Haier Desert Rose Smart AC review: Does the AI-powered AC live up to the hype?

Haier’s new Desert Rose AC comes with many tall claims like supersonic cooling, AI-driven energy savings and the ability to maintain performance even at 60°C ambient temperatures. The real question, however, is whether these features genuinely improve the day-to-day experience for everyday users.

After putting it through its paces, here is how the Desert Rose actually holds up in the real world.

Design: The Desert Rose AC does grab your attention, but in the most minimalist way possible, and that’s a good thing in my books. Similar to regular ACs, the Desert Rose also comes with the clean matte-white aesthetic typical of indoor units, but what makes it feel special is the gold deco strip that runs across the lower edge, giving the AC a more premium and slightly luxurious look without going overboard.

I also really liked the LEDs on the AC, which seem to be well thought through. Instead of lighting up the entire front panel, the unit only displays the temperature and a small Wi-Fi icon. It’s a small touch, but one I genuinely appreciated, especially as someone who gets distracted by even small light sources at night.

You get a run-of-the-mill remote with the AC, complete with dedicated buttons for cooling, Eco mode, sleep, self-cleaning, swing controls and Wi-Fi pairing. The layout is straightforward enough that you don’t really need to constantly look down while using it after a day or two.

View full Image View full Image Desert rose AC remote

Another nifty detail I noticed with the remote is that the power button and the circular control cluster, which houses the temperature, swing and fan-speed controls, come with a subtle green glow that makes the important buttons easy to spot even when the room is completely dark.

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Installation: I had a relatively smooth experience with the installation of the AC. A few days after the delivery, I received a call from Haier to schedule the installation, and the process itself was fairly hassle-free from that point onward.

That said, if you do plan on buying this AC, I would still recommend asking the service personnel for a complete list of accessories you may need before the installation begins to avoid unnecessary back and forth later. In my case, the only additional requirements were a water drain pipe, a plug top and a stand for the outdoor unit, which is fairly standard across most AC installations I’ve dealt with so far.

Cooling: Haier says the Desert Rose AC uses its ‘Supersonic Cooling’ technology, which is claimed to deliver an instant blast of cool air in just 10 seconds. While the 10-second figure may be slightly optimistic in real-world conditions, I did notice during day-to-day usage that the AC started throwing cool air noticeably faster than some of the other ACs in my house.

Even during peak May heat, with outdoor temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius, the AC managed to cool the room surprisingly quickly without feeling like it was struggling under extreme conditions. The airflow also feels well distributed instead of being aggressively blasted in one direction.

Another feature that stood out to me is Haier’s “Cyclone Clean” technology. The concept is fairly simple: once the AC is turned off, the outdoor unit reverses its fan to push out dust that may have settled around the condenser.

Now, whether this works exactly as advertised is difficult to judge within a limited testing period, but I genuinely like the idea behind it.

Outdoor AC units in India collect an unbelievable amount of dust over time, and if this system can even partially reduce that buildup, it could help preserve cooling performance while cutting down on cleaning and maintenance expenses in the long run.

Smart features: The Desert Rose AC comes with Wi-Fi support, which means you can access a wide range of smart features through the Haismart app. The setup process itself is fairly straightforward. You simply press and hold the light button on the remote for three seconds and then use the app to connect the AC.

However, the biggest issue for me appeared after the pairing process was already complete. The Haismart app still required me to manually enter the AC’s model number and this particular model, perhaps because it is relatively new, was not listed among the supported devices.

Eventually, I found a workaround by selecting a different listed model, but that also meant missing out on some of the power-monitoring features.

That said, the features that did work were still pretty great. If this is your first Haier AC, the app essentially gives you access to almost every control available on the remote and then adds a few more on top.

You can turn the AC on or off remotely, adjust temperature, fan speed, swing controls, disable the display light, trigger sleep mode and access the usual cooling settings. The app also allows you to start the self-cleaning process, schedule timers, run diagnostics and even use the AI AtmoX Power Manager feature, which can remind you if you forget to turn the AC off.

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Verdict: The Haier Desert Rose Smart AC feels like an air conditioner that gets most of the important things right. Cooling performance is genuinely impressive, the airflow is strong and even in extreme summer temperatures, the AC never really felt like it was struggling.

The design also helps it stand out in a subtle way, while practical additions like the luminous remote controls and Cyclone Clean feature genuinely improve the overall experience.

While I did face some issues while trying to use the newer AI features due to app setup problems, that feels like a minor frustration that can easily be solved via an update to the Haismart app.