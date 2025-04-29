Grab awesome discounts on small appliances during Amazon Great Summer sale: Pre-deals on air fryers, kettles, and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)View Details
₹3,498
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)BlackView Details
₹4,994
Cadlec Crystal 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body | Automatic Cut-Off | Cool-Touch Handle & Lid | Multi-Use for Tea, Coffee, Noodles | 1500W | 2-Year WarrantyView Details
₹498
Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green)View Details
₹549
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)View Details
₹4,990
The Amazon Great Summer Sale presents an opportune moment to upgrade your kitchen with significant discounts on a wide array of small appliances. Individuals seeking to enhance their culinary space will find substantial value in the offerings.
Current pre-sale activities highlight particularly advantageous deals on air fryers and kettles. Furthermore, the event will showcase a diverse selection of microwaves, toasters, blenders, and other essential kitchen equipment. Amazon is facilitating access to these sought-after items, streamlining the acquisition of desired appliances.
This event provides a valuable opportunity to achieve considerable cost savings on premium brands and thereby enrich the cooking experience. The Great Summer Sale caters to a broad spectrum of customers, from culinary experts to those with more basic kitchen needs.
Top offers for you:
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to find unbeatable air fryer deals. With a variety of brands and models available, you can upgrade your cooking experience and enjoy healthier meals. Take advantage of pre-sale discounts and shop now to find the perfect air fryer for your kitchen needs and budget.
Best deals for you:
Explore a variety of kettle deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale to enhance your kitchen. Discover models from top brands like Pigeon, Prestige, and AGARO, each offering unique features and designs. Find the perfect kettle for your home at a great price.
Best deals for you:
Check out great microwave deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale to upgrade your kitchen! Find models from top brands like IFB, Samsung, Midea, and Panasonic, with cool features and designs. Shop for the perfect microwave for your home at a super price.
Best deals for you:
Check out great toaster deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale to upgrade your kitchen! Find models from top brands like Pigeon, Morphy Richards, Borosil, and Crompton, with cool features and designs. Shop for the perfect toaster for your home at a super price.
Best deals for you:
The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers fantastic blender deals to upgrade your kitchen! Discover a wide selection from top brands like Cookwell, INALSA, and Wonderchef, featuring various models with unique features and designs. Find the perfect blender for smoothies, shakes, and more, all at amazing prices. Shop now and elevate your blending experience.
Best deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Air fryer buying guide: What are the benefits of this kitchen appliance and top air fryer brands to choose from
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.