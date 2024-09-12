Handheld gaming PCs vs gaming laptops: Which device offers better portability? A comparison with top picks
This guide compares gaming laptops and handheld PCs, discussing factors like performance, portability, price, battery life, screen size, controls, and more. We help you decide which device best suits your gaming needs and lifestyle.
Gaming has transformed a lot in recent years, first the laptops then smartphones, and now we have gaming handhelds. Developers are working hard to make gaming more portable and easier to carry around. Gaming laptops are compact, but not as compact as a handheld gaming PC. You can carry around the handheld gaming PC with you and game anywhere. But this portability comes with a bunch of disadvantages. This is what we will discuss in this article to determine which one is the best portable gaming system for you.