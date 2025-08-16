Handpicked Monitor Deals for you: Up to 75% off on the best monitors from top brands

The world of technology is constantly evolving, and a great display can truly transform how you work, play, and create. Monitors today offer a wide range of features to suit diverse needs, from crystal-clear visuals for creative projects to high refresh rates for gaming. If you are planning to invest in a display that balances performance and value, the search ends here. We have handpicked monitor deals for you that bring together performance, reliability, and smart pricing. This guide covers options that excel in resolution, connectivity, and comfort, making it easier to find the best monitor for your needs. From sleek, ultra-thin designs to curved panels that offer an engaging viewing experience, each model here stands out for its capabilities. Take a closer look and find the display that delivers the perfect mix of style and functionality without overshooting your budget.

The Samsung 24-inch (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor offers a sleek super slim borderless design with a vivid IPS panel for immersive visuals. With FHD 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response time, it delivers smooth performance for work and play. Eye Saver Mode and flicker-free technology ensure comfortable viewing, while versatile HDMI and VGA ports provide easy connectivity. Perfect for gaming, productivity, and entertainment, it also supports wall mounting for a clean setup.

Specifications Screen Size 24-inch (60.5 cm) Resolution FHD 1920 × 1080 Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 100Hz

The BenQ GW2790 combines elegance and performance in a 27-inch FHD IPS display with 99% sRGB colour gamut for true-to-life visuals. A 100Hz refresh rate ensures fluid motion for work and play, while Brightness Intelligence adjusts settings automatically for comfort. Its ultra-slim bezel, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, and built-in speakers make it versatile for multi-device setups. With VESA MediaSync certification, Eye-Care technology, and multiple viewing modes, it delivers both productivity and entertainment in one sleek package.

Specifications Screen Size 27-inch Resolution FHD 1920 × 1080 Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 100Hz

The Zebronics EA124 is a 24-inch FHD LED monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and an ultra-slim bezel for an immersive viewing area. Its 178° wide viewing angle ensures clear images from any position, while built-in speakers enhance multimedia use without extra accessories. Dual HDMI and VGA inputs offer flexible connectivity, and its metal stand or wall-mount options make it suitable for any workspace. Energy-efficient and stylish, it’s ideal for productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 24-inch (60.4 cm) Resolution FHD 1920 × 1080 Colour Support 16.7 Million Connectivity HDMI, VGA

The LG Ultragear 24GS65F is a 24-inch FHD gaming monitor built for speed with a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Its IPS panel with HDR10 and sRGB 99% delivers vibrant, accurate colours, while NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync ensure smooth gameplay without tearing. The adjustable stand offers height, pivot, and tilt customisation, and its borderless design maximises the gaming view. With HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity, this monitor is perfect for competitive gamers seeking performance and style.

Specifications Screen Size 23.8-inch Resolution FHD 1920 × 1080 Panel Type IPS Refresh Rate 180Hz

The Lenovo L27i-4A offers a 27-inch FHD IPS display with 99% sRGB colour accuracy and a 100Hz refresh rate for crisp, smooth visuals. Designed for productivity and entertainment, it features Lenovo Smart Artery software for personalised display settings and multi-tasking with split screens. With 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync, it’s also great for casual gaming. Dual HDMI, VGA connectivity, built-in speakers, and a stylish cloud grey finish make it a versatile addition to any workspace.

Specifications Screen Size 27-inch Resolution FHD 1920 × 1080 Panel Type IPS Connectivity 2× HDMI 1.4, VGA

The Amazon Basics Ultra Slim 23.8" gaming monitor combines sleek frameless design with high-speed performance. Its IPS panel delivers crisp 1920×1080 visuals at 165Hz with a 5ms response time for smooth, lag-free gameplay. With 300 nits brightness, 16.7M colors, and ultra-wide 178° viewing angles, visuals remain vivid from any position. Multiple display modes, versatile connectivity, and VESA mounting options make it ideal for gamers and professionals seeking performance and style in one display.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch IPS, 1920×1080 FHD Brightness 300 nits Refresh Rate 165Hz Connectivity 2× HDMI, 1× DisplayPort, earphone out

Experience ultra-smooth gameplay with the Samsung Odyssey G3’s 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time. Its FHD IPS display offers HDR10, 95% sRGB color coverage, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio for rich visuals. AMD FreeSync keeps motion tear-free, while the Black Equalizer enhances dark scenes. With an ergonomic stand, height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, plus a 3-sided borderless design, it’s ideal for immersive setups. Includes HDMI, DisplayPort, headphone jack, and DP cable.

Specifications Display 24-inch FHD, 1920×1080, HDR10 Refresh Rate 180Hz Connectivity HDMI 2.0, DP 1.4, headphone jack

The LG 32MR50C delivers an immersive experience with its 31.5-inch curved VA panel, Full HD resolution, and 100Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync ensures smooth gaming, while Reader Mode and Flicker Safe reduce eye strain. Black Stabilizer enhances dark scenes for better visibility. With HDMI x2, VGA, headphone out, and a virtually borderless 3-side design, it’s perfect for work and entertainment alike. Tilt adjustment adds ergonomic comfort to your setup.

Specifications Display 31.5-inch curved VA, 1920×1080 FHD Refresh Rate 100Hz Connectivity HDMI x2, VGA, headphone out

The Acer EK220Q offers crisp Full HD resolution with a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response for smooth, blur-free visuals. Its VA panel delivers 178° viewing angles and a zero-frame design for a modern look. Eye Care features, including BlueLight Shield and Flickerless, reduce strain during extended use. AMD FreeSync minimizes tearing, while HDMI and VGA ports ensure easy connectivity. Wall-mount ready with tilt adjustments for versatile placement.

Specifications Display 21.5-inch VA, 1920×1080 FHD Brightness 250 nits Refresh Rate 100Hz Response Time 1ms VRB Design Zero-frame, 178°/178° viewing Connectivity HDMI, VGA (HDMI cable included) Features AMD FreeSync, BlueLight Shield, Flickerless Mounting Tilt (-5° to 20°), wall-mount ready

The FRONTECH 20-inch LED monitor combines a slim, stylish design with HD+ resolution (1600×900) for sharp, vibrant visuals. With 250 cd/m² brightness, 16.7M colors, and a glossy finish, it’s perfect for daily work and entertainment. HDMI and VGA ports offer versatile connectivity, while in-built power supply ensures convenience. Wall-mountable with tilt adjustments, it delivers an efficient, space-saving setup for homes or offices.

Specifications Display 20-inch LED, 1600×900 HD+ Brightness 250 cd/m² Colors 16.7 million Refresh Rate 60Hz

