Amazon Sale 2024: Get Smart TVs at up to 61% off in the Amazon Sale 2024. Upgrade your viewing experience with these fantastic deals on television sets. Get one for yourself today!

Are you ready for incredible savings on smart TVs? Explore the best entertainment TVs with astounding discounts of up to 61% during the Amazon Sale 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you're tired of the dull viewing experience on your current TV, now's the optimal time to upgrade your entertainment setup with our top 8 picks. Bonus? You get exceptional deals on impressive television sets with modern features, support for smart features, and more. This way, you have easy access to all your content!

For an extraordinary audio-visual experience, smart TVs are among the most preferred options. In this listicle, we've compiled the best TVs from leading brands with the most innovative features at unbeatable prices. Do not miss this opportunity to transform your entertainment experience at home!

1. Xiaomi 50 inches X Series Smart Android LED TV

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV in black is a top-rated option if you're in the market for a new television set. With this TV, you can enjoy exceptional picture quality and smart features support, all powered by Android. Connectivity is seamless and you get to enjoy uninterrupted access to a wide range of content with this TV. What else do you get? A slim and attractive design and a beautiful display make this TV a worthy consideration for your next TV purchase.

Specifications of Xiaomi 50 inches X Series Smart Android LED TV Display: 125 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Operating System: Android TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ports Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV Limited app store and app support Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in Display may not have advanced HDR capabilities

2. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact beast! Designed for your diverse entertainment needs, this smart TV from the house of LG is built with HD resolution for crisp visuals. With smart functionality, this TV is your gateway to endless content across your favourite apps. In addition, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB ports and may be easily connected to external devices for multiple viewing options and extra convenience.

Specifications of LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV Display: 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED panel Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels Smart Features: WebOS Smart TV platform with pre-installed apps Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI ports, USB ports

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid WebOS Smart TV for app convenience Limited resolution for larger screen sizes Compact size suitable for small spaces Basic HD Ready resolution

3. Samsung 43 inches Ultra HD Smart LED TV

You deserve an unparalleled entertainment experience. Fortunately, we've picked out the best smart TV picks, including the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. With this smart TV, users can enjoy sharp and detailed images with 4K resolution and HDR support. In addition, you'll be able to seamlessly connect external devices with 3 HDMI ports and USB ports. Looking for more? Bixby voice control and a range of other smart features add value to your purchase. Also, the TV's powerful 20W speakers and Crystal Processor 4K mean that business - you get vibrant sound and lifelike visuals in your living space.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches Ultra HD Smart LED TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB-A port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN) port, RF in (terrestrial/cable input/satellite input) Sound: 20W output with 2-channel speakers and Q-Symphony

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp and clear 4K Ultra HD resolution Limited refresh rate (50Hz) may not suit all needs Robust connectivity options including HDMI and USB Sound output (20W) may be insufficient for some users

4. iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is a formidable entertainment companion, with its 4K resolution and Dolby Audio delivering stunning visuals and rich sound. Stay connected with 3 HDMI ports and USB connectivity and prepare for seamless streaming with built-in Wi-Fi and access to popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. In addition, the TV features an edgeless design and wide viewing angle, backed by a 1-year warranty, making it a worthy choice this sale season. Get the best of television with this option!

Specifications of iFFALCON 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, Headphone Output Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp visuals Limited connectivity options (only 3 HDMI ports) Dolby Audio support for immersive sound

5. Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Redmi's 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV in black is a complete package. This smart TV offers a high-resolution display with vibrant visuals and smooth performance. What makes it stand out? Potential buyers can expect seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports for external devices. In addition, the TV features a built-in Fire TV OS for effortless access to streaming services and apps. Bring home the joy of endless entertainment with this Redmi television set that will fit snugly in your living room or bedroom and cater to all your needs.

Specifications of Redmi 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Connectivity: 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port Sound: 20 Watts Output Smart TV Features: Built-in Wi-Fi, Fire TV OS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable 4K Smart TV option Limited app selection compared to other platforms Integrated with Fire TV OS for easy access to streaming services Average sound quality for built-in speakers

6. Hisense 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a great consideration for your next television purchase for all the right reasons. To begin with, this TV delivers unmatched picture quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot Colour technology. In addition, it features Dolby Vision HDR for stunning visuals and Dolby Atmos sound for mind-blowing audio. Also, the TV is powered by Android TV, providing access to a wide range of apps and content at your fingertips. What else do you get? This TV has a built-in Google Assistant that lets you control the TV with voice commands.

Specifications of Hisense 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED HDR Support: Dolby Vision HDR Sound: Dolby Atmos Operating System: Android TV

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent 4K QLED display with Dolby Vision HDR support Limited app selection compared to some competitors Immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience Occasional software lag or performance issues

7. TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Toshiba's 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in black is an all-rounder, with a comprehensive 4-year warranty for long-term peace of mind. Its features promise vivid 4K visuals, all thanks to its QLED display and Google TV features for a smart entertainment experience. Additionally, this TV connects quickly with multiple HDMI and USB ports. Buyers can also expect brilliant sound quality with Dolby Audio. If you want a modern experience, consider buying this TV and get quick access to popular apps directly on this set.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Warranty: 4-year comprehensive warranty Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports Audio: Dolby Audio support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent 4K Ultra HD QLED display Limited app ecosystem Comprehensive 4-year warranty Higher price compared to some competitors

8. OnePlus 65 inches Q Series Smart Google TV

The OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro is a great competitor in the world of smart TVs, more now than ever before, with the ongoing discount on Amazon. This TV offers a compelling 4K Ultra HD QLED display and integrated Google TV for a well-rounded smart TV experience. This TV has a sleek design and impressive sound quality that will transform the way you consume content. With OnePlus' reliability and guarantee in terms of performance, potential buyers can enjoy a television experience that trespasses their expectations. Go ahead and bring home a new smart TV today!

Specifications of OnePlus 65 inches Q Series Smart Google TV Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Features: Google TV Sound: High-quality audio output Design: Sleek and modern aesthetics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 65-inch 4K QLED display Higher price point Google TV integration for smart features

Top 3 features of best smart TVs

Best smart TVs Display Size Audio Features OS Xiaomi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 125 cm (50 inches) Dolby Audio Android OS LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 80 cm (32 inches) 20 Watts Output WebOS Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV 108 cm (43 inches) 24 Watts Output Tizen OS iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 138.7 cm (55 inches) Dolby Audio Google TV Redmi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 108 cm (43 inches) 20 Watts Output Fire TV OS Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 108 cm (43 inches) Dolby Audio Android OS TOSHIBA 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 139 cm (55 inches) Dolby Audio Google TV OnePlus Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 163 cm (65 inches) Dolby Audio Google TV

Best value for money smart TV Get excellent value with the iFFALCON 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. With this TV, you get remarkable features like Dolby Audio, Google TV OS, and a wide 55-inch display, all at an affordable price. Buyers can experience vivid visuals and enjoyable sound without breaking the bank, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall smart TV Are you looking for unparalleled quality? Check out the Xiaomi 50-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. This TV boasts a stunning 4K display, powerful audio, and smart Android TV features, making it the perfect choice for all your entertainment needs. In addition, it comes in a sleek design and boasts advanced technology, making it the ultimate package for those seeking a groundbreaking viewing experience.

How to find the best smart TV Finding the ideal smart TV involves considering key factors like display quality, audio performance, smart features, and budget. Also, it's prudent to research various brands and models, focusing on display resolution, sound clarity, and built-in apps. Additionally, look for connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. Ensure to check reviews for reliability and customer service and compare prices to ensure you get the best value for your investment.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between LED and OLED TVs? Ans : LED TVs use backlighting with LCD panels, while OLED TVs emit light individually for each pixel, resulting in deeper blacks and better contrast. Question : What are important factors to consider when buying a smart TV? Ans : Consider display resolution, audio quality, smart features, connectivity options, and brand reputation. Question : How do I choose the right size TV for my room? Ans : Measure the viewing distance and select a TV size that fits comfortably within your room's dimensions. Question : What are smart TV platforms? Ans : Smart TV platforms are operating systems that power the TV, offering apps, streaming services, and other interactive features. Question : What is HDR and why is it important? Ans : HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances colour and contrast for more lifelike images, providing a superior viewing experience.

