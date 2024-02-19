Gurman uncovers mixed reactions to Apple Vision Pro release, sheds light on return rates
Apple's Vision Pro receives mixed reviews with some users returning the headset due to comfort, price, and user experience issues. Apple is investigating the reasons behind the returns and engaging with customers to gather feedback for potential improvements.
Apple's recent release of the Vision Pro has sparked a range of opinions among users, with some praising it as the tech of the future while others criticize it as an "isolated experience." Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman delves into the initial feedback and sheds light on a surprising number of returns, raising questions about the headset's comfort, price justification, and overall user experience.