Grab some post sale deals on pre-built desktops from multiple brands and for different uses

Laptops are becoming popular with each passing day, but it might still take some time to catch up to the popularity of desktop PCs. Most people prefer going to offline stores to get the specifications tailored to their needs, but they might not be aware of their availability on Amazon.

You should check out these options on Amazon if you don't have time to visit an offline store and get the build of your choice. We have shortlisted some options across budget. Any beginner or professional can choose from these options.

Desktops under ₹ 15000 with post sale deals

The Fusionit Gaming Desktop PC with a Core i5-2400 and 16 GB RAM is good for casual users, students, or office work, not high-end gaming. It comes with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and includes a 19-inch monitor, keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi. While it's great for everyday tasks and light productivity, its older CPU and DDR3 RAM limit future-proofing. Don’t expect seamless upgrades or support for newer, demanding applications.

The CloudVU Desktop PC with a Core i7-4770, 8 GB RAM, and fast 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD suits users looking for reliable performance for office tasks, browsing, or home use. It’s a decent choice for students and professionals who need multitasking without gaming or editing demands. The included Windows 11 Home licence and basic software make it ready to use. However, with an older processor and limited RAM, it's not future-proof for heavier workloads.

Post sale deals on desktops under ₹ 45000

The ALKETRON Hammer H60 is a smart pick for beginners and casual gamers who want an upgradable desktop. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and UHD 730 graphics, it handles everyday tasks and light gaming with ease. It’s a "ready-to-use" DDR4 desktop, but its real value lies in future upgrades, add a GPU, more RAM, or storage when needed. Ideal for students or entry-level creators building a long-term setup.

The METHEI Gaming Desktop is a balanced setup for casual gamers and creative users. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400F, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, and a 4 GB RX550 DDR5 graphics card, enough for titles like Valorant, CS2, or light video editing. The 512 GB NVMe SSD ensures fast boot and load times. With RGB aesthetics and upgrade potential, it's a solid entry-level gaming PC for students and budget-conscious users aiming for performance.

Check out these post sale deals on premium desktops

The NXTGN Core i9 12th Gen desktop is a powerhouse built for high-end gaming, 4K editing, and heavy multitasking. With a 12900K CPU, 64 GB DDR5 RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, and dual storage (1 TB NVMe + 4 TB HDD), it offers top-tier speed and space. The liquid cooler with display adds flair and thermal control. Ideal for professionals and enthusiasts seeking long-term performance with zero compromises. Comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro and 3-year warranty.

The ASUS T500 is a sleek gaming tower powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H and an RTX 3050 6 GB GPU—perfect for 1080p and entry-level 1440p gaming. It’s equipped with 16 GB RAM and a fast 1 TB SSD, ensuring quick boot-ups and smooth multitasking. Ideal for casual gamers and creative users, this tower comes bundled with Windows 11, Office Home 2024, a 1-year M365 Basic plan, and an RGB gaming keyboard and mouse.

The NXTGN Core i9 Desktop PC is built for high-performance users like gamers, editors, and streamers, who need serious power. With an 11th Gen Core i9 processor, 64 GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, and dual storage (1 TB SSD + 4 TB HDD), it handles heavy workloads with ease. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 11 Pro, and essential software come pre-installed. It’s a future-ready machine ideal for 4K gaming, AI work, or multi-layer video editing.

The ALKETRON Hammer H60 Competition Gaming PC is tailored for competitive gamers and high-end creators. Featuring the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9 (Raptor Lake Refresh) processor and powerful RTX 5060 Ti dedicated graphics, it’s ready for intense 1440p and 4K gaming. With DDR5 memory support and an upgradable architecture, it's built to last. Ideal for users who want raw performance, stability, and future-proofing in a plug-and-play desktop setup.