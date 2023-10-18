Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 50% off on DSLR cameras

The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings in multiple deals on DSLR cameras for all photography enthusiasts. Check out the top picks and best deals.

The Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, one of India's most eagerly anticipated online shopping extravaganzas, is set to unleash a wave of excitement among photography enthusiasts and novices alike. This spectacular event offers an unparalleled opportunity to elevate your photography game with incredible discounts of up to 50% and the best deals on DSLR camera brands. Whether you're an aspiring shutter bug, a seasoned photographer, or simply someone looking to capture life's moments in stunning clarity, this Amazon sale is your gateway to upgrading your photography equipment at prices that will leave you pleasantly surprised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is all about providing customers with not just products but experiences. With a remarkable selection of discounts on DSLR cameras from renowned brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and more, you'll find the ideal camera to suit your needs. Whether you're diving into the world of photography for the first time or seeking to enhance your professional setup, this sale caters to all levels of expertise. The Amazon best deals on offer will empower you to embrace photography with cutting-edge technology, higher resolutions, advanced image processing, and exceptional low-light capabilities. Don't miss this opportunity to capture breathtaking landscapes, portraits, or action shots with ease and precision. Your photography journey starts here at the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, where you can make your creative vision a reality while enjoying substantial savings.

1. Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, 4K Vlogging Camera, Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera) - Black The Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 is a full-frame mirrorless digital SLR camera body boasting a 24.2MP sensor, ensuring top-notch image quality. This versatile camera excels in low-light conditions and offers impressive 4K capabilities, making it a powerful tool for vloggers and content creators. Real-time Eye Auto Focus enhances portrait photography. Its tiltable LCD adds flexibility to your shooting angles. With its sleek black design, this camera is a superb choice for those seeking professional-level performance in a compact and versatile package, whether for low-light photography, vlogging, or capturing high-quality content. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 24% off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body (4K Full Frame, Real-Time Eye Auto Focus, 4K Vlogging Camera, Tiltable LCD, Low Light Camera) - Black: Brand: Sony

Model Name- ILCE- 7M3

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 24.2 MP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C fps

Image Stabilization: Optical

Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/8000 seconds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Metering Description: Evaluative

Exposure Control Type: Automatic

Form Factor: DSLR, Compact, Mirror-less {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Full-Frame Sensor Pricey Investment 4K Capabilities Limited Lens Options Real-Time Eye AF Heavier Than Some

2. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens The Canon EOS 1500D is a 24.1-megapixel digital SLR camera in a sleek black design. It comes equipped with an EF-S18-55 IS II lens, making it an excellent choice for beginners and photography enthusiasts. This lens offers versatility for capturing a wide range of subjects, from landscapes to portraits. The camera features intuitive controls, a high-resolution LCD screen, and various shooting modes, ensuring that users can easily capture stunning photos and Full HD videos. With its impressive image quality, user-friendly design and the best discount on DSLR cameras, the Canon EOS 1500D is a great entry-level choice for those looking to step up their photography game. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 17% off.

Specifications of Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens: Brand: Canon

Model Name- EOS 1500D {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 24.1 MP

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C

Image Stabilization: Optical {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Shutter Speed: 767011 seconds

Metering Description: Evaluate, Partial, Centre, Weighted

Exposure Control Type: Automatic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: Hand Held

Pros Cons Quality Images Limited 4K User-Friendly Noisy at High ISO Versatile Lens Basic Features

3. Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens On this Amazon sale, get the Nikon D7500, a powerful 20.9-megapixel digital SLR camera in a sleek black design. It comes bundled with the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens, providing exceptional flexibility for photographers. The camera excels in low-light conditions, capturing high-quality images and 4K UHD videos with its advanced image sensor and processing engine. Its fast autofocus and continuous shooting capabilities make it ideal for action photography. With a durable build, tilting touchscreen, and wireless connectivity, the Nikon D7500 offers a well-rounded package for enthusiasts and semi-professionals seeking versatility and performance in their photography endeavours. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 3% off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens: Brand: Nikon

Model Name- D7500

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 20.9 MP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C fps

Image Stabilization: Optical

Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/8000 to 30 seconds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Metering Description: 3D colour matrix

Exposure Control Type: Automatic

Form Factor: DSLR {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons High Image Quality Limited Articulation Fast Performance No In-Body Stabilization Versatile Lens Pricey for Beginners

4. Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black) Among Amazon best deals, the Canon EOS 200D II is a compact and versatile 24.1-megapixel digital SLR camera, paired with the EF-S 18-55mm f/4 IS STM lens, making it an excellent choice for beginners and enthusiasts. It boasts a sleek black design and impressive image quality, perfect for capturing detailed photos and Full HD videos. The camera is user-friendly, with a responsive touchscreen, built-in Wi-Fi, and creative shooting modes, catering to various photography styles. Its lightweight design and articulating LCD screen enhance the shooting experience, while the camera's portability and performance make it a great choice for on-the-go photographers. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 15% off.

Specifications of Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera + EF-S 18-55mm f4 is STM Lens (Black): Brand: Canon

Model Name- EOS 200d II {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 24.1 MP

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C fps

Image Stabilization: Optical {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/4000 seconds

Metering Description: Evaluative

Exposure Control Type: Automatic, Manual {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: DSLR

Pros Cons Compact Design No 4K Video Excellent Image Quality Limited Lens Options User-Friendly Features Basic Autofocus

5. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55 and 55-250mm is II Lens The Canon EOS 1500D is a powerful 24.1-megapixel digital SLR camera in an elegant black finish, bundled with two versatile lenses: an 18-55mm and a 55-250mm IS II lens. This combination offers exceptional flexibility for photographers, from wide-angle shots to telephoto zoom capabilities. With user-friendly controls and various shooting modes, it's an ideal choice for beginners and enthusiasts. The camera delivers high-quality photos and Full HD videos, while the dual-lens setup provides a wide range of creative possibilities. The Canon EOS 1500D with two lenses is a fantastic package for those seeking photographic versatility and quality. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 2% off.

Specifications of Canon EOS 1500D 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-55 and 55-250mm is II Lens: Brand: Canon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Name- EOS 1500D

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 24.2 MP

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C fps {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Image Stabilization: Optical

Maximum Shutter Speed: 767011 seconds

Exposure Control Type: Automatic, Manual {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: Compact DSLR

Pros Cons Quality Images Limited 4K User-Friendly Noisy at High ISO Versatile Lens Basic Features

6. Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens (APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus, Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking, 4K Vlogging Camera & Tiltable Screen), Black

The Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L is a high-performance mirrorless digital SLR camera equipped with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, delivering superb image quality. It features fast autofocus, including real-time Eye AF and tracking, making it perfect for capturing moving subjects with precision. This camera is a top choice for vloggers, with 4K video capabilities and a tiltable screen. Its compact design and the included 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens make it highly versatile. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 13% off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Sony Alpha ILCE 6100L 24.2 MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera with 16-50 mm Power Zoom Lens (APS-C Sensor, Fast Auto Focus, Real-time Eye AF, Real-time Tracking, 4K Vlogging Camera & Tiltable Screen), Black:

Brand: Sony

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 24.2 MP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C fps

Image Stabilization: Optical

Maximum Shutter Speed: 767011 seconds {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Metering Description: Evaluate, Partial, Centre, Weighted

Exposure Control Type: Automatic

Form Factor: DSLR, Mirrorless {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons High Image Quality Limited Battery Life Fast Autofocus Small Grip 4K Video Pricey Lenses

7. Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens & SanDisk Ultra UHS I 128GB SD Card 140MB/s for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras, 10Y Warranty

The Canon EOS 1500D is a 24.1-megapixel digital SLR camera in a sleek black design. Paired with the EF-S18-55 IS II lens, it's a great choice for photographers looking for a versatile setup. The bundle includes a 128GB SanDisk Ultra UHS-I SD card, offering ample storage for high-resolution photos and videos. With a fast transfer speed of 140MB/s, it's perfect for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras. The card comes with a 10-year warranty, ensuring reliability. This package provides both the equipment and storage you need for your photography adventures. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 17% off, clearly one of the best discounts on DSLR cameras.

Specifications of Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera (Black) with EF S18-55 is II Lens & SanDisk Ultra UHS I 128GB SD Card 140MB/s for DSLR and Mirrorless Cameras, 10Y Warranty: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brand: Canon

Model Name- EOS 1500D

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 24.1 MP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Image Stabilization: Optical

Metering Description: Evaluate, Partial, Centre, Weighted

Exposure Control Type: Manual {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Form Factor: DSLR, Compact, Mirrorless

Pros Cons Quality Images Limited 4K User-Friendly Noisy at High ISO Versatile Lens Basic Features

8. Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body (Black) The Nikon D7500 is a powerful DX-format digital SLR camera body in a sleek black design. It's equipped with a 20.9-megapixel sensor and an advanced image processor, delivering impressive image quality and fast performance. This DSLR camera excels in various shooting scenarios, from low-light conditions to fast-action photography, thanks to its wide ISO range and continuous shooting capabilities. With 4K UHD video recording, a tilting touchscreen, and wireless connectivity, the D7500 offers a well-rounded package for photography enthusiasts and semi-professionals, making it a versatile tool for capturing stunning images and videos. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 20% off.

Specifications of Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body (Black): Brand: Canon {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Name- D7500

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 16 MP

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C fps {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Image Stabilization: Optical

Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/8000 seconds

Metering Description: Centre Weighted {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exposure Control Type: Automatic

Form Factor: DSLR

Pros Cons High Image Quality Limited Articulation Fast Performance No In-Body Stabilization 4K Video Recording Pricey for Beginners

9. Nikon D6 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera Body, Black The Nikon D6 is a flagship FX-format digital SLR camera body built for professional photographers. It stands out with its exceptional performance, rugged build, and an extensive array of advanced features. The camera excels in challenging shooting conditions, delivering unmatched image quality and fast autofocus. With a reliable and ergonomic design, the D6 ensures comfortable and efficient handling in the field. This camera's robustness, along with its impressive low-light capabilities, make it an ideal choice for sports, wildlife, and news photographers who demand top-tier reliability and image quality in a compact, black-bodied package. This product on a great Indian festival sale is 24% off.

Specifications of Nikon D6 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera Body, Black: Brand: Nikon

Model Name- D6 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera Body {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Webcam Image Regulation: 16 MP

Photo Sensor Size: APS-C

Image Stabilization: Digital {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maximum Shutter Speed: 1/8000 seconds

Metering Description: Manual, Aperture Priority, Shutter Priority, Automatic

Form Factor: DSLR {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Exceptional Performance High Price Rugged Build Heavy Body Advanced Features Limited Articulation

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Canon EOS 1500D Quality Images User-Friendly Versatile Lens Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera High Image Quality Fast Performance Versatile Lens Canon EOS 200D II 24.1MP Digital SLR Camera Compact Design Excellent Image Quality User-Friendly Features Canon EOS 1500D Quality Images User-Friendly Versatile Lens Sony Alpha ILCE High Image Quality Fast Autofocus 4K Video Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera Quality Images User-Friendly Versatile Lens Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame Sensor 4K Capabilities Real-Time Eye AF Nikon D7500 DX-Format Digital SLR Body (Black) High Image Quality Fast Performance 4K Video Recording Nikon D6 FX-Format Digital SLR Camera Body, Black Exceptional Performance Rugged Build Advanced Features

Best overall product On this great Indian festival sale 2023, the Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3, also known as the Sony A7 III, is widely regarded as the best overall mirrorless camera for several compelling reasons. It features a full-frame 24.2MP sensor, ensuring exceptional image quality and superb low-light performance. With 4K video capabilities, it's a versatile choice for vloggers and content creators. Real-Time Eye Auto Focus ensures precise subject tracking in photos and videos. The tiltable LCD screen offers flexibility in shooting angles. Compact and portable, the A7 III provides professional-level performance while being adaptable to various photographic styles. It's a reliable, well-rounded choice for enthusiasts and professionals alike, offering top-tier features and image quality.

Best value for money The Canon EOS 1500D bundle stands out as a fantastic value-for-money proposition. It includes a 24.1MP digital SLR camera with the versatile EF-S 18-55 IS II lens, suitable for beginners and enthusiasts, and also has the perfect discount on DSLR cameras. Additionally, the package comes with a generous 128GB SanDisk Ultra UHS-I SD card, boasting a rapid 140MB/s transfer speed. This ample storage capacity ensures users can capture countless high-resolution photos and videos. Furthermore, the SD card's 10-year warranty provides peace of mind. The bundle's affordability, the combination of camera and lens, and the included storage solution make it an attractive, cost-effective choice for aspiring photographers, offering a comprehensive and budget-friendly start to photography. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to buy the best DSLR Cameras on Great Indian Festival Sale 2023? Research and Decide: Before the sale starts, research different DSLR models and their features. Determine your budget and the specific requirements for your photography needs (e.g., landscape, portrait, action, or video).

Make a Shortlist: Create a list of DSLR models that match your criteria. Consider well-known brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and others. Look for camera models with features that meet your needs.

Check Reviews: Read reviews from reputable sources and user feedback to understand the performance, image quality, and durability of the shortlisted cameras. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Set a Budget: Determine your budget and set a maximum spending limit. Be prepared to stick to it, even with tempting discounts.

Make a Wish List: On the e-commerce platform hosting the sale, create a wishlist or shopping cart with your selected DSLR cameras.

Set Alerts: Subscribe to newsletters that notify you about the great Indian festival sale 2023, download shopping apps, and enable notifications for the e-commerce platform so you're informed about the sale's start and any additional discounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compare Prices: In the lead-up to the sale, keep an eye on the DSLR prices. You can use price comparison websites to ensure you're getting a genuine discount.

Watch for Lightning Deals: During the sale, keep an eye out for "Lightning Deals" and limited-time offers, which can provide significant discounts.

Check for Exchange Offers: If you're upgrading from an older camera, check for exchange offers to get a discount on your new purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : What is the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, and when does it take place? Ans : The Great Indian Festival Sale is a popular online shopping event in India. In 2023, it's offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including DSLR cameras. The exact dates may vary, so check the official website for the latest information. Question : Are the discounts during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 genuine, or should I be cautious about hidden costs? Ans : While the sale offers genuine discounts, it's essential to read the product descriptions carefully. Some deals may include bundled accessories, while others might not. Be aware of additional costs, such as delivery fees. Question : What should I look for in a DSLR camera during the sale? Ans : Research the specific features you need, such as sensor size, megapixels, video capabilities, and lens compatibility. Compare different models and focus on those that best suit your photography requirements. Question : Can I return or exchange a DSLR camera purchased during the sale if it doesn't meet my expectations? Ans : Most reputable e-commerce platforms offer a return or exchange policy. Ensure you understand the terms and conditions related to returns, warranty, and customer support before making a purchase. Question : Are there any additional perks, such as cashback or financing options, available during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023? Ans : Yes, many platforms offer cashback and additional discounts when using specific payment methods or credit cards. Additionally, some may provide financing options to help you spread out the cost of your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!