one choose from the multiple options available online? What brands should you look out for? What models are the best-selling ones online?

We have done the research for you and have selected the best models to add value to your kitchen and cooking experience. Stay put as we go through every model, breaking down the features, specifications and pros and cons before you buy. Choose from Samsung, LG, IFB and more brands to get the best value for your money.

The Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven offers a multipurpose cooking experience, perfect for families with 3 to 4 members. With features like Browning Plus, Keep Warm, and Quick Defrost, this microwave ensures your meals are cooked to perfection every time. The ECO Mode significantly reduces energy consumption, making it an economical choice. With the Amazon deals, this microwave becomes even more attractive with its 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity, ensuring longevity and durability.

Specifications of Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL): Capacity: 23L, suitable for families with 3 to 4 members

Warranty: 1-year warranty on product, 10 years on Ceramic Enamel Cavity

ECO Mode: Reduces energy consumption with minimal standby power

Browning Plus (Grill +30 Sec): Ideal texture and colour for food with an additional 30 seconds of cooking

Keep Warm: Maintains the proper temperature without over-cooking using a grill heater

Quick Defrost: Rapid and even defrosting of food

Deodorization: Forces air out of the interior cavity to dissipate lingering odours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient ECO Mode Users have complained about receiving faulty components Versatile functions (Grill, Keep Warm)

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is ideal for bachelors and small families. With 51 auto cook menus, this microwave allows you to prepare a variety of dishes effortlessly. The Re-Heat and Defrost functions ensure your meals are heated evenly. Its compact design makes it a great addition to any kitchen. During the Amazon deals, this microwave is a steal with its combination of power, innovation, and compactness.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver): Capacity: 20L, suitable for bachelors and small families

Power: 800 watts for fast and even cooking

Re-Heat & Defrost: Auto programmed modes for even heating and defrosting

Auto Cook Menu: 51 preset recipes for a variety of meals

Vapour Clean: Keeps the oven odour-free and stain-free with the touch of a button

Design: Compact with a glass turntable

Other Features: Touch Keypad, Digital Display, turntable, rotating ring, user manual

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 51 Auto Cook Menus Limited to small families and bachelors Re-Heat & Defrost functions Lower power compared to some competitors

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is a multitasking appliance perfect for larger families. With 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes, it allows you to prepare a wide variety of dishes effortlessly. Special features like Multi Stage Cooking, Quick Reheat, and Child Safety Lock enhance its functionality and safety. Because of the Amazon deals, this microwave is a great buy with its 3-year warranty on the magnetron and cavity, ensuring reliability and durability.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver): Capacity: 24L, suitable for families with 5 to 6 members

Type: Solo microwave for reheating, melting, and cooking

Warranty: 1 year on microwave oven, 3 years on magnetron and cavity

Control: Touch Keypad (Membrane), easy to clean

Special Features: Multi Stage Cooking, Food Defrost, Delay Start, Quick Reheat, Child Safety Lock

Auto-Cook Menus: 69 Indian and Continental recipes

Included in the Box: Microwave Oven, Glass Turntable, Wire Rack, Quick Guide Label, Warranty Card

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 69 Auto Cook Recipes May be too large for small households Multi Stage Cooking and Quick Reheat Solo microwave lacks grill or convection options

4. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JMFDG)

The Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for bachelors and small families. With features like Re-Heat, Defrost, and Vapour Clean, this microwave ensures your food is prepared efficiently and stays odour-free. Its compact design and easy-to-use touch keypad make it a convenient addition to any kitchen. Take advantage of the Amazon deals to get this reliable and efficient microwave at a great price.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JMFDG, Silver): Capacity: 20L, suitable for bachelors and small families

Power: 800 watts for fast and even cooking

Re-Heat & Defrost: Auto programmed modes for even heating and defrosting

Control: 5 Power Levels for various cooking needs

Vapour Clean: Keeps the oven odour-free and stain-free

Design: Compact with a glass turntable and Heat Resistant Glass Door

Other Features: Epoxy Gray Cavity Coating, Quick Minute Timer

Included in the Box: Glass Tray, User Manual, Warranty Card

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Re-Heat & Defrost functions Suitable only for small families and bachelors Vapor Clean for easy maintenance

5. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP)

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a practical and affordable solution for small families and bachelors. With 44 auto cook menus and a unique i-wave technology, it ensures faster and healthier cooking. The steam clean feature keeps the oven hygienic, while the anti-bacteria cavity reduces bacterial growth. With the ongoing Amazon deals, this microwave is a fantastic buy for those looking to enhance their kitchen with a reliable appliance.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP): Capacity: 20L, suitable for bachelors and small families

Type: Solo microwave for reheating, defrosting, and cooking

Warranty: 1 year on product

Control: Membrane control, sensitive to touch and easy to clean

Special Features: i-wave technology, Anti-Bacteria Cavity, Steam Clean, Energy Saving

Auto Cook Menus: 44 recipes, including Health Plus Menu and Steam Clean

Energy Consumption: 700 W Power Output, 5 Microwave Power Levels

Included in the Box: Microwave Oven, User Manual, Warranty Card

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 44 Auto Cook Menus Limited to solo microwave functions i-wave technology for even cooking

The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven offers a diversified cooking experience with its 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill features. Ideal for families with 3 to 4 members, it ensures even cooking and delicious results. The 61 auto cook menus cover a wide range of recipes, making meal preparation effortless. Avail the Amazon deals to bring this efficient and stylish microwave oven to your kitchen at a great price.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG): Capacity: 23L, suitable for families with 3 to 4 members

Power: 800 watts for fast and even cooking

360° Heat Wrap: Ensures uniform and faster cooking

Magic Grill: Dual power of top and back grill for crispier food

Auto Cook Menu: 61 preset recipes for various meals

Re-Heat & Defrost: Auto programmed modes for even heating and defrosting

Control: Touch Key Pad (Membrane), easy to clean

Design: Compact with glass turntable

Included in the Box: Wire Rack, Glass Tray, User Manual, Warranty Card

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 61 Auto Cook Menus Suitable for mid-sized families only 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking Power output may be lower than expected

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a spacious appliance suitable for large families. With features like Auto Reheat/Cook, Dough Proof/Curd, and Convection + Grill/Microwave, it offers comprehensive cooking options. The 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability. During the Amazon deals, this microwave is a smart investment for those seeking reliability and multifunctionality in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making (MC28A5013AK/TL): Capacity: 28L, suitable for large families

Type: Convection microwave for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on ceramic enamel cavity

Control: Touch Key Pad (Membrane), easy to clean

Programs: Auto Reheat/Cook, Indian Recipe, Dough Proof/Curd, Convection, Grill, Microwave, Power Defrost, Combi (Convection + Grill/Microwave), Child Lock, Deodorisation, Clock, Eco Mode, 30 sec +

Special Features: Curd Making, Convection + Grill/Microwave for versatile cooking

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity suitable for families Higher price point compared to solo models Multifunctional (Convection + Grill) May be too large for smaller kitchens

8. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0)

The IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for larger families, offering ample capacity and multiple cooking functions. With 61 auto-cook menus, it simplifies meal preparation, making it easy to cook a variety of dishes. Special features like Multi Stage Cooking, Quick Start, and Child Safety Lock enhance its usability and safety. Take advantage of the Amazon deals to get this reliable and feature-rich microwave oven at a discounted price.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0): Capacity: 25L, suitable for families with 5 to 6 members

Type: Solo microwave for reheating, melting, and cooking

Warranty: 1 year on microwave oven, 3 years on magnetron and cavity

Control: Push buttons and jog dial, easy to clean

Special Features: Multi Stage Cooking, Quick Start, Auto Defrost, Delay Start, Child Safety Lock

Auto-Cook Menus: 61 recipes for various meals

Included in the Box: Microwave Oven, Glass Turntable, Wire Rack, Quick Guide Label, Warranty Card

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 61 Auto Cook Menus Larger size may not be suitable for all homes Multi Stage Cooking and Quick Start Solo microwave lacks grill or convection

Questions to keep in mind while choosing the best microwave oven: What size microwave oven do I need?

The ideal size depends on your household size and cooking habits. Solo dwellers or couples can opt for smaller models (17-20 litres), while larger families might prefer 25-30 litres or more.

Should I choose a solo, grill, or convection microwave oven?

Solo microwaves are basic and ideal for reheating and simple cooking. Grill microwaves allow for grilling and browning. Convection microwaves offer baking and roasting capabilities alongside regular microwave functions. Choose based on your cooking needs and preferences.

What features should I look for in a microwave oven?

Consider features like auto-cook menus for convenience, child lock for safety, sensor cooking for precise results, and a turntable for even heating. Additional features like multi-stage cooking and defrosting options can also be useful.

What wattage is suitable for a microwave oven?

Higher wattage (800W+) generally means faster cooking times. However, it also consumes more electricity. Consider your cooking frequency and energy usage when deciding on wattage.

Best 3 features of top microwave ovens with Amazon deals

Product Name Cooking Features Convenience Features Safety and Hygiene Features Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL) Browning Plus Function ECO Mode Deodorization Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver) 51 Auto Cook Menus Re-Heat & Defrost Functions VapourVapor Clean IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver) 69 Auto Cook Menus Multi Stage Cooking Child Safety Lock Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven Re-Heat & Defrost Functions Vapour Clean Feature Compact Design LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black) i-wave Technology 44 Auto Cook Menus Anti-Bacteria Cavity Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) 360° Heat Wrap Magic Grill Vapour Clean Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL) Convection + Grill/Microwave Dough Proof/Curd Function 10-year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0) 61 Auto Cook Menus Multi Stage Cooking Child Safety Lock

Best value for money microwave oven The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven offers exceptional value with its 69 auto cook menus and versatile cooking features. Ideal for larger families, it comes with a 3-year warranty on the magnetron and cavity, ensuring durability. During the Amazon deals, this microwave is a steal, providing a wide range of functionalities like Multi Stage Cooking, Quick Reheat, and Child Safety Lock, making it a smart investment for any household.

Best overall microwave oven The Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product due to its comprehensive features and reliability. With its Browning Plus function, ECO Mode, and Keep Warm feature, it offers a versatile and energy-efficient cooking experience. The 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity adds to its appeal, ensuring long-term durability. Its compact design and high functionality make it a perfect addition to any kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best Microwave Oven When choosing the best microwave oven, several factors need to be considered:

Capacity: Determine the size of the microwave based on your household needs. Smaller families or individuals may find 20L models sufficient, while larger families might require 25L or more.

Type: Decide between solo, grill, and convection microwaves. Solo microwaves are great for basic heating and cooking, grill microwaves add grilling functions, and convection microwaves offer the most versatility with baking, grilling, and cooking.

Features: Look for essential features like auto-cook menus, reheat and defrost functions, and child safety locks. Advanced features such as convection cooking, steam clean, and multi-stage cooking can also be beneficial.

Power Output: Higher wattage generally means faster cooking times. A microwave with at least 700-800 watts is suitable for most needs.

Ease of Use: User-friendly controls, clear displays, and easy-to-clean interiors enhance the user experience. Touch keypads and digital displays are more convenient than mechanical dials.

Warranty and Durability: Consider models with extended warranties and durable materials, such as ceramic enamel cavities, which offer long-term reliability.

Energy Efficiency: Features like ECO Mode can significantly reduce energy consumption, making the microwave more economical to run.

Design and Size: Ensure the microwave fits well in your kitchen space and matches your aesthetic preferences. Compact designs are ideal for smaller kitchens.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a solo, grill, and convection microwave? Ans : Solo microwaves are basic models used for reheating and cooking. Grill microwaves include additional grilling functions, and convection microwaves combine the functionalities of solo and grill models with the ability to bake and roast. Question : How does the ECO Mode in microwaves save energy? Ans : ECO Mode reduces the microwave's standby power consumption, minimizing electricity usage when the microwave is not in active use, thereby saving on electricity bills. Question : Can I use metal utensils in a convection microwave? Ans : Yes, metal utensils can be used in convection mode only. However, they should not be used in microwave mode as they can cause arcing and damage the appliance. Question : What capacity microwave oven should I choose for a family of four? Ans : For a family of four, a microwave oven with a capacity of 23-28 litres is generally suitable, offering enough space to cook meals for multiple people. Question : How often should I clean my microwave oven? Ans : It's recommended to clean your microwave oven after every use to prevent build-up of food particles and odours. A thorough cleaning should be done at least once a week, depending on usage frequency.

