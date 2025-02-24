Hello User
Grab up to 48% off on top selling washing machines: Top load and front load models from LG, Samsung and more

Amit Rahi

Massive discounts are live on top washing machines during the Amazon Sale! Find the best deals on leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more. Upgrade your laundry routine with these limited-time offers and enjoy huge savings on premium appliances.

Upgrade your laundry routine with top-brand washing machines at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Sale.
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)






LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)






LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (FHD0905SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)






LG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1411Z9P, Platinum, AI DD Technology & Steam+ for Hygiene)






LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHP1410Z5M, Middle Black with Chrome Door, AI DD Technology & Steam)






LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green






LG 11 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (FHP1411Z9B, Black VCM, AI DD Technology, 1400 RPM & Steam+)






LG 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Inbuilt heater (FHV1409Z2M, Middle Black, AI DD Technology & Steam for Hygiene)






Samsung 9 kg, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL, Black)






Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)






Samsung 9 kg, 5star, AI Control, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)






Samsung 12 kg, 5star, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox)






Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy)






Samsung 12 kg, 5 Star, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24ABTL, Black)






Samsung 12 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ABTL, Black)






Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star, Digital Inverter Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Appliance (WW80T4040CX1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox)






IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)






IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with 2X Power Steam, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA MXS 7010, In-built Heater, Mocha)






IFB 6 Kg 5 Star with 2X Power Steam, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, In-built Heater, Grey)






IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)






IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (ELENA GXN 6510, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)






IFB 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Executive SXN 9014K, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Rich Silver)






IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator GXN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)






IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator SXN 8014, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Rich Silver)






Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)






Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)






Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Techn, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)






Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)






Samsung 8 Kg, Eco Bubble Technology with Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BYTL, Lavender Gray, Awarded as Washing Machine Brand of the year)






Samsung 8 Kg 5 star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4545BVTL,Black Caviar)






Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT80C4200GG/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Light Gray, 2023 Model)






Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (WA90BG4582BDTL Versailles Gray, In-Built Heater, Ecobubble)






Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)






LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)






LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)






LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)






LG 10 Kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (THD10NWM, Middle Black, AIDD Technology)






LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)






LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T75VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)






LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Motor, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)






LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)






Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)






Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)






Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6 GENX, Grey, ZPF Technology)






Whirlpool 9 Kg 5 Star BloomWash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (BW ROYAL PLUS H 9 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater)






Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)






WHIRLPOOL 7.5 Kg 5 Star In-Built Heater Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(Whitemagic Premier GenX 7.5kg 10YMW, GREY)






Whirlpool 6.5 Kg 5 Star Ace Supreme Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE SUPREME RYL SRS 6.5 GREY, 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)






Whirlpool 7Kg Top Load 5 Star Fully Automatic Top-Load Washing Machine(Whitemagic Classic GenX,10YMW, Grey)






Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Rollercoaster Wash Technology, Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ALP 75 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster)






Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid)






Godrej 7.5 Kg 5 Star Storm Force Pulsator Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 75 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Translucent Lid)






Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)






Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology for Automatic One Touch Wash Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2023 Model, WTEON 650 AP 5.0 GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)






Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey, 460 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash)






Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets)






Are you looking to upgrade your laundry routine without breaking the bank? The Amazon Sale is here, offering unbeatable discounts on top-rated washing machines from renowned brands like Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool. From front-load to top-load models, we’ve listed the best deals to help you find the perfect fit for your home. Take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home a feature-packed washing machine at an incredible price!

LG front load washing machines

LG's front load washing machines are celebrated for their energy efficiency and advanced features. Equipped with inverter technology, they ensure optimal performance while conserving energy. The Amazon Sale offers significant discounts on these models, making it an ideal time to upgrade your laundry appliances.

Samsung front load washing machines

Samsung's front load washing machines are known for their innovative technologies, such as EcoBubble and AI control, which provide effective and intelligent washing solutions. During the Amazon Sale, these feature-rich models are available at attractive prices, offering excellent value for money.

IFB front load washing machines

IFB, a trusted Indian brand, offers front load washing machines renowned for their reliability and comprehensive features tailored to Indian households. With a focus on quality and performance, IFB machines ensure a thorough and efficient wash every time.

Samsung top load washing machines

Samsung's top load washing machines combine stylish design with user-friendly features, making laundry tasks simpler and more efficient. The Amazon Sale presents an opportunity to purchase these high-quality machines at discounted rates, enhancing your home's appliance lineup.

LG top load washing machines

LG's top load washing machines incorporate smart inverter technology, delivering energy-efficient and powerful washing performance. Known for their durability and advanced features, these machines are a reliable choice for households seeking quality appliances.

Whirlpool top load washing machines

Whirlpool's top load washing machines are appreciated for their advanced features and affordability. Designed to meet diverse laundry needs, these machines offer a balance of performance and cost-effectiveness, making them a popular choice among consumers.

Godrej top load washing machines

Godrej, an established Indian brand, provides top load washing machines that combine innovative features with budget-friendly pricing. These appliances are designed to cater to the specific requirements of Indian households, ensuring efficient and effective laundry care.

Factors to consider when buying a washing machine

  • Capacity: Choose a machine size based on your household's laundry needs—smaller capacities for singles or couples and larger for families.
  • Type: Decide between front load (energy-efficient and gentle on clothes) or top load (affordable and easier to use).
  • Energy Efficiency: Opt for models with high energy ratings to save on electricity and water bills.
  • Features: Look for useful options like inverter technology, quick wash, child lock, and smart connectivity.
  • Budget: Balance your needs with your budget while considering long-term energy and maintenance costs.

FAQs

Question : Which is better: front load or top load washing machines?

Ans : Front load machines are more energy-efficient and provide a better wash quality, while top load machines are easier to use and generally more affordable.

Question : What is the ideal washing machine capacity for a family?

Ans : For individuals or couples, 6-7 kg is enough, while families of 4-6 people should opt for 7-8 kg. Larger families may need 8 kg or more.

Question : Are inverter washing machines worth buying?

Ans : Yes, inverter technology saves energy by adjusting power usage based on the load, making it a cost-effective option in the long run.

Question : What are the best washing machine brands available during the Amazon Sale?

Ans : Popular brands include LG, Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, and Godrej, offering great discounts on various models.

Question : How often should I clean my washing machine?

Ans : It’s recommended to clean the drum and detergent drawer once a month and run a self-clean cycle to maintain performance and hygiene.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
