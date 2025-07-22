Grab up to 43% off on best selling premium laptops from Apple, Asus and more

From sleek ultrabooks to powerful gaming laptops, these top-rated picks offer performance and value for every need.

Amit Rahi
Published22 Jul 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Top-rated laptops on sale now while stocks last.
Top-rated laptops on sale now while stocks last.

This is the perfect time to snag a high-performance device at a fraction of the price. With discounts of up to 43%, some of the most popular and reliable models are now more affordable than ever.

Best overall

Best gaming

Value for money

Best for creators

Best overall

Samsung Galaxy Book4 (Silver, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | 15.6" Full HD Screen | Intel Core 5 120U Processor | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 LAN PortView Details...

₹52,400

Get This

HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Ai Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, 2K, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16"/40cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera, af0015TUView Details...

₹61,990

Get This

ASUS Vivobook S16,13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H,Metallic Design Laptop(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.7 Kg)S3607VA-RP060WSView Details...

₹71,990

Get This

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, IPS, Micro-Edge, 14"/35.6cm, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074TU, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera LaptopView Details...

₹66,990

Get This

ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/32GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Ponder Blue/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ163WSView Details...

₹1.18L

Get This
Whether you need a lightweight laptop for travel, a powerful machine for creative work, or a dependable option for everyday tasks, there’s something here for everyone. We’ve rounded up the bestselling laptops currently on sale, combining quality, features, and value. Read on to find the perfect match for your needs while the offers last.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 features a 15.6-inch FHD display, the new Intel Core 5 120U processor, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB SSD. It comes with Iris Xe graphics, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and premium touches like a fingerprint reader and RJ45 LAN. Designed for professionals, it promises fast multitasking and rich sound with Dolby Atmos.

A generous range of ports, numeric keypad, and bright display make it suitable for office and creative work. Some might find it bulky for travel due to the 15.6-inch size.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core 5 120U
RAM
16GB LPDDR4X
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), 300 nits
Weight
1.5 kg

HP Pavilion offers a 16-inch 2K WUXGA IPS display, running on an Intel Core Ultra 5-125U processor with AI enhancements, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. It includes Windows 11, Office 2021, and long battery life up to 11 hours for all-day work or entertainment. Security features include a camera shutter and face recognition.

The laptop’s wider workspace boosts productivity, and premium collaboration features assist with video calls. Its 1.77kg weight is good for the screen size, but less suited for those wanting ultra-light options.

Specifications

Processor
Core Ultra 5-125U (12 cores)
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16" 2K WUXGA IPS, 16:10
Battery
59Wh, up to 11 hours

The ASUS Vivobook S16 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. It boasts a 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display and a sturdy metallic body. With a backlit keyboard, full suite of modern ports, and Microsoft 365/Office Home, it’s tailored for students and professionals alike.

It's a 1.7 kg build that balances portability and screen space. The iGPU is not made for intensive 3D work, but is ample for daily and creative workloads.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16" FHD+, 144Hz
Weight
1.7kg

The HP Pavilion x360 is a slim 2-in-1 with a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Its 360-degree hinge enables tablet or tent use, and it includes a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and a 5MP IR camera for productivity and video calls.

Its multi-touch screen and pen compatibility suit creative users, although the smaller battery (43Wh) can result in modest runtime compared to larger models in this price tier.

Specifications

Processor
i5-1335U (10 cores)
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14" FHD IPS touchscreen
Battery
43Wh

ASUS Zenbook 14 is an ultralight premium model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with 120Hz and 500 nits HDR that creates stunning visuals. The build is just 1.28kg and features the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 ports for blazing connectivity.

With AI boost and advanced security, it’s ideal for creators and power users. Limited gaming capability due to integrated Arc graphics is the main compromise.

Specifications

Processor
Core Ultra 7 255H
RAM
32GB LPDDR5X
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
14" 3K OLED touch, 120Hz
Weight
1.28kg

HP Omen 16 is a gaming powerhouse with Ryzen 7 7840HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. The 16.1" FHD IPS display (165Hz, 300 nits) and Tempest Cooling enable marathon gaming.

High-speed memory, a big 83Wh battery, customizable RGB keyboard, and robust build round out the specs. This 2.32kg laptop suits gamers and creators; it’s hefty, but supports AAA gaming with confidence.

Specifications

Processor
Ryzen 7 7840HS
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
1TB SSD
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB)
Display
16.1" FHD 165Hz IPS

ASUS Vivobook 16X blends creative productivity with gaming. It features a 13th Gen i5-13420H, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz screen.

It’s relatively portable at 1.67kg, making it ideal for students who need power and a large display for both work and games. It lacks an SSD expansion slot and advanced cooling, so it’s not suited for extended AAA sessions.

Specifications

Processor
i5-13420H
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
Display
16" FHD+ 144Hz

Acer Nitro V 15 packs a Ryzen 7-7735HS, RTX 4050 (6GB), 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD into a gaming-ready 2.1kg chassis. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz display and upgradable RAM/storage make it budget-friendly for budding gamers. Strong connectivity includes USB 4 and HDMI. Battery life is modest, and the fans may get loud under load—trade-offs for the strong performance and value.

Specifications

Processor
Ryzen 7-7735HS
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
GPU
RTX 4050 6GB
Display
15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS

Apple’s MacBook Air M1 offers top-tier battery life (up to 18h) with silent, fanless performance. The 13.3-inch Retina display is vibrant, and 8GB unified RAM supports daily multitasking. Instant-on, Touch ID, and seamless iPhone/iPad integration define the experience, with proven value for students, writers, or travellers needing all-day mobility. Storage is limited for heavy media work, and port selection is minimal, but for most productivity, it remains a best-in-class ultrabook.

Specifications

Processor
Apple M1
RAM
8GB
Storage
256GB SSD
Display
13.3" Retina
Weight
1.29kg

The newest MacBook Air (M4, 2025) offers even faster Apple M4 silicon, 16GB unified memory, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with support for 1B colours. Apple Intelligence infuses AI features system-wide. With up to 18 hours of battery and ultra-portable 1.24kg design, it suits power users on the move. Storage at 256GB may limit professionals' editing of large raw files. Otherwise, integration with iPhone/Apple ecosystem is at its best.

Specifications

Processor
Apple M4 (10-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
RAM
16GB unified
Storage
256GB SSD
Display
13.6" Liquid Retina
Weight
1.24kg

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs
We’ve curated a list of bestselling laptops across various categories, including top-rated models from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS — all currently discounted by up to 43%.
Yes, the list includes options ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike. Whether you need a device for assignments, office tasks, or streaming, there’s a model to suit your needs.
Sale durations vary by retailer and stock availability. We recommend acting quickly, as many of the best deals are time-sensitive or limited in quantity.
Most laptops featured in the list come with standard manufacturer warranties. Be sure to check the product details for specific coverage and additional warranty options.
Many retailers offer financing or monthly payment plans during sales. Look for options at checkout or contact the seller directly to explore flexible payment terms.

