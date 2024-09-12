Gaming has transformed a lot in recent years, first the laptops then smartphones, and now we have gaming handhelds. Developers are working hard to make gaming more portable and easier to carry around. Gaming laptops are compact, but not as compact as a handheld gaming PC. You can carry around the handheld gaming PC with you and game anywhere. But this portability comes with a bunch of disadvantages. This is what we will discuss in this article to determine which one is the best portable gaming system for you.

What is a handheld gaming PC?

Unlike gaming laptops, handheld gaming PCs require a bit of an introduction. They're like mini portable computers with built-in gaming controllers. Think of them as a bigger PlayStation Portable that can run a full-fledged desktop operating system. Even though they have smaller screens, they're super bright and have amazing colour reproduction.

Handheld gaming PCs are powered by special hardware from top chipmakers like Intel or AMD. Most of them run Windows, just like the Asus ROG Ally. But some, like Valve's Steam Deck, use a custom Linux-based OS called Steam OS. This gives you the freedom to install any game store, like Steam or the Epic Games Store, and download games to play.

While these gaming systems offer a lot of cool features and flexibility, there are a few things to consider before buying one. We are going to compare every aspect of it to gaming laptops and see which one is best for you.

Laptops vs handheld gaming PC: Which one is more compact to carry around?

Laptops are very portable devices, but gaming laptops are often chunkier than regular work laptops. All because of the beefier cooling system inside them. Gaming laptops weigh around 2 to 3kg and even more in some cases. Not only that, you need to carry the power brick at all times, which adds to the overall weight. This makes it inconvenient to carry around with you, limiting the scope of on-the-go gaming.

Handheld gaming PCs, on the other hand, are very portable and compact devices. These mostly comes with a carrying case to carry it around or to store it when not in use. Handheld gaming PCs weigh under 1kg, making it easier to carry around in a backpack without adding substantial weight. The charger is also very compact, which does not add much weight to the overall system. And unlike a gaming laptop, you can play games on the go.

Laptops vs handheld gaming PC: Which one gives you a better gaming performance?

When it comes to gaming performance, gaming laptops generally have the upper hand. They often feature more powerful processors and dedicated GPUs, making them better equipped to handle demanding games and graphics-intensive tasks. Larger displays on gaming laptops can provide a more immersive gaming experience at higher frame rates. Additionally, laptops typically have better cooling systems and fans, making them ideal for extended gaming sessions.

While handheld gaming PCs may not offer the same level of gaming performance as gaming laptops, they can still deliver an enjoyable gaming experience with stable frame rates. Their smaller displays, although less spacious than laptop screens, typically boast superior contrast and brightness. So unless you are looking for super high-resolution gaming with ultra graphics, handheld gaming PCs can deliver a satisfying gaming experience.

Laptops vs handheld gaming PC: Which one delivers better gaming controls?

Handheld gaming PCs offer a distinct advantage for console gamers with their built-in, often detachable controllers. This streamlined setup eliminates the need for external peripherals, providing a more immersive and convenient gaming experience. In contrast, gaming laptops typically require a mouse or an external controller, adding an extra layer of complexity. This advantage gives handheld gaming PCs a significant edge over gaming laptops.

Laptops vs handheld gaming PC: Which device delivers better battery performance?

Although battery life isn't a major strength for either device, handheld gaming PCs cannot outperform gaming laptops. A handheld gaming PC can easily provide 2 to 3 hours of gaming on a fully charged battery. In comparison, a gaming laptop won't last even an hour with a full charge. Furthermore, the gaming experience can be significantly impacted by battery drain on gaming laptops, leading to choppy gameplay when not plugged in.

Laptops vs handheld gaming PC: Which is more affordable?

Handheld gaming PCs are available in the 70 to 80 thousand rupees range, making them comparatively affordable than high-end gaming laptops. The price of a gaming laptop depends on the brand, specifications and features. It ranges from 60 to 70 thousand rupees to several lakhs. This makes both options similar in price and affordability. But when it comes to value (in terms of gaming performance and versatility) for the price, a gaming laptop is a better option.

Laptops vs handheld gaming PC: Which portable gaming device should you pick?

So, which portable gaming device is right for you? It depends on what you're looking for. If you want the most powerful gaming experience with a big screen and long battery life, a gaming laptop might be the way to go. But if you're looking for something more portable that you can take anywhere and play games on the go, a handheld gaming PC could be a great option.

Handheld gaming PCs offer a unique blend of portability and performance. They're smaller and lighter than gaming laptops, but they can still deliver a great gaming experience. Ultimately, the best choice for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences.

