Handpicked deals for you at Amazon Great Summer Sale: Up to 65% off on smart TVs and projectors from best brands

Entertainment seekers, your quest for the ultimate home viewing setup just got a whole lot easier (and cheaper!). The Amazon Great Summer Sale has rolled in like a blockbuster premiere, showering us with seriously tempting deals on smart TVs and projectors.

We're talking discounts of up to a whopping 65%! Forget squinting at that old screen – imagine diving into your favourite flicks on a vibrant new 55-inch smart TV from LG or Samsung, or turning your living room into a cinema with a cracking projector from BenQ or Wanbo, all without your bank balance staging a dramatic exit.

From nifty 32-inchers perfect for a cosy corner to immersive projection power for epic movie nights, the best brands are here with prices that'll make you grin. So, ditch the FOMO and dive into these handpicked deals – your next binge-watching marathon awaits!

Bank offers and deals Amazon Pay Offers

ICICI Card : Prime members get 5% back, others 3% (excluding EMI/business).

: Prime members get 5% back, others 3% (excluding EMI/business). Pay Later : ₹ 50 cashback on ₹ 199+ purchases.

: 50 cashback on 199+ purchases. Pay UPI: Multiple cashback offers ( ₹ 20 or ₹ 50) on ₹ 500+ or ₹ 750+ spending. No Cost EMI:

Available on select products. Check individual product pages for eligibility. Top offers for you

24-31 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off Get great entertainment in smaller spaces! During the massive Amazon Great Summer Sale, find 24 to 31-inch smart TVs with discounts reaching up to 60%. Leading brands like KODAK, VW, and Skywall offer feature-packed options perfect for bedrooms or kitchens. Don't miss this chance to snag a compact smart TV at an incredible price! Upgrade your viewing today.

Best deals for you:

32 inch smart TVs, up to 65% off Bag a brilliant bargain on a new telly! The Amazon Great Summer Sale is bursting with deals on 32-inch smart TVs, with discounts soaring up to 65%. Fancy a VW, Xiaomi, Samsung, or perhaps an Acer? Now's your chance to grab a fantastic screen for your living room, bedroom, or wherever you fancy some entertainment. Get smart features without the hefty price tag – have a look before they all go!

Best deals for you:

40-43 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off Looking for a new telly that fits just right? The Amazon Great Summer Sale has some cracking deals on 40 to 43-inch smart TVs, with savings of up to 60%! You could bag a Samsung, TCL, VW, Acer, or even a Xiaomi at a seriously tempting price. Perfect for sprucing up your living room without taking over the whole wall. Have a browse and see what catches your eye – these deals won't hang around forever!

Best deals for you:

50 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off Get ready for a big-screen upgrade without emptying your wallet! The Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering fantastic deals on 50-inch smart TVs, with discounts reaching up to 60%. Now's the perfect time to snag a stunning new TV from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, and TOSHIBA. Immerse yourself in your favourite movies and shows with incredible picture quality and smart features – these deals are too good to miss!

Best deals for you:

55 inch smart TVs, up to 60% off Tired of squinting at that old telly? The Amazon Great Summer Sale has just what you need – a dazzling array of 55-inch smart TVs with discounts soaring up to 60%! Picture this: settling down to your favourite shows on a vibrant, feature-packed screen from the likes of LG, Xiaomi, Acer, TCL, or Samsung, all without breaking the bank. This isn't just about a bigger picture; it's about bringing your entertainment to life.

Best deals for you:

Projectors under ₹ 10,000, up to 68% off Want a big screen experience without the big screen price tag? The Amazon Great Summer Sale has projectors under ₹10,000 with up to 68% off! Brands like Zebronics and Portronics offer portable options for movie nights or presentations. Get a cinema feel at home for less. Check out the deals now.

Best deals for you:

Projectors under ₹ 20,000, up to 60% off Dreaming of a home cinema? The Amazon Great Summer Sale features projectors under ₹20,000 with discounts up to 60%! Explore options from Portronics, Zebronics, Wanbo, and Wzatco. Enjoy movie nights, gaming, and presentations on a bigger screen without breaking the bank. All deals for you below!

Best deals for you:

Projectors under ₹ 40,000, up to 60% off Get a fantastic home cinema setup for less! The Amazon Great Summer Sale has projectors under ₹40,000 with discounts of up to 60%. Explore quality options from Portronics, Zebronics, Wanbo, Wzatco, and even BenQ. Enjoy larger-than-life entertainment for movies, gaming, and presentations without breaking the bank. Don't miss these amazing deals to upgrade your viewing experience.

Best deals for you:

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.