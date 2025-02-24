Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹38,990
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)View Details
LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details
₹49,990
LG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1411Z9P, Platinum, AI DD Technology & Steam+ for Hygiene)View Details
₹50,990
LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1410Z5M, Middle Black with Chrome Door, AI DD Technology & Steam)View Details
₹47,099
Are you looking to upgrade your laundry routine without breaking the bank? The Amazon Sale is here, offering unbeatable discounts on top-rated washing machines from renowned brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. From front-load to top-load models, we’ve listed the best deals to help you find the perfect fit for your home. Take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home a feature-packed washing machine at an incredible price!
LG's front load washing machines are celebrated for their energy efficiency and advanced features. Equipped with inverter technology, they ensure optimal performance while conserving energy. The Amazon Sale offers significant discounts on these models, making it an ideal time to upgrade your laundry appliances.
Samsung's front load washing machines are known for their innovative technologies, such as EcoBubble and AI control, which provide effective and intelligent washing solutions. During the Amazon Sale, these feature-rich models are available at attractive prices, offering excellent value for money.
IFB, a trusted Indian brand, offers front load washing machines renowned for their reliability and comprehensive features tailored to Indian households. With a focus on quality and performance, IFB machines ensure a thorough and efficient wash every time.
Samsung's top load washing machines combine stylish design with user-friendly features, making laundry tasks simpler and more efficient. The Amazon Sale presents an opportunity to purchase these high-quality machines at discounted rates, enhancing your home's appliance lineup.
LG's top load washing machines incorporate smart inverter technology, delivering energy-efficient and powerful washing performance. Known for their durability and advanced features, these machines are a reliable choice for households seeking quality appliances.
Whirlpool's top load washing machines are appreciated for their advanced features and affordability. Designed to meet diverse laundry needs, these machines offer a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness, making them a popular choice among consumers.
Godrej, an established Indian brand, provides top load washing machines that combine innovative features with budget-friendly pricing. These appliances are designed to cater to the specific requirements of Indian households, ensuring efficient and effective laundry care.
