Grab awesome discounts on small appliances during Amazon Great Summer sale: Pre-deals on air fryers, kettles, and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cadlec Crystal 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body | Automatic Cut-Off | Cool-Touch Handle & Lid | Multi-Use for Tea, Coffee, Noodles | 1500W | 2-Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Borosil 1500W Pop-up Toaster | 4 Slice Automatic Pop up | Toasting, Reheating & Defrosting Options | Removable Bread Crumb Tray | 7 Temprature Settings | Cord Winder | 2 Years Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Morphy Richards at 402 1450 Watts Pop-Up Toaster, 4-Slice Automatic Pop Up Toaster with Removable Crumb Tray, 7-Levels Browning Controls, Bread Centring with Wide Bread Slots, 2-Yr Warranty, White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
iBELL AEROFRY420DM Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W with Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Non-stick Coating & Adjustable Temperature Control (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
iBELL AEROFRY422M Air Fryer 4.2 Litre - 1500W, Multiple Cooking Options, Dishwasher Safe, Nonstick Coating, Adjustable Time & Temperature Control (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Milton Rapid New Launch 4.2L Air Fryer ! 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation for Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake ! Digital Timer & Temperature Control ! 360° High Speed Air Circulation ! (Black, 4.2 L)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer (CAF-L501)), Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
INALSA Air Fryer for Home 6.5L Capacity-1600 W with Digital Control and 8 Preset control|Quick Heat Circulation Variable Temp. Control, Baking,Grilling, Air Frying,Roasting up to 60 Min, 2 Yr Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Prestige 1.5 litre PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1350 Watts| Elegant Design | Cool-touch Handle and Lid | Automatic Cut-Off and Single-Touch Lid Locking. | Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cadlec Crystal 1.5 Litre Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body | Automatic Cut-Off | Cool-Touch Handle & Lid | Multi-Use for Tea, Coffee, Noodles | 1500W | 2-Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
AGARO Sonnet Electric Kettle, 1.5L, 1500W, Stainless Steel Body, Quick Boil, Water Boiler, Hot Water Kettle , For Making Black Tea & Black Coffee, Instant Noodles, Auto Shut Off, Cool Touch Handle
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1350 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Havells MARINO Low Noise Glass Electric Kettle 1L|1200W Borosilicate Glass inner & Cool Touch Outer Body| Detachable LID|304 Rust Resistant SS Base|2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Pigeon by Stovekraft Crystal Glass Electric Kettle 1.8 litre with LED Illumination, Heat Resistant Pyrex 1500 Watt
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG,Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044DB, Black, Quartz Heater, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Health plus Menu)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster|700W Toaster 2 slices|6 Different Browning Controls|Removable Crumb Tray|Cool Touch Body With Anti-Skid Feet|Wider Slots & Hi-Lift Feature|Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Russell Hobbs 16600 2-Slice Pop Up Toaster | 700W Power | Inbuilt Bun Warmer | Variable Browning Control (7 Settings) | Anti-Jam, Pop-Up & Cancel Functions | Removable Crumb Tray | 2-Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Singer Duo Pop 2 Slice Electric Toaster For Home | Smart Auto Pop Up | 700 Watts | Defrost and Reheat | 7 Brown Levels | Mid-Cycle Cancel Feature | Removable Crumb Tray | 2 Years Warranty | White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Borosil 1500W Pop-up Toaster | 4 Slice Automatic Pop up | Toasting, Reheating & Defrosting Options | Removable Bread Crumb Tray | 7 Temprature Settings | Cord Winder | 2 Years Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Crompton SunBrown Classic Pop-up Toaster 700W with Removable Crumb Tray | 6 Browning Levels with Cancel Function | Dust Cover Plate | White Cool Touch Body
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Morphy Richards at 402 1450 Watts Pop-Up Toaster, 4-Slice Automatic Pop Up Toaster with Removable Crumb Tray, 7-Levels Browning Controls, Bread Centring with Wide Bread Slots, 2-Yr Warranty, White
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
INALSA Blender Mixer Grinder|5 Jar & 600 W Copper Motor| Blenders for Smoothies and Juices| Smoothie Maker Blender|Nutri Blender |3 Blades Including Froth Blade|2Yr Warranty,Jazz 600
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Wonderchef Nutri-blend 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder, 22000 RPM Copper Motor, Smoothie Maker, Masala Grinder, Chutney Blender, 2 Unbreakable Jars, Recipe Book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, 2 Yr Warranty, Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Activ Mixer Grinder Blender, Smoothie Maker, 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor, 2 Unbreakable Jars, SS Blades, 2 Year Warranty, Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Red
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender,Electric Bottle Grinder Mixer, Personal Size for Juices, Shakes and Smoothies,Fruit Juicer Machine (GREEN)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Hamilton Beach Portable Blender with Sipper Lid and Blade Guard, Portable Juicer, Smoothie Maker Blender, 450ml Food Grade Tritan Jar, Travel Blender for Smoothies, Milkshakes, Protien Shakes (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
InstaCuppa Portable Blender for Smoothies and Juices, Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice, Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor, 500 ML Juice Maker for Busy Moms
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
GaxQuly Electric Juicer 6 Blade Rechargable Portable USB Bottle Blender Shaker Juicer A 2000 Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smothies and Juices (Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
The Amazon Great Summer Sale presents an opportune moment to upgrade your kitchen with significant discounts on a wide array of small appliances. Individuals seeking to enhance their culinary space will find substantial value in the offerings.
Current pre-sale activities highlight particularly advantageous deals on air fryers and kettles. Furthermore, the event will showcase a diverse selection of microwaves, toasters, blenders, and other essential kitchen equipment. Amazon is facilitating access to these sought-after items, streamlining the acquisition of desired appliances.
This event provides a valuable opportunity to achieve considerable cost savings on premium brands and thereby enrich the cooking experience. The Great Summer Sale caters to a broad spectrum of customers, from culinary experts to those with more basic kitchen needs.
Top offers for you:
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to find unbeatable air fryer deals. With a variety of brands and models available, you can upgrade your cooking experience and enjoy healthier meals. Take advantage of pre-sale discounts and shop now to find the perfect air fryer for your kitchen needs and budget.
Best deals for you:
Explore a variety of kettle deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale to enhance your kitchen. Discover models from top brands like Pigeon, Prestige, and AGARO, each offering unique features and designs. Find the perfect kettle for your home at a great price.
Best deals for you:
Check out great microwave deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale to upgrade your kitchen! Find models from top brands like IFB, Samsung, Midea, and Panasonic, with cool features and designs. Shop for the perfect microwave for your home at a super price.
Best deals for you:
Check out great toaster deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale to upgrade your kitchen! Find models from top brands like Pigeon, Morphy Richards, Borosil, and Crompton, with cool features and designs. Shop for the perfect toaster for your home at a super price.
Best deals for you:
The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers fantastic blender deals to upgrade your kitchen! Discover a wide selection from top brands like Cookwell, INALSA, and Wonderchef, featuring various models with unique features and designs. Find the perfect blender for smoothies, shakes, and more, all at amazing prices. Shop now and elevate your blending experience.
Best deals for you:
Similar articles for you
Air fryer buying guide: What are the benefits of this kitchen appliance and top air fryer brands to choose from
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Where can I find deals on air fryers, kettles, microwaves, and toasters?
You can find deals on these small appliances at the Amazon Great Summer Sale, featuring a wide variety of brands and models.
What refrigerator brands are included in the comparison table?
The refrigerator comparison table includes brands like Whirlpool, Haier, Samsung, Voltas Beko, and Panasonic, among others.
What are the key factors to consider when buying a refrigerator?
Consider capacity, cooling features, energy efficiency, and special features like convertible options and bottom-mount design.
Are blenders available at discounted prices?
Yes, the Amazon Great Summer Sale offers blenders from brands like Cookwell, INALSA, and Wonderchef at amazing prices.
What is a key benefit of frost-free refrigerators?
Frost-free refrigerators automatically prevent ice buildup, eliminating the need for manual defrosting and improving convenience.