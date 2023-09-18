Havells geyser for trust and value: Top picks of September 2023

Havells geysers come with multiple models, capacity and features giving you a wide array of option. Check out the top picks for Havells geysers to buy in September 2023.

In the heart of Indian winters, as temperatures plummet and the chill seeps into every corner of our lives, there's one faithful companion that stands between us and the bone-chilling cold – the trusty geyser. A warm and invigorating shower on a frosty morning, a soothing hot water bath after a tiring day – geysers have become an indispensable part of our daily routines. While some might consider them a significant investment, the comfort and convenience they bring to our lives make them worth every rupee spent.

Enter Havells, a name synonymous with trust and quality in the Indian home appliance market. With decades of experience, Havells has consistently delivered reliable and efficient products, and their geyser range is no exception. As winter approaches, the demand for efficient water heating solutions soars, and Havells geysers are poised to meet these demands with a perfect blend of performance, durability, and value for money.

In this article, we dive into the world of Havells geysers, exploring their top picks for September 2023. Whether you're a homeowner looking for a reliable geyser upgrade or someone seeking a trustworthy brand for your first geyser purchase, this article has something for everyone.

1. Havells Instanio 10 L The Havells Instanio 10 L storage water heater is a stellar addition to your home, offering a perfect blend of efficiency and convenience. With a robust ABS body, this geyser is built to last and withstand the rigours of daily use. It's a boon for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, thanks to its multi-function valve that keeps pressure in check.

What sets this geyser apart is its innovative Whirlpool Technology, which optimizes energy savings and delivers a remarkable 20% more hot water output. The ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates ensure superior corrosion resistance, translating to a longer lifespan compared to standard inner tank designs. Plus, the colour-changing LEDs provide a visual indicator of water temperature.

Specifications: Capacity: 10 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Warranty: 7 years on Inner Container, 4 years on Heating Element, 2 years Comprehensive

Pressure tolerance: Up to 8 bars

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Whirlpool Technology Suitable for smaller households Durable ABS body and corrosion-resistant inner tank

2. Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre The Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre storage water heater is a top-tier choice when it comes to providing consistent hot water for your daily needs. Its 15-litre capacity is perfect for medium-sized households, ensuring you have ample hot water when you need it.

One standout feature of this Havells geyser is the colour-changing LEDs that shift from blue to amber, indicating the water's temperature. The geyser's ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates offer exceptional resistance to corrosion, promising a longer lifespan compared to standard tank designs.

Moreover, the Incoloy glass-coated heating element guarantees superior heating performance with efficiency. With suitability for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications, along with a multi-function valve that maintains pressure within safe limits, this geyser is designed for your peace of mind.

Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Item Weight: 8600 grams

Power Source: Electric

Pros Cons Ample 15-liter capacity Relatively heavier Corrosion-resistant steel plates

3. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre The Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre vertical storage water heater exemplifies excellence in providing hot water while offering energy efficiency and safety. With a substantial 25-litre capacity, it caters to the needs of larger households.

Tis Havells geyser comes with a temperature-sensing colour-changing LED ring knob, providing real-time feedback on the water's temperature. Its Feroglas Tech with a single weld design ensures superior corrosion resistance and durability, suitable for high-pressure environments like high-rise buildings.

The Incoloy glass-coated heating element guarantees exceptional heating performance even in challenging water conditions. Additionally, the tank features an anode rod with a stainless steel core to protect it from corrosive elements, prolonging its lifespan.

Specifications: Capacity: 25 liters

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Waterproof Degree: IPX-4 Protection

Shock Safe Plug

Pros Cons Generous 25-liter capacity Relatively larger in size Superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties

4. Havells Monza EC 15 L The Havells Monza EC 15 L Storage Water Heater is a reliable and efficient solution for your hot water needs. With its 15-litre capacity, it's suitable for medium-sized households, providing ample hot water for various tasks.

One standout feature is the adjustable temperature knob, allowing you to set the desired water temperature between 25°C to 75°C, providing flexibility and comfort. The multi-function safety valve safeguards the tank from both internal and external pressure build-up, enhancing durability.

Specifications: Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Waterproof Degree: IPX-4 Protection

Pros Cons Adjustable temperature settings for personalized comfort The design may appear plain compared to some other models Incoloy glass-coated heating element

5. Havells Adonia I 25 Litres The Havells Adonia I 25 Litres Smart Storage Water Heater is a game-changer in the world of water heaters. Its IoT-enabled features bring unprecedented convenience to your daily routine. With Wi-Fi connectivity through your home router, you can control this smart Havells geyser from your smartphone, whether you're at home or away. The integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home adds a touch of futuristic luxury, allowing you to use voice commands for hands-free operation. Its durable construction and colour-changing LEDs for temperature indication make it a top choice for modern households seeking both innovation and reliability.

Specifications: Capacity: 25 litres

FeroglasTM Coating Technology

Ultra-thick super cold rolled steel plates

Pressure rating: up to 8 bars

Colour-changing LEDs and digital temperature display

Pros Cons IoT-enabled for remote control Installation may require professional assistance FeroglasTM Coating Technology

6. Havells Carlo 3 Litre The Havells Carlo 3 Litre instant water heater is a compact powerhouse that delivers hot water on demand. With a 3kW copper heating element, this Havells geyser provides quick and efficient heating, making it ideal for small households or individual use. The four-level safety system, including a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and heating indicator, ensures worry-free operation. Its rust and shock-proof plastic outer body guarantee durability, and the extra-thick stainless steel inner tank prevents corrosion and rust. Dual LED indicators display real-time water temperature, adding convenience to its functionality. This instant water heater offers reliability, safety, and fast hot water, making it a valuable addition to any home.

Specifications: Type: Instant

Capacity: 3 Litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 6.5 Bars

4 Level Safety System

Dual LED Indicator

Outer Body: Rust and Shock-Proof Plastic

Heating Element: Copper

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating Small capacity suitable for individual use Durable and rust-proof outer body

7. Havells Monza EC 25 L Are you tired of waiting for hot water every morning? The Havells Monza EC 25L storage water heater has the solution. With its ample 25-litre capacity and adjustable temperature settings, you can have hot water at your desired temperature in no time. The BEE 4-star rating ensures energy efficiency, saving you money on electricity bills. Its Feroglas Tech with a single weld design makes it tough and corrosion-resistant, ideal for high-rise buildings. The incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures rapid heating and durability. With a 7-year warranty on the inner container and other attractive features, this water heater offers excellent value for money.

Specifications: Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Adjustable Temperature Knob

Multi-function Safety Valve

Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design

Heating Element: Incoloy Glass Coated

Pros Cons Energy-efficient 4-star rating Large size may require more installation space Adjustable temperature settings

8. Havells Instanio 1-Litre Imagine this: you need to do the dishes on an early winter morning and the tap water is numbingly cold. The Havells Instanio 1-Litre instant water heater comes to the rescue. With its compact size and 1-litre capacity, it's perfect for the kitchen. This Havells geyser may be small, but it packs a punch with its 3000-watt heating element. The copper heating element ensures rapid heating and is resistant to corrosion, making it suitable for hard water conditions. With a 5-year warranty on the inner container and other safety features like a thermostat and thermal cut-out, this instant water heater offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications: Type: Instant

Capacity: 1 Litre

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: 6.5 Bars

LED Temperature Indicator

Outer Body: Rust and Shock-Proof Plastic

Heating Element: Copper

Inner Tank: Extra Thick Stainless Steel (304 Level Grade)

Warranty: 5 Years on Inner Container

Pros Cons Compact and ideal for kitchens Limited capacity Corrosion-resistant copper heating element

Best 3 features of Havells geyser

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Instanio 10 L Rapid Heating 4-in-1 Safety System LED Indicator for Heating Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Whirlflow Technology Color-Changing LEDs Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre IoT Smart Control Voice Commands with Alexa & Google Home Feroglas Coating Technology with Single Weld Design Havells Monza EC 15 L Adjustable Temperature Knob Multi-function Safety Valve Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Havells Adonia I 25 Litres IoT Smart Control Voice Commands with Alexa & Google Home FeroglasTM Coating Technology with Single Weld Design Havells Carlo 3 Litre 4-Level Safety System Copper Heating Element Rust and Shock-Proof Outer Body Havells Monza EC 25 L Adjustable Temperature Knob Multi-function Safety Valve Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Havells Instanio 1-Litre Rapid Heating 4-Level Safety System LED Indicator for Heating

Best value for money The Havells Monza EC 15 L stands out as the best value for money geyser. With its adjustable temperature knob, multi-function safety valve, and Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design, it offers a perfect blend of features and affordability. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient water heating solution without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre is the best overall product in the Havells geyser lineup. Its IoT smart control, voice command compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, and advanced Feroglas Coating Technology with Single Weld Design make it a top-notch choice. It offers convenience, energy efficiency, and superior corrosion resistance. Whether you want to control your geyser remotely or enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge technology, this geyser delivers on all fronts.

How to find the right Havells geyser? To find the right Havells geyser, consider your specific needs. Determine the capacity based on the number of users and daily hot water requirements. Next, choose between instant and storage geysers based on your usage patterns. For smart features, opt for IoT-enabled models like the Adonia series. Look for safety features like thermostat controls and pressure release valves. Check the heating element material; copper is preferred for better durability.

Evaluate the warranty period, as longer warranties indicate the brand's confidence in its product's longevity. Lastly, consider your budget and compare models within your price range. Whether you prioritize smart features, energy efficiency, or affordability, Havells offers a wide range of options to suit your preferences.

FAQs Question : How do I control the Havells Adonia I geyser with Alexa or Google Home? Ans : You can control it by enabling the Havells skill on the respective voice assistant and using voice commands to set water heating preferences. Question : What is the advantage of Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design in Havells geysers? Ans : It provides superior corrosion resistance and anti-rust properties, resulting in a longer lifespan for the geyser's inner tank. Question : Can I adjust the water temperature in Havells Monza EC 15 L and 25 L geysers? Ans : Yes, these geysers come with an adjustable temperature knob, allowing you to set your desired water temperature. Question : Do Havells Instanio geysers have rapid heating capabilities? Ans : Yes, they feature rapid heating elements for quick hot water availability. Question : What is the warranty period for Havells Carlo 3 Litre geyser's heating element? Ans : The heating element of the Havells Carlo 3 Litre geyser comes with a 2-year warranty.

