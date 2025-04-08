Grab exclusive discounts on 55 inch and 65 inch TVs from Samsung, LG and more on Amazon Sale; up to 69% off

|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65BXPTA (Dark Steel Silver)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C655 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q80BAKLXL (Carbon Silver)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Neo-QLED 4K Mini LED QNX1D Series AI Smart TV QA55QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA55QN85CAKLXL (Titan Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (UA55AU7600KXXL, Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA55S95DAULXL (Graphite Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Wondertainment Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV UA55TUE60FKLXL (Titan Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55NANO91TNA (Ceramic Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55SK8500PTA (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-55X90L (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75L (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-55XR80 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P655
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C655 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C635 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4KUltra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C645 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 165 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03BAKLXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN85CAKLXL (Titan Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65LS03DAULXL (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Mini LED AI Smart Neo-QLED TV QA65QN90DAULXL (Carbon Silver)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S90DAULXL (Graphite Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA65S95DAULXL (Graphite Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65BXPTA (Dark Steel Silver)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG Evo C3 164cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED65C3PSA (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 165.1 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UP7720PTY (Light Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG UR75 164cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7550PSC (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart IPS LED TV 65UN8000PTA (Ceramic Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X75L (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony BRAVIA 8 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart OLED Google TV K-65XR80 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR70 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74L (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65P71B Pro (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C645 (Black)
{{percentage}}% OFF
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
{{percentage}}% OFF
Amazon sale brings exciting discounts on 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 69% on high-quality models, including Samsung's Crystal iSmart series, LG's 4K Ultra HD TVs, Sony's BRAVIA 2 series, and TCL's Bezel-Less designs.
Upgrade your current TV with the latest OLED technology or buy a sleek 4K model, Amazon Sale got something for everyone. This limited-time event is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup with top-rated, feature-packed TVs at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on these incredible deals!
Grab amazing discounts of up to 35% on Samsung's 55-inch Smart TVs during the Amazon sale. Experience stunning picture quality, sleek designs, and smart features that elevate your viewing experience at an unbeatable price.
LG’s 55-inch Smart TVs are now available with discounts of up to 43%. These models feature vibrant colours, immersive sound, and advanced technology like OLED displays for an enhanced entertainment experience.
Take advantage of up to 40% off on Sony 55-inch Smart TVs. With stunning clarity and sharp images powered by Sony's advanced technology, these TVs provide a premium viewing experience at a fraction of the price.
TCL’s 55-inch Smart TVs are offering up to 69% off, making this an incredible opportunity to enjoy 4K displays and smart features. With sleek designs and excellent picture quality, TCL is offering unbeatable value this Amazon sale.
Enjoy up to 37% off on Samsung’s 55-inch Smart TVs in this Amazon sale. Samsung’s latest models come with stunning QLED displays, smart features, and excellent sound quality, perfect for home entertainment.
LG 55-inch Smart TVs are now available with up to 42% off during the Amazon sale. These models feature ultra-high-definition displays, advanced smart TV capabilities, and sleek aesthetics, making them an excellent addition to any home.
Save up to 45% on Sony’s 55-inch Smart TVs this Amazon sale. Known for their exceptional picture quality and immersive sound, these models offer an elevated viewing experience with smart connectivity and premium features.
TCL is offering discounts of up to 61% on their 55-inch Smart TVs during the Amazon sale. With 4K resolution, smart features, and sleek designs, these models are perfect for those seeking high-quality entertainment at an unbeatable price.
Similar articles for you
Best smart TVs under ₹20000 with vibrant display, smooth OTT streaming, and powerful sound for an immersive experience
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with stunning picture quality and smooth streaming for an immersive entertainment
Best smart TVs in India 2024: Top 10 picks with advanced features and enhanced picture quality from LG, Samsung and more
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What discounts are available on TVs during the Amazon sale?
You can get up to 69% off on select 55-inch and 65-inch TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL.
Which TV brands are featured in the Amazon sale?
The sale includes top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL, offering a wide range of models and sizes.
What are the key features of the discounted TVs?
The sale features 4K Ultra HD, OLED, and QLED models with advanced features like smart technology, HDR, and superior picture quality.
How long will the Amazon TV sale last?
The sale is a limited-time event, so it’s best to grab the deals while they last.
Can I get free shipping with my TV purchase?
Yes, Amazon often offers free shipping on eligible TV purchases during sales events. Check product details for specific offers.