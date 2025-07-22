Grab up to 43% off on best selling premium laptops from Apple, Asus and more

This is the perfect time to snag a high-performance device at a fraction of the price. With discounts of up to 43%, some of the most popular and reliable models are now more affordable than ever.

Whether you need a lightweight laptop for travel, a powerful machine for creative work, or a dependable option for everyday tasks, there’s something here for everyone. We’ve rounded up the bestselling laptops currently on sale, combining quality, features, and value. Read on to find the perfect match for your needs while the offers last.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 features a 15.6-inch FHD display, the new Intel Core 5 120U processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB SSD. It comes with Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and premium touches like a fingerprint reader and RJ45 LAN. Designed for professionals, it promises fast multitasking and rich sound with Dolby Atmos.

A generous range of ports, numeric keypad, and bright display make it suitable for office and creative work. Some might find it bulky for travel due to the 15.6-inch size.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 120U RAM 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), 300 nits Weight 1.5 kg

HP Pavilion offers a 16-inch 2K WUXGA IPS display, running on an Intel Core Ultra 5-125U processor with AI enhancements, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It includes Windows 11, Office 2021, and long battery life up to 11 hours for all-day work or entertainment. Security features include a camera shutter and face recognition.

The laptop’s wider workspace boosts productivity, and premium collaboration features assist with video calls. Its 1.77kg weight is good for the screen size, but less suited for those wanting ultra-light options.

Specifications Processor Core Ultra 5-125U (12 cores) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 16" 2K WUXGA IPS, 16:10 Battery 59Wh, up to 11 hours

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. It boasts a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display and a sturdy metallic body. With a backlit keyboard, full suite of modern ports, and Microsoft 365/Office Home, it’s tailored for students and professionals alike.

It's a 1.7 kg build that balances portability and screen space. The iGPU is not made for intensive 3D work, but is ample for daily and creative workloads.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13620H RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 16" FHD+, 144Hz Weight 1.7kg

The HP Pavilion x360 is a slim 2-in-1 with a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Its 360-degree hinge enables tablet or tent use, and it includes a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and a 5MP IR camera for productivity and video calls.

Its multi-touch screen and pen compatibility suit creative users, although the smaller battery (43Wh) can result in modest runtime compared to larger models in this price tier.

Specifications Processor i5-1335U (10 cores) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14" FHD IPS touchscreen Battery 43Wh

ASUS Zenbook 14 is an ultralight premium model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with 120Hz and 500 nits HDR that creates stunning visuals. The build is just 1.28kg and features the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for blazing connectivity.

With AI boost and advanced security, it’s ideal for creators and power users. Limited gaming capability due to integrated Arc graphics is the main compromise.

Specifications Processor Core Ultra 7 255H RAM 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD Display 14" 3K OLED touch, 120Hz Weight 1.28kg

HP Omen 16 is a gaming powerhouse with Ryzen 7 7840HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. The 16.1" FHD IPS display (165Hz, 300 nits) and Tempest Cooling enable marathon gaming.

High-speed memory, a big 83Wh battery, customizable RGB keyboard, and robust build round out the specs. This 2.32kg laptop suits gamers and creators; it’s hefty, but supports AAA gaming with confidence.

Specifications Processor Ryzen 7 7840HS RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD GPU NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB) Display 16.1" FHD 165Hz IPS

ASUS Vivobook 16X blends creative productivity with gaming. It features a 13th Gen i5-13420H, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz screen.

It’s relatively portable at 1.67kg, making it ideal for students who need power and a large display for both work and games. It lacks an SSD expansion slot and advanced cooling, so it’s not suited for extended AAA sessions.

Specifications Processor i5-13420H RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB Display 16" FHD+ 144Hz

Acer Nitro V 15 packs a Ryzen 7-7735HS, RTX 4050 (6GB), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD into a gaming-ready 2.1kg chassis. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz display and upgradable RAM/storage make it budget-friendly for budding gamers. Strong connectivity includes USB 4 and HDMI. Battery life is modest, and the fans may get loud under load—trade-offs for the strong performance and value.

Specifications Processor Ryzen 7-7735HS Processor Ryzen 7-7735HS RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD GPU RTX 4050 6GB Display 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS

Apple’s MacBook Air M1 offers top-tier battery life (up to 18h) with silent, fanless performance. The 13.3-inch Retina display is vibrant, and 8GB unified RAM supports daily multitasking. Instant-on, Touch ID, and seamless iPhone/iPad integration define the experience, with proven value for students, writers, or travellers needing all-day mobility. Storage is limited for heavy media work, and port selection is minimal, but for most productivity, it remains a best-in-class ultrabook.

Specifications Processor Apple M1 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB SSD Display 13.3" Retina Weight 1.29kg

The newest MacBook Air (M4, 2025) offers even faster Apple M4 silicon, 16GB unified memory, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with support for 1B colours. Apple Intelligence infuses AI features system-wide. With up to 18 hours of battery and ultra-portable 1.24kg design, it suits power users on the move. Storage at 256GB may limit professionals' editing of large raw files. Otherwise, integration with iPhone/Apple ecosystem is at its best.

Specifications Processor Apple M4 (10-core CPU, 8-core GPU) RAM 16GB unified Storage 256GB SSD Display 13.6" Liquid Retina Weight 1.24kg