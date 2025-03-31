Great deals on ACs! Grab up to 53% off on 1.5 ton, window, 1 ton, 2 ton from LG, Voltas, Blue Star in Amazon Appliances

Stay cool this summer with ACs from Voltas, LG, Blue Star & more on Amazon. Enjoy huge discounts on top brands—shop now for the best deals on summer appliances!

Nivedita Mishra
Published31 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Beat the summer heat with top-brand ACs at unbeatable Amazon discounts.
Beat the summer heat with top-brand ACs at unbeatable Amazon discounts.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)View Details...

₹34,990

...
Get This

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V Vectra CAE, White)View Details...

₹30,990

...
Get This

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)View Details...

₹35,990

...
Get This

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details...

₹34,490

...
Get This

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)View Details...

₹28,990

...
Get This
View More...

With summer in full swing across India, you know how brutal the heat can get—some places are even hitting 50°C! While coolers, fans, and fridges help, nothing beats an air conditioner when temperatures soar. But let’s be real, buying a new AC or replacing an old one isn’t always easy. That’s why the best time to grab one is during big sales when you get massive discounts. Right now, Amazon is offering mega deals on ACs—this is your shot to upgrade without burning a hole in your pocket. Don’t wait too long; these offers won’t last forever!

We have bunched together a whole range of ACs - 1.5 ton, window, 1 ton and 2 ton - just for you. Do take a look and if you like any, buy them now and avail discounts.

Best offers on 1.5 ton AC, up to 50% off

A 1.5-ton air conditioner is ideal for medium-sized rooms, offering efficient cooling during scorching summers. With high temperatures soaring, now is the perfect time to upgrade. Amazon’s summer sale brings huge discounts on ACs and other appliances, making it easier to stay cool without overspending. Don’t miss out on limited-time offers—grab your discounted 1.5-ton AC today and enjoy a refreshing summer indoors!

Best offers on window ton AC, up to 53% off

A window AC is a budget-friendly cooling solution, perfect for small to medium rooms. With temperatures soaring, a reliable AC is a must-have. Amazon’s summer sale is offering huge discounts on window ACs and other appliances, making it the best time to buy. Stay cool without overspending—grab your discounted window AC today and enjoy a comfortable summer indoors! Hurry, these offers won’t last long!

Best offers on 1 ton AC, up to 50% off

A 1-ton air conditioner is perfect for small rooms, delivering efficient cooling while saving energy. As summer temperatures rise, staying cool is essential. Amazon’s summer sale is offering massive discounts on ACs and other appliances, making it the ideal time to upgrade. Don’t miss out—grab a discounted 1-ton AC today and enjoy a refreshing, comfortable summer indoors without stretching your budget! Hurry before the deals end!

Best offers on 2 ton AC, up to 44% off

A 2-ton air conditioner is ideal for large rooms, ensuring powerful cooling even in extreme summer heat. With temperatures soaring, now is the best time to invest in an AC. Amazon’s summer sale offers huge discounts on ACs and other appliances, making it easier to upgrade affordably. Don’t miss out—grab your discounted 2-ton AC today and enjoy a cool, comfortable summer indoors. Shop now before the deals run out!

Similar articles for you

Best AC brand in India in March 2025: Top 11 choices for superior cooling, ultimate comfort, and maximum energy savings

Best 3 star ACs in 2025 that are budget-friendly, energy-efficient and powerful: Top 10 air conditioners

Best 1.5 ton AC in 2025 comes with the best-in-class features: Top 10 options from Daikin, Voltas and others

Best ACs in India: Explore these top 10 choices for energy-saving and powerful cooling for comfort during summers

Best split ACs in India in 2025: Top 10 picks are here to make your summer season comfortable

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsGreat deals on ACs! Grab up to 53% off on 1.5 ton, window, 1 ton, 2 ton from LG, Voltas, Blue Star in Amazon Appliances
MoreLess

Meet your Guide

Nivedita Mishra

With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions....Read more

First Published:31 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.