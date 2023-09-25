Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale teased: Check bank offers

Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale teased: Check bank offers1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is coming soon, offering up to 40% off on mobiles, including Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. Discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, Smart TVs, appliances, and Alexa-powered devices are also expected. SBI cardholders can avail a 10% discount.
Amazon has teased its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale, which is starting soon. The e-commerce giant is yet to announce the schedule of the sale. However, it revealed that it will be offering up to 40 per cent off on mobiles, featuring Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and other models.