Happiness Upgrade Days on Amazon: Offers on smartphones under 25,000

Happiness Upgrade Days on Amazon: Offers on smartphones under ₹25,0001 min read . 12:21 PM IST
- Amazon has announced Happiness Upgrade Days as part of the Great Indian Festival sale.
- It has also announced new bank offers for the buyers
While Flipkart Big Billion Days has ended and is back with Big Dussehra Sale, the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon continues. The e-commerce platform has announced Happiness Upgrade Days under the sale that offers discounts on products across categories. With the Happiness Upgrade Days, Amazon has refreshed bank offers and now gives 10% instant discount with Citi Bank, RuPay cards, RBL Bank and OneCard
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is currently available at ₹24,998 in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SUPERVOOC flash charge. The phone runs on the company’s own ColorOS based on Android operating system.
Vivo Y75 5G
After a discount of 15%, Vivo Y75 5G is selling at ₹21,990 during the Happiness Upgrade Days on Amazon. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 18watt fast charging. There is a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 50MP main camera paired with dual 2MP cameras. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera at the front.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at a discount of 25% on Amazon. The smartphone is up for grabs at ₹23,999. The handset offers a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The device comes with 64MP triple camera setup at the back and 20MP camera at the front.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
After 33% off on its original price, Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is selling at ₹21,999 in the Amazon sale. The smartphone comes with an 108MP primary camera on the back and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery and is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen.
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F21 Pro is up for grabs at 18% and can be purchased at ₹22,999 on Amazon. The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with 33watt SuperVOOC support. The handset comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
