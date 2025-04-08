Grab exclusive discounts on 55 inch and 65 inch TVs from Samsung, LG and more on Amazon Sale; up to 69% off

Amazon's sale offers up to 69% off on 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Save more with the exclusive deals and offers.

Amit Rahi
Updated8 Apr 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Amazon Sale is offering exclusive deals on smart TVs

ProductRatingPrice

LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)View Details...

₹62,990

...
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)View Details...

₹50,990

...
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)View Details...

₹36,990

...
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)View Details...

₹99,990

...
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details...

₹59,990

...
Amazon sale brings exciting discounts on 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 69% on high-quality models, including Samsung's Crystal iSmart series, LG's 4K Ultra HD TVs, Sony's BRAVIA 2 series, and TCL's Bezel-Less designs.

Upgrade your current TV with the latest OLED technology or buy a sleek 4K model, Amazon Sale got something for everyone. This limited-time event is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with top-rated, feature-packed TVs at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on these incredible deals!

Top deals

Best 55 inch TV deals

Up to 35% off on Samsung 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

Grab amazing discounts of up to 35% on Samsung's 55-inch Smart TVs during the Amazon sale. Experience stunning picture quality, sleek designs, and smart features that elevate your viewing experience at an unbeatable price.

Up to 43% off on LG 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

LG’s 55-inch Smart TVs are now available with discounts of up to 43%. These models feature vibrant colours, immersive sound, and advanced technology like OLED displays for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Up to 40% off on Sony 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

Take advantage of up to 40% off on Sony 55-inch Smart TVs. With stunning clarity and sharp images powered by Sony's advanced technology, these TVs provide a premium viewing experience at a fraction of the price.

Up to 69% off on TCL 55 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

TCL’s 55-inch Smart TVs are offering up to 69% off, making this an incredible opportunity to enjoy 4K displays and smart features. With sleek designs and excellent picture quality, TCL is offering unbeatable value this Amazon sale.

Best 65 inch TVs deals

Up to 37% off on Samsung 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

Enjoy up to 37% off on Samsung’s 55-inch Smart TVs in this Amazon sale. Samsung’s latest models come with stunning QLED displays, smart features, and excellent sound quality, perfect for home entertainment.

Up to 42% off on LG 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

LG 55-inch Smart TVs are now available with up to 42% off during the Amazon sale. These models feature ultra-high-definition displays, advanced smart TV capabilities, and sleek aesthetics, making them an excellent addition to any home.

Up to 45% off on Sony 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

Save up to 45% on Sony’s 55-inch Smart TVs this Amazon sale. Known for their exceptional picture quality and immersive sound, these models offer an elevated viewing experience with smart connectivity and premium features.

Up to 61% off on TCL 65 inch Smart TVs on Amazon Sale

TCL is offering discounts of up to 61% on their 55-inch Smart TVs during the Amazon sale. With 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs, these models are perfect for those seeking high-quality entertainment at an unbeatable price.

You can get up to 69% off on select 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL.
The sale includes top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL, offering a wide range of models and sizes.
The sale features 4K Ultra HD, OLED, and QLED models with advanced features like smart technology, HDR, and superior picture quality.
The sale is a limited-time event, so it’s best to grab the deals while they last.
Yes, Amazon often offers free shipping on eligible TV purchases during sales events. Check product details for specific offers.

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 12:41 PM IST
