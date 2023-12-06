Haier refrigerator collection: Top 10 models where innovation meets design

Designed to deliver modern comfort without breaking your bank is what the Haier refrigerator collection is known for. With sleek designs, versatile fit, innovative interiors and smart designs, these refrigerators deliver the ultimate cooling and food preservation. Haier is one of the best refrigerator brands in India, known for its durable designs and equipped with smart technology to make your lives easier and more efficient. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)

Crafted with care and designed for efficiency, this frost-free refrigerator has an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up. With its inverter compressor and cooling technology, this Haier refrigerator ensures energy efficiency, silent operation, and excellent durability with expert cooling technology. As compared to conventional refrigerators, this Haier kitchen appliance reduces bending by up to 90% and is suitable for up to 3-4 members. With a 2x vegetable box, you can now store more fresh fruits and vegetables at one place.

It also offers features like Twist ice make and LED light, recess handle and toughened glass for an ultimate user experience. Its sleek design is made to fit easily in your kitchen without taking up much space. This 325-litre fridge is a perfect buy to use more, store more and save more.

Specifications of Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)

Capacity - 325 litres

Energy Rating- 3 stars

Triple inverter technology

1 hour icing technology

14-in-1 convertible mode

Anti-bacterial gasket

Warranty- 1 Year on Product & 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Triple inverter technology for energy efficiency. 1. Relatively higher price point. 2. 14-in-1 convertible mode for versatile usage. 2. Energy efficiency could be higher. 3. 1-hour icing technology for quick freezing.

2. Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator (2023 Model, HEF-252DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the realm of ultimate cooling and storage, this Haier refrigerator comes with energy-efficient operations and a large capacity of 240 litres. The fresh food capacity is 183 litres, and it boasts unique features like an anti-bacterial gasket to avoid fungi and bacterial build-up inside the fridge and a recess handle to access your fridge effortlessly.

This Haier innovative design fridge also includes a base stand with a drawer for storing non-refrigerated food items, which means extra storage. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode also enables you to cool items as per your choice. It also offers features like connecting home inverter technology and a large vegetable box. With up to 12 hours of cooling retention, this Haier refrigerator is the perfect example of modern elegance meeting powerful cooling to deliver the best user experience.

Specifications of Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator (2023 Model, HEF-252DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)

Capacity- 240 litres

Energy rating- 2 stars

5-in-1 convertible mode

Twin energy saving mode

Inverter compressor with cooling technology

Anti-bacterial gasket

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. 5-in-1 convertible mode for flexible usage. 1. A 2-star energy rating might be less efficient. 2. Inverter compressor with cooling technology. 2. Price could be a constraint for some. 3. Twin energy-saving mode for efficient operation.

3. Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205MFB-P, Marine Peony, Base Stand with Drawer)

In the range of Haier kitchen appliances, this Haier refrigerator stands out for its best-in-class and efficient energy ratings and stabiliser-free operations. With a large vegetable box, 3 toughened glass shelves, and 1-hour icing technology, this fridge surpasses the rest when it comes to such features at this price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, it has a separate fruit box and base stand with a drawer for more storage. This means it unlocks maximum facilities for a comfortable living. This compact refrigerator, unlike its design, is big on storage and offers stable and efficient cooling in the world of refrigerators.

With a capacity of 190 litres, it is suitable for families of 2-3 members. This direct-cool refrigerator is economical and stylish, with an external bar handle to ensure maximum comfort and convenience.

Specifications of Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205MFB-P, Marine Peony, Base Stand with Drawer)

Capacity- 190 litres

Energy rating- 5 stars

Stabiliser-free operation

1 hour icing technology

Anti-bacterial gasket

Separate fruit box

Connect home inverter

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Stabiliser-free operation for convenience. 1. Limited capacity suitable for smaller families. 2. 5-star energy rating for excellent efficiency. 2. May lack advanced features compared to larger models. 3. 1-hour icing technology for quick freezing.

4. Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS- 682 KS, Black Steel, Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This side-by-side frost-free refrigerator comes with an outstanding capacity of 602 litres and is suitable for a family of 5 or more. It has an inverter compressor with cooling technology, which ensures energy efficiency and silent operations. It also ensures more durability with expert cooling technology.

This Haier refrigerator with features like a large vegetable box, deo fresh technology and jumbo ice maker makes everyday life easier and more convenient. The deo-fresh technology ensures that your food stays fresh for up to 21 days of its storage. Other special features of this Haier fridge is that it has a door pocket, magic cooling, and door lock to deliver maximum customer satisfaction.

Specifications of Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators, Expert Inverter Technology (HRS- 682 KS, Black Steel, Magic Convertible, Made In India, Gross Volume-630L)

Capacity- 602 litres

Energy rating-

Deo fresh technology

Expert inverter technology

Convertible zone & magic cooling

Frost free

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Expert inverter technology for energy efficiency. 1. Large sizes may not be suitable for smaller kitchens. 2. Convertible zone and magic cooling for versatility. 2. Higher price point in the side-by-side category. 3. Deo fresh technology for prolonged food freshness.

5. Haier 630 litres Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Inox Steel

Space is not an issue anymore. Store and preserve as much food as you want because this Haier innovative design fridge comes with a huge capacity of 630 litres and 83% fridge space. With new-age technology, like a convertible magic zone that allows you to adjust the temperature from -18 degrees to 5 degrees, this Haier refrigerator stands out from the rest in this category.

It also has deo-fresh technology that keeps your food fresh for up to 21 days of storing it. With the jumbo ice maker, you can get 48 ice cubes in one go. The twist ice maker is also available to make your life a little easier in the summer. With a 5-star energy rating, this fridge ensures minimal energy consumption and thus helps in saving costs.

Specifications of Haier 630 litres Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Inox Steel

Capacity- 630 litres

Energy rating- 5 Star

83% fridge space

Expert inverter technology

Convertible zone

Deo fresh technology

Warranty- 10 years

Pros Cons 1. 83% fridge space for ample storage. 1. High capacity may not be necessary for smaller families. 2. Convertible zone and do fresh technology. 2. Higher initial cost compared to smaller models. 3. Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating.

6. Haier 328L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator Appliance (HEF-333BG-P, Inox Steel, Convertible)

In the category of Haier refrigerator collection, this fridge with a capacity of 328 litres is what you need when it comes to Best Buy on a budget. This double-door refrigerator with a top mount is what makes it one of the new-age buys that is best-in-class. This black Haier design fridge allows more efficient cooling and saves on your energy bills with Triple Inverter Technology.

With silent operations and more durability, this fridge allows for easy use and superior convenience. It has a base stand with a drawer to store non-refrigerated food items, which means that it ensures maximum storage power with an effective convertible mode to deliver modern elegance with powerful cooling.

Specifications of Haier 328L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator Appliance (HEF-333BG-P, Inox Steel, Convertible)

Capacity- 328 litres

Energy rating- 3 stars

Triple inverter and dual fan technology

Turbo Icing

Magic cooling

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Triple inverter & dual fan technology for efficiency. 1. Higher price point in the 300-litre range. 2. Turbo Icing and Magic Cooling for quick and efficient cooling. 2. Energy rating could be higher for its size. 3. 5-in-1 convertible mode for versatile usage.

7. Haier 215L 5 Star Direct Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (HED-225TS-P, Dazzle Steel)

This Haier refrigerator blends cutting-edge technology and sleek design to keep your food fresh and your kitchen stylish with modern design appliances. With an inverter compressor it consumes less energy, provides powerful cooling and long-lasting and better performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This fridge ensures your groceries stay fresh for longer. The freezer offers up to 18 litres of storage with 1 hour of icing technology. Anti-bacterial gaskets, toughened glass shelves and connected home inverter technology make usage easy, while a large vegetable box allows you to store more vegetables in your fridge. With a full package of features, including efficient cooling, Powerfreezing, and stabiliser-free operations, it delivers convenience and versatility. This direct, cool, single-door refrigerator adds a touch of elegance and style.

Specifications of Haier 215L 5 Star Direct Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (HED-225TS-P, Dazzle Steel)

Capacity- 215 litres

Energy rating- 5 stars

Silent operation

Anti-bacterial gasket

1 hour icing technology

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Silent operation for a quiet kitchen environment. 1. Limited capacity may not be suitable for larger families. 2. Digi-touch controls for easy operation. 2. 1-hour icing technology may not be as quick as in larger models. 3. Anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene maintenance.

8. Haier 531 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (HRB-550KG, Black,Convertible) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To keep food fresh with the least energy usage, this Haier refrigerator comes with a 5-star efficiency rating, meaning it consumes 50% less power, backed by a 10-year warranty. It is suitable for families with 5 or more members who need more storage space as this fridge has a 531-litre capacity, storing heavier items and perishable goods for a longer time and without any damage.

The refrigerator has an inverter compressor for cost and energy savings. It comes with PUF insulation that helps retain low temperatures and ensures better cooling. It also ensures that your fridge is not loathed with dirty marks, thanks to its spill-proof toughened glass.

Also, the super cool and super freeze mode makes cooling easier and better for weather where you need instant cool drinks and ice. The dual fan faster cooling is a saviour for quick and efficient cooling.

Specifications of Haier 531 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (HRB-550KG, Black,Convertible)

Capacity- 531 litres

Energy rating- 5 stars

Twin inverter technology

PUF insulation

90 degree door opening

Deo fresh technology

Smart & holiday function

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Twin inverter technology for energy efficiency. 1. Large size may be challenging for smaller kitchens. 2. PUF insulation and 90-degree door opening. 2. Higher initial cost in the side-by-side category. 3. Deo fresh technology for extended food freshness. 3. May consume more energy due to its size.

9. Haier 258 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator Appliance (HEF-25TRFF, Red Blossom, 2022 Model)

This cherry colour Haier refrigerator with 5-in-1 convertible mode is your best kitchen partner when it comes to efficient and effective operations. With heavy duty compressors, it makes sure that you don't spend any extra amount from your pocket. Its stabiliser-free operations make it super easy and efficient for everyday use.

Moreover, it gets directly connected to the home inverter when the electricity goes off to ensure consistent cooling and long-lasting freshness for your food items. Not only this, now it's convenient to keep heavy weighing food items like watermelons or large curry pots, thanks to its toughened glass shelves that can bear heavy weight of up to 120 kgs.

Specifications of Haier 258 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible Refrigerator Appliance (HEF-25TRFF, Red Blossom, 2022 Model)

Capacity- 258 litres

Energy rating- 2 star

5-in-1 convertible

Stabiliser free operation

Connect home inverter

Warranty- 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. 5-in-1 convertible mode for versatile usage. 1. A 2-star energy rating might be less efficient. 2. Stabiliser-free operation for convenience. 2. Capacity may be limited for larger families. 3. Connect home inverter for uninterrupted cooling.

10. Haier 185 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-19TMF-N, Marine Peony) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This stylish Haier design fridge with 185 litres of capacity is perfect for bachelors. Now, it is easier to quickly get ice in summer due to its diamond edge freezing technology and store food items fresh for a longer time. With better cooling retention, this Haier refrigerator has non-inverter technology for easy on-pocket operations.

Additionally, toughened shelves allow you to keep heavy items while a base stand with a drawer with additional space allows you to store more food items, and a large vegetable box keeps your daily groceries fresh and damage-free. The anti-bacterial gasket keeps bacteria and fungi away, keeping your food healthy and infection-free.

Add this to your kitchen to give it a modern look with ease of efficient cooling and storage.

Specifications of Haier 185 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-19TMF-N, Marine Peony)

Capacity- 185 litres

Energy rating- 2 star

Non- inverter technology

Diamond edge freezing technology

Anti-bacterial gasket

Warranty- 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Pros Cons 1. Non-inverter technology for budget-friendly operation. 1. Limited capacity suitable for small families. 2. Diamond edge freezing technology for quick ice formation. 2. Energy efficiency could be higher.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Triple inverter technology 14-in-1 convertible mode 1-hour icing technology, Anti-bacterial gasket Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount 5-in-1 convertible mode Inverter compressor with cooling technology Twin energy-saving mode, Large vegetable box Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Stabiliser-free operation Connect home inverter, Separate fruit box 1-hour icing technology Haier 602 L Double Door Side By Side Refrigerators Expert inverter technology Convertible zone & magic cooling Deo fresh technology, Jumbo ice maker Haier 630 litres Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Inox Steel 83% fridge space Convertible zone, Deo fresh technology Jumbo ice maker, Twist ice maker Haier 328L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount Triple inverter & Dual fan technology Turbo Icing, Magic cooling 5-in-1 convertible, Warranty: 1yr on product Haier 215L 5 Star Direct Cool Inverter Single Door Silent operation 1-hour icing technology, Connect home inverter Anti-bacterial gasket, Large vegetable box Haier 531 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator Twin inverter technology PUF insulation, 90 degree door opening Deo fresh technology, Smart & holiday function Haier 258 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Convertible 5-in-1 convertible Stabiliser-free operation, Connect home inverter Toughened glass shelves, Warranty: 10 years on compressor Haier 185 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Non-inverter technology Diamond edge freezing technology, Anti-bacterial gasket Base stand with drawer, Warranty- 10 years on compressor

Best overall product The best overall product when it comes to striking a perfect balance between features, cost, capacity and energy rating is the Haier 240 L 2 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Top Mount Refrigerator (HEF-252DS-P). With a competitive price, i.e. ₹21,990, it justifies its cost to its features by hitting the perfect shot. It has 240 litres of capacity and is suited for a family of up to 4 members.

This Haier refrigerator offers 2 effective energy efficiency with 2 2-star ratings, including a range of best features like 5-in-1 convertible mode, twin energy saving mode, inverter compressor, and a large vegetable box to store many vegetables in a single place. There are many models in the market in terms of better capacity and features. However, on a budget, this refrigerator is an all-in-one package at effective pricing.

Best value for money In the category of the best value for money product, the Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205MFB-P) is the best choice. What makes it the best in this category is that with an effective price of ₹16,490, this Haier refrigerator offers a 5-star energy rating with low operational costs and, thus, more savings. With a reasonable capacity of 190 litres, this product is suitable for a family of 2-3 members with efficient storage systems and technology.

With non-inverter technology, it reduces your energy costs and also the need for an inverter is cut. The special features that make this product stand out are its 1-hour icing technology, connection to home inverter, large vegetable box and its sleek design. Its vibrant colour and external bar handle make it a stylish add-on in your kitchen. It is a best-buy for those looking for a stylish fridge on a budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to buy best Haier Refrigerator? When buying a refrigerator, make sure to consider a few points to make the best buy -

1. Know about your requirements and assess your storage space.

2. Decide on which type of fridge you need, such as single door, double door or side-by-side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Check on the energy ratings for minimising costs and saving electricity

4. Make sure to go through the compressor model; the preferred one is the inverter compressor, as it is energy-efficient

5. Consider the size of your family and decide whether you need a medium-capacity one or a large-capacity one, as Haier offers both categories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Look out for add-on features that add convenience and comfort, like convertible modes, LED lights, toughened glass shelves, or base stands with drawers.

7. Check the warranty terms and conditions.

8. Make sure to read reviews and prefer the highest rating that meets your needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : Do Haier refrigerators help in energy saving? Ans : All the Haier refrigerators are energy efficient with a rating ranging between 2-5 and energy efficient technology like inverter compressor technology that helps you save energy. Question : How many months of warranty is offered on Haier refrigerators? Ans : Generally, all the fridge under Haier's collection come with 1 year warranty on product and 10 years on compressor. Question : Should you buy a refrigerator online? Ans : Yes, you can buy a fridge online as you get exclusive deals and discounts, but make sure to check warranty cards and terms and conditions, and product descriptions clearly to avoid any problems. Question : What makes Haier refrigerator different from other brands? Ans : Special features that make Haier refrigerators stand out are features like PUF insulation, inverter compressor technology, quick icing technology, deep fresh technology and large storage space with convertible modes. Question : Is Haier refrigerator collection suitable for small kitchens? Ans : The company offers refrigerators in different sizes from small to medium to large. If you are looking for a fridge for a small kitchen consider a compact size fridge from Haier as it will fit in the space you want to set it up in.

