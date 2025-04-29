Great Summer Sale starts on May 1 at 12 PM! Expected deals on ACs, air coolers from LG, Samsung, Symphony revealed

Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 1 at 12 PM! Shop best deals on ACs and air coolers from LG, Samsung, Symphony, Bajaj, Voltas and more for a cool and comfortable summer. This Amazon Sale starts early for prime members.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated29 Apr 2025, 12:58 PM IST
FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V Vectra CAE, White)View Details...

₹30,990

...
Lloyd Stylus 1.0 Ton 5 Star WiFi Inverter Split AC (6 in 1 Convertible, Changeable Facia, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White/Grey Facia, GLS12V5FOGSY, FREE INSTALLATION*)View Details...

₹40,250

...
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, WIA518GN, White)View Details...

₹39,970

...
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)View Details...

₹45,990

...
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star (5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, AR18CYNZABE, Stabilizer Free Operation, Copper, Inverter Split AC, WhiteView Details...

₹39,990

...
The Great Summer Sale begins on 1 May at 12 pm on Amazon, offering exclusive deals on a wide range of air conditioners and air coolers. This is the perfect opportunity to invest in premium cooling solutions from renowned brands like LG, Samsung, Symphony, Bajaj, and Voltas. You’ll find a variety of options, including energy efficient inverter ACs, high-performance desert coolers for larger spaces, and personal air coolers for smaller rooms, all designed to meet your cooling needs.

With discounts across all categories, this Amazon sale presents an exceptional chance to secure top quality cooling systems at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to stay comfortable throughout the summer!

Top deals revealed ahead of the Great Summer Sale on ACs and air coolers on Amazon

LG split ACs up to 54% off in Amazon Summer Sale starting May 1

The Amazon Summer Sale begins on May 1 at 12 pm with up to 54% off on LG split ACs. Deals are available on 3 star and 5 star models, known for fast cooling, auto restart, and convenient remote controls.

This limited-time sale features LG’s latest range suited for different room sizes and daily use. Check out early offers and bring home an LG AC before stocks run out.

Top deals on split ACs:

Samsung split ACs with up to 51% off in Amazon Summer Sale starting May 1

Enjoy up to 51% off on Samsung split ACs during the Amazon Sale 2025! Deals include 3 star and 5 star models with features like fast cooling, auto restart, and remote access. Don't miss out on these offers!

This Amazon Sale is a good time to bring home a Samsung AC for the summer. Check early deals when the sale goes live and grab your pick before stocks run out.

Top deals on Samsung split ACs:

Whirlpool split ACs with up to 51% off in Amazon Summer Sale starting May 1

Amazon Sale 2025 starts on May 1 at 12 PM! Grab up to 51% off on Whirlpool split ACs. Deals on 3 star and 5 star models are available, ideal for daily use in different room sizes. Features include quick cooling, auto restart, and remote controls.

This Amazon Sale is a chance to bring home a Whirlpool AC at a reduced price. Browse the options early and shop before the best deals sell out.

Top deals on window ACs:

More split ACs up to 51% off in Amazon Summer Sale starting May 1

Get up to 51% off on a variety of split ACs, including 3 star and 5 star models from top brands like Whirlpool and Samsung. Perfect cooling options for every room size, featuring fast cooling, auto restart, and smart controls.

This limited time Amazon Sale 2025 is the ideal chance to upgrade your home cooling system. Shop early and secure your preferred model before it sells out.

Top deals on more split ACs:

Window ACs with up to 51% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale starting May 1

Amazon Sale 2025 begins on May 1 at 12 PM! Save up to 51% on split ACs, with 3 star and 5 star models from top brands like Whirlpool, Blue Star, Voltas, and Samsung. With fast cooling, auto restart, and hassle-free installation, these ACs are ideal for summer. Grab the best deals during the Great Summer Sale!

This limited time Amazon Sale gives you the perfect opportunity to bring home a window AC at discounted prices. Shop early before the best deals are gone.

Top deals on window ACs:

Desert air coolers with up to 51% off in Amazon Great Summer Sale starting May 1

Amazon Sale brings up to 51% off on desert air coolers, ideal for battling intense summer heat. These coolers are suited for large spaces and come with high air delivery and big water tanks for long lasting cooling.

Leading brands like Symphony, Bajaj, and Crompton are part of the sale. With multiple models available, this is a great time to bring home a reliable cooler at a discounted price. Buy from this Amazon Sale 2025 and make your summer relaxing.

Top deals on desert air coolers:

Personal air coolers with up to 60% off in Amazon Summer Sale starting May 1

Amazon Sale offers up to 60% off on personal air coolers designed for small to medium rooms. These coolers are lightweight, easy to move, and come with features like honeycomb pads, low power consumption, and multi-speed control.

Amazon Sale 2025 brings incredible deals! Brands like Symphony, Bajaj, and Havells are offering various models during the sale. If you're looking for a cooler that’s convenient for everyday use, this limited time Amazon Sale 2025 deal is worth checking out.

Top deals on personal air coolers:

The Amazon Sale starts on May 1st at 12 PM.
You can get up to 60% off on select air coolers and split/window ACs.
Yes, many products offer no-cost EMI options during the sale period.
Yes, some models with smart features are also part of the sale.
Prime members may get early access or additional offers on selected items.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

First Published:29 Apr 2025, 12:57 PM IST
