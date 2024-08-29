Check out our top picks for electric cycles currently on sale at Amazon. Enjoy substantial discounts on a range of models, from sleek urban commuters to rugged off-road bikes. With these unbeatable deals, you can find the perfect e-bike for both effortless commuting and exciting adventures.

If you're on the hunt for great deals on electric cycles, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon discounts. Whether you're new to electric cycles or looking to upgrade, Amazon’s current sale on electric cycles offers a fantastic opportunity to save on high-quality models. Electric bikes have become increasingly popular due to their efficiency and convenience.

In this listicle, we’ve rounded up the top electric bikes available on Amazon that are currently marked down. These selections span various styles and uses, from sleek city commuters to durable off-road warriors. Each model not only features significant savings but also comes with impressive specifications to enhance your riding experience. Whether you’re aiming to cut down on commute times, reduce your carbon footprint, or simply enjoy a smoother ride, these electric cycles provide a range of options to suit your needs.

1. Hero Lectro Kinza-i 27.5T Single Speed Electric Bicycle

The Hero Lectro Kinza-i is an advanced city electric bike designed for comfort and convenience. It features a 250W BLDC rear hub motor paired with a 36V, 5.8Ah Li-ion battery with IP67 protection, making it water and dust resistant. The bike comes 95% assembled and includes an LED display with an RFID key lock and an Android-based mobile app for additional control. Other features include a comfortable 18 inch alloy frame, front suspension, and a solar-powered rear light for added safety.

Specifications of Hero Lectro Kinza-i 27.5T Single Speed Electric Bicycle Motor: 250W BLDC rear hub

Battery: 36V, 5.8Ah Li-ion (IP67 rated)

Frame: 18" Alloy

Display: LED with RFID key lock

Suspension: 27.5" fork with 60mm travel

Rear light: Cordless solar-powered LED

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Robust IP67 battery Single speed only Comfortable city ride Limited speed options

2. Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle

The Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle is perfect for adults seeking a reliable electric bike with a powerful 250W BLDC motor and a 36V, 7.8Ah integrated battery. It offers a range of up to 35 km with pedal assist and can be fully recharged in just 4 hours. The bike includes high-quality dual disc brakes for stable braking and an adjustable saddle for comfort. Its steel frame ensures durability, making it a solid choice for city commuting and neighborhood rides.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle Motor: 250W BLDC

Battery: 36V, 7.8Ah Li-ion

Frame: 18" Steel

Brakes: Dual disc brakes

Range: 35+ km on pedal assist

Charging time: 4 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast charging No suspension Durable frame Single speed only

The SYNERGY B1 Electric Cycle features a powerful 250W BLDC motor and a 5.8Ah Li-Ion battery, providing efficient and smooth power for a comfortable ride. It includes dual disc brakes for enhanced safety and a throttle LED display to monitor battery levels. The bike is 95% pre-assembled, allowing for quick setup. Designed for adults, it’s well-suited for both urban commuting and light off-road use, combining performance and convenience in a stylish package.

Specifications of SYNERGY B1 Electric Cycle Motor: 250W BLDC

Battery: 5.8Ah Li-Ion

Brakes: Dual disc brakes

Display: Throttle LED

Assembly: 95% pre-assembled

Colour: Yellow

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy assembly No LCD display Reliable braking Limited battery capacity

4. Geekay Hashtag 27.5T Single Speed Electric Cycle

The Geekay Hashtag Electric Cycle offers robust performance with a 250W BLDC motor and a 7.5Ah Li-ion battery, ensuring efficient power delivery for city commutes. The bike features a telescopic suspension fork with 100mm travel and dual disc brakes for improved control and safety. An integrated horn and headlight enhance visibility and safety. With its sturdy carbon steel frame and versatile design, the Hashtag is ideal for various riding conditions, from urban streets to light trails.

Specifications of Geekay Hashtag 27.5T Single Speed Electric Cycle Motor: 250W BLDC, 45 Nm torque

Battery: 7.5Ah Li-ion

Suspension: Telescopic, 100mm travel

Brakes: Dual disc brakes

Frame: Hi-tensile carbon steel

Lights: Integrated horn and headlight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High torque motor Single speed only Strong safety features Heavy frame

5. Geekay ETX 27.5T Hybrid E-Bike

The Geekay ETX Hybrid E-Bike is equipped with a 250W BLDC motor and a 7.8Ah non-removable battery, offering reliable performance for city and trail rides. It features dual disc brakes for effective stopping power and a rigid fork for a smooth ride. The bike also includes an integrated LED light and horn for safety in low-light conditions. With a range of up to 40 km on pedal assist, the ETX is built for comfort and durability across diverse terrains.

Specifications of Geekay ETX 27.5T Hybrid E-Bike Motor: 250W BLDC

Battery: 7.8Ah Li-ion

Brakes: Dual disc brakes

Fork: Rigid

Range: Up to 40 km on pedal assist

Frame: Hi-tensile carbon steel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery range Non-removable battery Durable frame No suspension

6. HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Hybrid Electric Cycle

The HERO LECTRO C6E combines a powerful 250W BLDC motor with a 5.8Ah IP67-rated battery, providing a high-performance ride. The bike features a 7-speed Shimano gear system and a smart LED display with four riding modes, including throttle and pedal assist. The sturdy 6061 alloy frame and dual disc brakes offer stability and control. Ideal for city commuting, the bike comes 95% pre-assembled, ensuring an easy setup process and a comfortable riding experience.

Specifications of HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Hybrid Electric Cycle Motor: 250W BLDC rear hub

Battery: 5.8Ah IP67-rated Li-ion

Gears: 7-speed Shimano

Frame: 6061 Alloy

Brakes: Dual disc brakes

Display: Smart LED with 4 riding modes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple riding modes High price Sturdy build Limited to city use

The HORNBACK X1 is a versatile foldable electric bike with a 250W BLDC motor and a 7.65Ah removable battery. It offers up to 45 km of range and features a 7-speed Shimano gear system for versatile riding. The bike’s foldable design allows for easy storage and transport, while its alloy steel frame ensures durability. Delivered fully assembled, the X1 is ready to ride with minimal setup, making it a practical choice for urban commuters and travelers.

Specifications of HORNBACK X1 Full Size Foldable Electric Cycle Motor: 250W BLDC

Battery: 7.65Ah removable Li-ion

Frame: 20" foldable alloy steel

Gears: 7-speed Shimano

Wheel Size: 28 inches

Range: Up to 45 km

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Foldable design Smaller frame size No assembly required Limited suspension

The E Motorad T-Rex Air is a high-performance electric bike featuring a 250W motor and a 10.2Ah removable battery. It offers a smooth ride with its 100mm front suspension and high-tensile steel frame. The bike is equipped with a 7-speed Shimano gear system and an M5 LCD display for monitoring ride information. With its durable construction and advanced suspension, the T-Rex Air is designed for comfort and efficiency on various terrains.

Specifications of E Motorad T-Rex Air Unisex Electric Bicycle Motor: 250W BLDC

Battery: 10.2Ah removable Li-ion

Frame: High-tensile steel

Gears: 7-speed Shimano

Display: M5 LCD

Suspension: 100mm front fork

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful battery Heavier weight Smooth suspension High price

9. Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle

The Leader E-Power L6 is a robust electric bike with a 250W BLDC motor and dual disc brakes for reliable stopping power. It features a sturdy 18" steel frame and 27.5-inch tires, suitable for both urban and off-road riding. The bike includes a front suspension to smooth out rough terrain and comes semi-assembled for easy setup. With its single speed and durable construction, the L6 offers a dependable ride for everyday use.

Specifications of Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle Motor: 250W BLDC

Brakes: Dual disc brakes

Suspension: Front suspension

Frame: 18" Steel

Tire Size: 27.5 inches

Assembly: Semi-assembled (90%)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable braking Basic suspension Easy assembly Single speed only

The EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle features a 250W rear hub motor and a 7.65Ah removable battery, providing a top speed of 25 km/h. It includes a front suspension with 100mm travel and 27.5-inch wheels for a smooth ride over various terrains. The bike is 90% assembled and comes with a toolkit for final setup. With pedal assist and throttle modes, the X1 is designed for versatile use, offering a range of 35-40 km on pedal assist.

Specifications of EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle Motor: 250W rear hub

Battery: 7.65Ah removable Li-ion

Brakes: Mechanical disc brakes

Suspension: Front suspension

Frame: High-tensile steel

Assembly: Semi-assembled (90%)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smooth suspension Semi-assembled Multiple modes Limited range

Top 3 features of best electric cycle

Electric cycles Motor Battery Features Hero Lectro Kinza-i 27.5T Single Speed Connected 250W BLDC rear hub 36V, 5.8Ah Li-ion (IP67 rated) LED display with RFID key lock, Solar-powered rear light Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle 250W BLDC 36V, 7.8Ah Li-ion Fast charging (4 hours), Dual disc brakes SYNERGY B1 Electric Cycle 250W BLDC 5.8Ah Li-Ion Easy assembly (95% pre-assembled), Throttle LED display Geekay Hashtag 27.5T Single Speed Electric Cycle 250W BLDC, 45 Nm torque 7.5Ah Li-ion Telescopic suspension fork, Integrated horn and headlight Geekay ETX 27.5T Hybrid E-Bike 250W BLDC 7.8Ah Li-ion Long battery range (up to 40 km), Integrated LED light and horn HERO LECTRO C6E 700C City Hybrid Electric Cycle 250W BLDC rear hub 5.8Ah IP67-rated Li-ion Multiple riding modes, Smart LED display with 4 modes HORNBACK X1 Full Size Foldable Electric Cycle 250W BLDC 7.65Ah removable Li-ion Foldable design, No assembly required E Motorad T-Rex Air Unisex Electric Bicycle 250W BLDC 10.2Ah removable Li-ion Powerful battery, Smooth suspension Leader E-Power L6 27.5T Electric Cycle 250W BLDC ‎7.8Ah removable Li-ion Front suspension, Semi-assembled (90%) EMotorad X1 Mountain Electric Cycle 250W rear hub 7.65Ah removable Li-ion Multiple modes (pedal assist and throttle), Smooth suspension

Best value for money electric cycle The Urban Terrain Bolton Electric Cycle offers excellent value for money with its fast charging capability and dual disc brakes. Priced competitively, it delivers a robust 35 km range on pedal assist, a reliable 250W BLDC motor, and an efficient 36V, 7.8Ah battery. Despite lacking suspension, it remains a durable choice for urban commuting with its high-quality build and affordability, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking dependable performance and safety features.

Best overall electric cycle The Hero Lectro Kinza-i 27.5T Single Speed Connected Electric Bicycle is the best overall electric cycle due to its well-rounded features. With a 250W BLDC motor and a 36V, 5.8Ah IP67-rated battery, it provides a reliable performance for city commuting. The inclusion of a LED display with RFID key lock, solar-powered rear light, and front suspension adds to its safety and convenience. Although it’s a single-speed bike, its robust construction and advanced features make it a standout choice for urban riders seeking a blend of technology and comfort.

Factors to consider when buying a electric cycle Motor Power: Look for a motor with adequate power for your riding needs, typically between 250W to 750W for most urban and off-road applications. Higher wattage generally means better performance and speed.

Battery Capacity: Check the battery’s voltage and amp-hour rating to gauge its range. A larger capacity, such as 7.8Ah or higher, will offer longer rides between charges. Ensure it matches your typical commuting distance.

Features: Evaluate additional features like display types, lighting, and suspension. A bike with a good display can provide essential ride information, while suspension and lights enhance safety and comfort.

Frame and Build Quality: Opt for a bike with a sturdy frame and reliable build quality. Alloy and steel frames are common; alloy is lighter, while steel is often more durable.

Price vs. Performance: Balance your budget with desired features. A higher price may bring better components and additional features, but ensure they align with your actual needs.

FAQs Question : What is the typical range of an electric cycle on a single charge? Ans : The range of an electric cycle varies by model and battery capacity, typically ranging from 20 to 45 km on a single charge. Higher capacity batteries provide longer ranges. Question : Are electric cycles suitable for off-road use? Ans : Some electric cycles are designed for off-road use, featuring robust suspension and higher power motors. Look for bikes with features like front suspension, higher torque motors, and durable tires if you plan to ride off-road. Question : How long does it take to charge an electric cycle battery? Ans : Charging times vary, generally between 3 to 7 hours, depending on the battery size and charger. Fast-charging models can reduce this time to around 4 hours. Question : Do electric cycles require a special license or registration? Ans : In most places, electric cycles that fall under a certain power limit (e.g., 250W) do not require a license or registration. However, local regulations can vary, so it’s best to check with local authorities. Question : Can you use an electric cycle in the rain? Ans : Many electric cycles are designed to be weather-resistant, with features like IP-rated batteries and water-resistant components. However, it's advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to heavy rain to ensure longevity and safety.