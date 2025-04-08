Grab exclusive discounts on 55 inch and 65 inch TVs from Samsung, LG and more on Amazon Sale; up to 69% off

Amazon sale brings exciting discounts on 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 69% on high-quality models, including Samsung's Crystal iSmart series, LG's 4K Ultra HD TVs, Sony's BRAVIA 2 series, and TCL's Bezel-Less designs.

Upgrade your current TV with the latest OLED technology or buy a sleek 4K model, Amazon Sale got something for everyone. This limited-time event is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with top-rated, feature-packed TVs at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on these incredible deals!

Top deals

Best 55 inch TV deals Up to 35% off on Samsung 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale Grab amazing discounts of up to 35% on Samsung's 55-inch Smart TVs during the Amazon sale. Experience stunning picture quality, sleek designs, and smart features that elevate your viewing experience at an unbeatable price.

Up to 43% off on LG 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale LG’s 55-inch Smart TVs are now available with discounts of up to 43%. These models feature vibrant colours, immersive sound, and advanced technology like OLED displays for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Up to 40% off on Sony 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale Take advantage of up to 40% off on Sony 55-inch Smart TVs. With stunning clarity and sharp images powered by Sony's advanced technology, these TVs provide a premium viewing experience at a fraction of the price.

Up to 69% off on TCL 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale TCL’s 55-inch Smart TVs are offering up to 69% off, making this an incredible opportunity to enjoy 4K displays and smart features. With sleek designs and excellent picture quality, TCL is offering unbeatable value this Amazon sale.

Best 65 inch TVs deals Up to 37% off on Samsung 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale Enjoy up to 37% off on Samsung’s 55-inch Smart TVs in this Amazon sale. Samsung’s latest models come with stunning QLED displays, smart features, and excellent sound quality, perfect for home entertainment.

Up to 42% off on LG 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale LG 55-inch Smart TVs are now available with up to 42% off during the Amazon sale. These models feature ultra-high-definition displays, advanced smart TV capabilities, and sleek aesthetics, making them an excellent addition to any home.

Up to 45% off on Sony 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale Save up to 45% on Sony’s 55-inch Smart TVs this Amazon sale. Known for their exceptional picture quality and immersive sound, these models offer an elevated viewing experience with smart connectivity and premium features.

Up to 61% off on TCL 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale TCL is offering discounts of up to 61% on their 55-inch Smart TVs during the Amazon sale. With 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs, these models are perfect for those seeking high-quality entertainment at an unbeatable price.

Similar articles for you