Handheld gaming systems are the best way to carry your games with you

Explore the best handheld gaming systems with a multitude of choices featuring different functionalities. It's important to carefully consider specifications, performance, and value to make a well-informed decision. From classic games to modern titles, handheld consoles cater to a wide range of gaming preferences.The handheld gaming industry has undergone a significant transformation, offering engaging experiences in small, portable devices. With the advancement of technology, handheld gaming systems now deliver top-notch graphics, smooth gameplay, and unmatched convenience. These gadgets are crafted to bring the fun of gaming wherever you go, whether you're on the move, on a trip, or just relaxing at home. Check out these top picks that are sure to impress the gaming enthusiasts.

Immerse yourself in gaming with the Nintendo Switch OLED model, which includes Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers. The 7-inch OLED screen enhances gameplay with vibrant colors and sharp contrast. Stay connected with a wired LAN port for a reliable internet connection in TV mode. Save your top games directly to the system with 64 GB of internal storage. Experience improved audio quality from the built-in speakers and play comfortably in Handheld or Tabletop mode with the adjustable stand. This gaming console is compatible with all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software, making it the perfect gaming partner.

Specifications of Nintendo Switch OLED model Screen Size: 7-inch OLED Touchscreen Internal Storage: 64GB (Expandable with microSDXC cards) Battery Life: Lithium Ion battery Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid OLED screen with vibrant colours and sharp contrast Higher price Enhanced audio with onboard speakers

The DREAMHAX RG300 Portable Game Console provides an unmatched gaming experience, boasting a collection of 10,000 pre-installed classic games and compatibility with 20 different game formats. Its 3-inch IPS screen, protected by tempered glass, guarantees a crystal-clear display while safeguarding against scratches. With its 1800mAh battery, you can enjoy up to 6 hours of gameplay, making it ideal for those long journeys. Not only does it excel in gaming, but it also serves as a music and video player, offering USB Type-C connectivity for charging and data transfer. Additionally, this console showcases durable OMRON FRETTING buttons and a high-quality translucent case, ensuring longevity and style.

Specifications of DREAMHAX RG300 Portable Game Console Screen Size:3 inch IPS Screen Internal Storage: 16GB Battery: Lithium Ion battery Connectivity: USB Type-C

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and lightweight design Limited screen size and graphics quality Built-in games

Also read:

Uncover limitless enjoyment with the TaddToy 16 16-bit handheld Game Console! Loaded with 230 HD classic retro video games and three game cartridges, it delivers hours of fun for both kids and adults. The 3.0'' large screen ensures a vivid and engaging gaming experience, while the rechargeable 800mAh battery offers up to 5 hours of gameplay. Crafted from strong and long-lasting materials, this console is designed for durability.

Specifications of TaddToy 16 Bit Handheld Game Console Screen Size:3 inch IPS Screen Preloaded Games: 230 HD Classic Retro Video Games Battery: Lithium Ion battery Connectivity: USB port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid USB rechargeable battery Limited connectivity options Preloaded games with decent screen size

The Nintendo Switch Lite provides an enhanced handheld gaming experience with a stylish design and integrated controls. Its small size and affordable price make it ideal for gaming on the move. It works seamlessly with popular games like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, making it a fantastic choice for gamers of any age. With its built-in +Control Pad and full compatibility with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch Lite ensures immersive gaming adventures no matter where or when you play.

Specification ofNintendo Switch Lite Screen Size: 5.5 inch Internal Storage: 32 GB Battery: Lithium-Ion Battery Connectivity: Wireless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Handheld gaming convenience with portability and lightweight design Lack of TV Mode for large-screen gaming Compact form factor for on-the-go gaming

The RG353V Retro Video Handheld Game Console is equipped with a robust RK3566 processor, a 3.5" IPS screen that supports Android 11 and Linux systems, providing top-notch gaming performance. It comes with a 64G TF card preloaded with more than 4450 games and compatibility with various simulators, offering a wide range of gaming options. Features such as WiFi, HDMI output, and a durable battery enhance its versatility as an entertainment device. Its compact design, along with features like a vibration motor and headphone jack, ensures an enjoyable gaming experience on the move, making it a perfect choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specification of RG353V Retro Video Handheld Game Console Screen Size: 3.5 inches IPS Screen Internal Storage: 64GB TF Card (Preloaded with 4450 Games) Battery: 3200mAh High-Capacity Lithium Battery Connectivity: Bluetooth, 5G WiFi, USB Type-C

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extensive library of classic games Limited connectivity options Dual multi-touch IPS screen

Also read: Find the top 5 picks for the best TV game consoles to turn your television into a gaming hub

The JXD Handheld Game Console boasts a 4.3-inch display and a whopping 2000 pre-installed games spanning various emulators, delivering a delightful trip down memory lane. It caters to diverse gaming preferences by allowing users to easily add or remove games, thanks to its support for game archives. Additionally, it can be connected to TVs, offering an immersive gaming experience on a bigger screen. Not only that, it doubles as a multimedia device, enabling you to enjoy movies, music, and ebooks. With its built-in rechargeable battery, you can enjoy endless entertainment on-the-go, making it a versatile and convenient portable gaming companion.

Specification of JXD Handheld Game Console Screen Size: 4.3 inches Internal Storage: 8GB Battery: Rechargeable Lithium Battery Connectivity: TV Out

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Limited connectivity options Built-in 2000 games

The New World Retro SUP Video Game Console X7M provides a wide range of gaming options with 500 pre-installed games, such as Super Mario, Contra, and Tetris. It allows for two-player gaming, can be connected to TVs for bigger screens, and has an ergonomic design for a comfortable gaming experience. The console includes a high-definition screen for eye comfort and stylish crystal buttons. With a variety of genres, including educational games, it suits different gaming tastes. Please be aware that the console comes in three colours, which are randomly selected based on availability.

Specification of New World Retro SUP Video Game Console Built-in Games: 500 Battery: Lithium-Ion battery Connectivity: AV Output Dimension: ‎ 22 x 16 x 4 centimetres

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid TV output port for large-screen gaming experience Limited screen size and graphics quality Two-player games compatibility

Top 3 features for the best handheld gaming system

Best handheld gaming system Display Storage Capacity Special features Nintendo Switch OLED model 7-inch OLED 32 GB internal Enhanced audio DREAMHAX RG300 Portable Console 3 inch large screen, 320x240 16 GB Internal, Expandable 10000+ preloaded games TaddToy 16 Bit Handheld Console 3 inch large screen 8 GB Internal, Expandable 230 preloaded games Nintendo Switch Lite 5.5 inch 32 GB internal Fully integrated controls and a built-in +Control Pad RG353V Retro Video Console 3.5 inch IPS screen, 640x480 32 GB Internal, Expandable 4000+ preloaded games JXD Handheld Game Console 4.3-inch screen, 480p 8 GB Internal, Expandable Users can watch movies, electronic music and e-books New World Retro SUP Console 3.5 inch 8 GB Internal, Expandable 500 preloaded games, AV output

Best value for moneyhandheld gaming system JXD Handheld Game Console

The JXD Handheld Game Console offers excellent value for money with its large game library of 2000 preloaded games, expandable storage, and a comfortable 4.3-inch screen. It provides a budget-friendly option for retro gaming enthusiasts without compromising on gaming experience.

Best overall handheld gaming system Nintendo Switch OLED model

The Nintendo Switch OLED model stands out as the best overall handheld gaming system due to its impressive 7-inch OLED screen, versatile gaming options, seamless transition between handheld and docked modes, and a vast library of games from Nintendo's franchises and third-party developers.

How to find the best handheld gaming system When looking for the top handheld gaming device, take into account aspects such as screen clarity, battery longevity, available games, comfort, ease of carrying, and support for your preferred games. Check out reviews, compare features, and think about your gaming preferences to choose wisely. If you can, try out the device yourself to see how well it works and if it meets your gaming requirements.

FAQs Question : Can I connect the handheld gaming system to a TV? Ans : It depends on the model. Some handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch offer TV docking capabilities, while others are designed solely for portable use. Question : What types of games are available on these handheld consoles? Ans : Handheld consoles typically offer a wide range of games, including retro classics, indie titles, popular franchises, and mobile-style games. Question : Do I need to purchase additional accessories for multiplayer gaming? Ans : It depends on the console. Some handheld systems support local multiplayer out of the box, while others may require additional controllers or accessories. Question : Can I download additional games or apps on these devices? Ans : Most modern handheld gaming systems allow you to download additional games and apps from online stores or marketplaces. Question : How long does the battery last on these handheld consoles? Ans : Battery life varies depending on usage and model. Some handheld systems offer several hours of gameplay on a single charge, while others may last longer or shorter based on features like screen brightness and wireless connectivity.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!