Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale teased: Check bank offers

Amazon has teased its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale, which is starting soon. The e-commerce giant is yet to announce the schedule of the sale. However, it revealed that it will be offering up to 40 per cent off on mobiles, featuring Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and other models.

Moreover, SBI cardholders can avail a 10 per cent discount. As per the sale’s landing page, buyers can expect discounts up to 75 per cent off laptops, smartwatches, headphones, Smart TVs, appliances, and Alexa-powered devices.

In addition to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the Amazon product page also provides a sneak peek at reduced prices for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, and the recently introduced Honor 90 5G.

Amazon has also given us a glimpse of forthcoming promotions for mid-range smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, and Oppo A78 5G. For those seeking budget-friendly options, Amazon plans to offer discounts on the Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12C, itel A60s, and Lava Blaze 5G.

During the Great Freedom Festival Sale, interested customers can take advantage of offers, including No-Cost EMI, exchange deals, and the exclusive Advantage Just for Prime. In addition to the deals mentioned earlier, Amazon also provides discounts on well-known smartphones like the iPhone 13, OnePlus 11, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and others.

The Great Indian Festival Sale page is offering a few glimpses of the upcoming discounts on laptops, smartwatches, and headphones, with savings of up to 75 per cent. Smart TVs and appliances are also anticipated to receive substantial discounts of up to 75 percent. Additionally, Amazon teases discounts of up to 55 percent on Alexa-powered devices, Fire TV, and Kindle products.

