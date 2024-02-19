Gurman uncovers mixed reactions to Apple Vision Pro release, sheds light on return rates

Apple's recent release of the Vision Pro has sparked a range of opinions among users, with some praising it as the tech of the future while others criticize it as an "isolated experience." Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman delves into the initial feedback and sheds light on a surprising number of returns, raising questions about the headset's comfort, price justification, and overall user experience.

According to Gurman, an undisclosed but "surprising number" of users have chosen to return their Apple Vision Pro headsets. While Apple has not officially disclosed specific figures, Gurman suggests that the returns fall between average and above-average levels. The return rate varies across store locations, with some experiencing only 1-2 returns per day, while others face up to 8 returns.

Although the returns might be unexpected for some, Gurman notes that Apple seems unfazed by the situation, considering the Vision Pro's status as a low-volume product. However, the company has taken a proactive approach, instructing its employees to investigate the reasons behind the returns. Store staff are reportedly engaging with customers to understand their concerns and relay this information back to management.

Various reasons have surfaced as contributors to the return trend. Gurman lists factors such as the headset being too heavy or uncomfortable, a perceived lack of apps justifying the premium price, displays with excessive glare or a narrow field of view, and the reported feeling of an isolated experience while wearing the headset. These issues have prompted users to reconsider their initial excitement about the product.

Gurman reveals that he wrote his entire column on the Vision Pro and intends to keep it. This highlights the diverse experiences users are having with the headset – while some are returning it, others find the immersive experience compelling enough to keep the device.

The early reception of the Apple Vision Pro has proven to be a mixed bag, with some users returning the headset due to various reasons. As Apple continues to gather feedback, the future of the Vision Pro may evolve, offering potential improvements for those who have encountered challenges with the device.

