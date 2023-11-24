Havells geyser: 10 top-rated models to beat winter chills in style

Cold showers in winter do sound like a nightmare, right? That's where a reliable water heater becomes a necessity, and Havells Geysers stand out as a top choice. Known for their exceptional quality and performance, Havells Geysers are designed to beat the chill, providing you with warm, comforting showers even on the coldest days. In this guide, we explore the 10 top-rated Havells Geysers of the season, ensuring you make the perfect pick for your home. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Havells, a trusted name in the market of home appliances, excels in delivering innovative and energy-efficient solutions. Their range of geysers is no exception, featuring cutting-edge technology and sleek designs. Whether you live in a region with harsh winters or just need a quick warm shower, a Havells Geyser can very much be your go-to option. With various models made for users having different needs and tastes, you're sure to find a geyser that aligns with your lifestyle and budget.

One of the key reasons Havells Geysers are a popular choice is their commitment to safety. Equipped with multiple safety systems, these geysers ensure protection against overheating, high pressure, and electric shocks. This makes them a safe option for households, especially those with children. Moreover, the energy efficiency of these geysers means you can enjoy warm showers without worrying about high electricity bills. Havells’ innovative technology is designed to conserve energy while providing maximum comfort. In addition, most models are easy to install and require minimal maintenance, making them a hassle-free addition to your home. Their compact and stylish design also ensures they blend seamlessly with your bathroom décor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Throughout this guide, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 Havells Geysers, delving into their specifications, features, and the unique benefits they offer. From small, instant geysers suitable for kitchen use to larger storage geysers perfect for long showers, this list covers a wide range of options. So, say goodbye to the dread of cold showers and embrace the warmth and comfort offered by Havells Geysers.

Read on to discover the best models that will help you beat the chill this winter, turning every shower into a delightful experience.

1. Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater This tough yet practical water heater from Havells provides reliably hot water for your home. Made with an abs body and capable of producing up to 2000 watts of heating power, the innards are protected by ipx4 grade water resistance ensuring longer product life. The super cold rolled steel inner tank resists corrosion to deliver years of use. The whirlpool technology avoids mixing cold and hot water for faster heating and optimized efficiency, resulting in 20% more hot water output. And the colour-changing LED indicators make it easy to check the water temperature at a glance. This hard-working heater is designed for use in high-rise buildings and with pressure pumps.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater: Body: ABS

Power: 2000 W

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Extras: Free Flexi Pipe, Free Installation

Color: White Blue

Pros Cons 7-year warranty on inner container, 4 years on heating element Might be bulky for small bathrooms Energy-efficient with 4-star rating May take longer to heat water compared to instant models

2. Havells Otto 5 Star 15 Litre Storage Water Heater This Havells Otto water heater is designed to make your life easier. The thick steel tank is coated to resist corrosion and hard water, ensuring long lasting performance. The high density PUF insulation keeps heat inside, so you get the most out of every drop of energy used. The color changing LED indicator lights up blue when the water is cold and changes to amber as your water reaches the desired temperature. The CFC-free incoloy heating element provides superior heating power while lasting for years, and the splash-proof design means it can handle the occasional spill. With temperature settings ranging from 25°C to 75°C, this water heater allows you to customize the warmth of your water. When the set temperature is reached, it automatically shuts off to avoid overheating. This Havells water heater combines durable steel construction and efficient insulation to deliver hot water whenever you need it.

Specifications of Havells Otto 5 Star 15 Litre Storage Water Heater: Color: Silvery Grey

Installation: Wall Mounting

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Pros Cons 5-star energy efficiency rating Higher upfront cost due to larger size Ample 15-liter capacity suitable for larger families Wall mounting required; may not be feasible in all spaces Sleek silvery grey design enhances bathroom aesthetics Longer heating time compared to smaller models

3. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater Havells Adonia ensures dependable hot water all day long. This storage water heater sports a thick, single-weld steel tank that provides superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, resulting in longer product life even in harsh conditions. The incoloy glass coated heating element offers excellent resistance to oxidation and carbonization at high temperatures, fighting corrosion from hard water. The anode rod with its stainless steel core guards against corrosion while special catalysts combat elements that shorten product lifespan, keeping hot water flowing from this reliable Havells geyser. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater: Color: White Blue

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Installation: Wall Mounting

Capacity: 25 Litres

Pros Cons Large 25-liter capacity, ideal for extended usage High power consumption due to large capacity 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency Requires significant wall space for installation Stylish white and blue design Higher initial investment

4. Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Havells' instant water heater delivers hot water from the moment you turn it on. The compact 3-liter tank means you don't have to wait long for a hot shower or cup of tea. The 3000 watt heating element heats the water rapidly, while the color changing LED indicator shows the water temperature in real time. Safety features include a thermostat, pressure release valve and thermal cut-out to protect against overheating. The rust and shock proof plastic outerbody with copper heating element stands up to hard water and corrosion, ensuring long product life.

Specifications of Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater: Color: White Mustard {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Installation: Wall Mounting

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Pros Cons Instant heating capability Limited 3-liter capacity not suitable for long showers Compact and easy to install

5. Havells Monza EC 10 L Storage Water Heater This Havells geyser brings hot water to your home with efficiency. With its metallic body and 4-star BEE rating, it delivers 2000 watts of heating power in just 10 liters of storage, so you get hot water fast. Its IPX-4 protection and multi-function safety valve help ensure a long product life, while the adjustable temperature knob lets you adjust the heat between 25 and 75 degrees Celsius. The feroglas tech tank with single weld design uses superior steel for superior corrosion resistance and durability. The incoloy-coated heating element resists oxidation and corrosion to maintain performance for years to come. This space-saving geyser is perfect for small homes and apartments, giving you instant access to hot water whenever you need it while looking stylish in your bathroom.

Specifications of Havells Monza EC 10 L Storage Water Heater: Body: Metallic

Power: 2000 W

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Extras: Free Flexi Pipe, Free Installation

Color: White {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Metallic body enhances durability Metallic body may not suit all bathroom interiors 4-star energy rating for efficiency Takes up more space compared to smaller models Comes with free flexi pipe and installation Slower heating time than instant heaters

6. Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater This stylish instant water heater brings hot water to life in seconds. Made with Feroglas technology for hard water areas, the Havells Carlo uses an incoloy glass coated heating element and ultra thick steel plates for superior heating performance you can rely on. The color changing LED indicator lights up to show the heating progress at a glance. An anode rod protects the tank from corrosion to ensure long lasting use. The 3000 watt heating power means you'll get plenty of hot water fast to enjoy refreshing showers and warming cups of tea. So what are you waiting for? Bring home the Carlo water heater today and never wait again for hot water - it's always instantly on tap.

Specifications of Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater: Power: 3000 watt

Capacity: 5 Litres

Color: White

Pros Cons 5-year warranty on inner container Limited to 5-liter capacity Instant heating for immediate hot water May not be ideal for simultaneous multiple uses 3000 watt power for quick performance

7. Havells Adonia i 15 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater This smart Havells water heater allows you to control and monitor the temperature from your phone or voice commands. The feroglasTM coating and super cold rolled steel construction mean longer product life and higher corrosion resistance. Color changing LEDs and digital display show the heating process and water temperature in real time. With wifi connectivity through your home network and apps for iOS and Android, you can schedule and set the temperature from anywhere. Voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enable hands-free operation, for convenient, hands-off temperature adjustments.

Specifications of Havells Adonia i 15 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater: Connectivity: Alexa & Google Assistant enabled, IoT and iOS with mobile phones, WiFi enabled, remote controlled {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 15 Litres

Color: Ivory

Pros Cons Smart connectivity with Alexa & Google Assistant Higher price point due to smart features IoT and mobile phone integration Requires stable WiFi for smart functions 15-liter capacity suitable for families Installation might be complex due to smart features

8. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue) This water heater delivers hot water at lightning speed thanks to an innovative design that prevents cold and hot water from mixing. The ultra-thick steel tank and incoloy heating element provide durability and efficiency to ensure hot water on demand for years to come. LEDs change color to indicate water temperature so you know just how hot your shower will be. Perfect for high-rise apartments and homes with water pump systems, the multi-function valve controls pressure to a maximum of 8 bars. The corrosion-resistant steel blend tank and glass-coated heating element stand up to regular use while saving you up to 20% more on energy bills. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (White Blue): Color: White Blue

Capacity: 15 Litres

Installation: Wall Mounting

Pros Cons Ample capacity for family use Requires wall space for installation Stylish white and blue design Slower heating compared to instant models Energy-efficient operation

9. Havells Bianca 3 litre 3 KW Instant Water Heater This Havells instant water heater is designed with hard water areas in mind. The vitreous enamel coating keeps scale buildup at bay, while the high 0.8 MPa working pressure means you'll get hot water quickly, even on upper floors. The Incoloy heating element and heavy duty protective anode rod will hold up against hard water, and a precisely calibrated thermostat ensures just the right temperature. The industrial strength steel tank and double indicators make this heater a workhorse for dependable hot water even with daily use. It’s perfect for those looking for long-lasting performance from their havells geyser.

Specifications of Havells Bianca 3 litre 3 KW Instant Water Heater: Extras: Flexi Pipe

Capacity: 3 Litres

Power: 3000 W

Color: White Blue

Pros Cons Instant heating for quick hot water Higher energy consumption for instant heating Comes with flexi pipe and comprehensive warranties Not ideal for large families or long showers Compact and modern design

10. Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre 4 Star Water Heater This compact Havells geyser delivers hot water on demand with precise temperature control and a host of smart features. The feather-touch control panel allows you to select the exact temperature you need from a wide range while the digital clock makes it easy to program auto-on and auto-off times. The wireless remote lets you control settings from anywhere in the room. An energy-efficient 2000-watt heating element heats water quickly thanks to the whirl flow technology that minimizes mixing of hot and cold water inside the tank. The 7-year warranty on the stainless steel tank and 4-year warranty on the heating element provide you assurance regarding its quality and performance. With its stylish white exterior and compact horizontal design, this Havells geyser makes it easy to enjoy hot water exactly when and how you want it.

Specifications of Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre 4 Star Water Heater: Extras: Flexi Pipes

Power: 2000 Watt

Installation: Horizontal with Whirl Flow Technology

Color: White

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Pros Cons Large 15-liter capacity ideal for families Bulkier size requires more wall space 4-star energy efficiency Installation limited to horizontal mounting Whirl Flow Technology for better heating Takes longer to heat water than smaller models

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Instanio 10 L Storage Water Heater Storage Water Heater Wall Mounting 10 Litres Capacity Havells Otto 5 Star 15 Litre Storage Water Heater Storage Water Heater Wall Mounting 15 Litres Capacity Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater Storage Water Heater Wall Mounting 25 Litres Capacity Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater Instant Water Heater Wall Mounting 3 Litres Capacity Havells Monza EC 10 L Storage Water Heater Storage Water Heater Wall Mounting 10 Litres Capacity Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater Instant Water Heater Wall Mounting 5 Litres Capacity Havells Adonia i 15 Litre Smart Storage Water Heater Smart Storage Water Heater Wall Mounting 15 Litres Capacity Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater Storage Water Heater Wall Mounting 15 Litres Capacity Havells Bianca 3 litre 3 KW Instant Water Heater Instant Water Heater Wall Mounting 3 Litres Capacity Havells Orizzonte 15 Litre 4 Star Water Heater Storage Water Heater Horizontal 15 Litres Capacity

Best value for money Havells Monza EC 10 L Storage Water Heater stores enough hot water for basic needs. Its metallic exterior provides durability while keeping costs low. The 4-star energy rating means you'll save on your electricity bill compared to less efficient heaters. The 2000 watt heating element quickly raises the temperature inside the 10 liter tank to your desired setting between 25 and 75 degrees Celsius, with the adjustable knob. The multi-function safety valve protects against overpressure from inside or out. The Incoloy-coated heating element resists corrosion from hard water for longer product life. The 8 bar pressure rating and IPX4 waterproof rating ensure dependable performance for high-rise apartments. The free flexi pipe and installation included with purchase means you'll have hot water running as soon as it's delivered.

Best overall product The Havells Adonia i 15 Liter Smart Storage Water Heater is the future of water heating, blending IoT connectivity and smart technology with efficiency and durability. Featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote control and monitoring from your smartphone, this smart geyser lets you turn the heat on and off, set temperatures and schedules, and receive notifications all from the Havells Smart Living app. Voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant makes hands-free operation a reality. The ultra-thick super cold rolled steel tank can withstand high pressure for a long-lasting inner tank. A Feroglas coating and single weld line design further boost corrosion resistance. Color-changing LEDs indicate heating status while a digital display shows the precise water temperature. The Adonia i ensures you always have hot water on demand, effortlessly and intelligently, with smart features that make life simpler.

How to find the best havells geyser? Check out the factors below that you must consider while buying a Havells geyser.

Determine the Right Type: Havells offers both instant and storage geysers. Instant geysers are ideal for quick use and smaller volumes, suitable for kitchens or small bathrooms. Storage geysers, on the other hand, have a capacity to store hot water, making them better for families or longer showers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assess Your Capacity Needs: The size of the geyser is crucial. For a family of two to three members, a geyser with a capacity of 6-10 liters is usually sufficient. Larger families should consider geysers with a capacity of 15 liters or more.

Energy Efficiency: Look for models with a high energy rating. More stars indicate greater efficiency, which translates to lower electricity bills.

Safety Features: Check for safety mechanisms like auto cut-off, a multi-functional safety valve, and protection against overheating and high pressure.

Budget Considerations: Havells Geysers come in a range of prices. Determine your budget and find a model that offers the best features within your price range.

Warranty and After-Sales Service: Opt for models with a longer warranty period and ensure that Havells provides good after-sales service in your area.

FAQs Question : What makes Havells Geysers a good choice for winter? Ans : Havells Geysers provide efficient heating, ensuring consistent hot water even in extreme winters. Their advanced technology and superior insulation keep water warm for longer. Question : Are Havells Geysers energy-efficient? Ans : Most Havells Geysers are designed for energy efficiency, helping to reduce electricity consumption and lower bills. Question : What safety features are included in Havells Geysers? Ans : Havells Geysers come with multiple safety systems, including protection against overheating, high pressure, and electric shocks, ensuring safe operation. Question : How do I choose the right size Havells Geyser for my home? Ans : Consider the number of users and your daily hot water requirement. Smaller families may opt for instant geysers, while larger households might need storage geysers. Question : Can I install a Havells Geyser by myself? Ans : While some models are easy to install, it's recommended to get professional help for installation to ensure safety and optimal performance. Question : Do Havells Geysers come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Havells Geysers come with a manufacturer's warranty, the duration of which varies depending on the model.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

