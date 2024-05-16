A 55-inch television offers a perfect combination of captivating viewing experience and ideal dimensions for large living spaces, making it a flexible and appealing option for home entertainment systems.

A 55-inch television provides an ideal combination of screen size and compatibility with living room spaces, which is why it is a popular choice among consumers. With its larger screen, it offers an immersive viewing experience that is particularly enjoyable for movies, sports, and gaming, allowing you to feel like you're in a cinema right in the comfort of your own home. Additionally, the increased screen real estate allows for better detail and clarity, resulting in an enhanced visual quality overall. In today's world where high-definition content and streaming services are prevalent, a 55-inch TV ensures exceptional picture quality, whether it's 4K Ultra HD, HDR, or QLED technology. This level of detail and color accuracy truly brings content to life, making every scene vivid and captivating.

The size of a 55-inch TV strikes a perfect balance for most living rooms, fitting well without overwhelming the space. It provides a generous viewing area for multiple viewers without compromising on comfort or causing strain to the eyes. All in all, a 55-inch TV offers excellent picture quality, immersive viewing experiences, and a suitable size, making it a versatile and highly desirable choice for modern home entertainment setups.

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

Xiaomi's X 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with a MEMC engine for smooth motion. Its Dolby Audio and DTS-X ensure immersive sound quality. Equipped with Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and Google Assistant, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. Connectivity features include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and more, enhancing convenience. The display features HDR 10, HLG, and a wide color gamut for vivid and lifelike picture quality.

Specifications of Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AV, USB, Ethernet Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 28 x 122.6 x 77.8 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Competitive pricing Potential issues with software updates and customer support Dolby Vision support for enhanced picture quality

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience impressive 4K visuals with the Sony Bravia KD-55X74L Smart LED TV, powered by the X1 4K Processor and HDR support. Enjoy easy access to streaming services and apps with Google TV. The Dolby Audio technology ensures high-quality sound. Stay connected with multiple HDMI and USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Google Assistant for seamless control options. The sleek design and wide viewing angle elevate your viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 8.4 x 124.3 x 72.9 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent picture quality and color accuracy. Higher price point compared to some competitors Trusted brand with reliable customer support

3. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung UA55DUE70BKLXL Crystal 4K Smart LED TV delivers stunning visuals powered by Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. Immerse yourself in sound with its powerful speakers equipped with Q-Symphony technology. Explore Smart TV capabilities like a web browser and SmartThings Hub functionality. Stay connected with various connectivity options including multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Its sleek design and advanced display technologies like UHD Dimming and Contrast Enhancer ensure an exceptional viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 6 x 123.4 x 71.1 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant and immersive display with Crystal Processor 4K Pricing may be on the higher side for similar features Wide range of smart features and connectivity options

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The 55UR7500PSC Smart LED TV from LG merges 4K Ultra HD graphics with AI ThinQ and webOS Smart TV capabilities to create a smooth and enjoyable entertainment journey. With Dolby Atmos support and 20W speakers, it offers an immersive audio experience. This TV provides multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, numerous HDMI and USB ports, as well as Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit support. Its sleek design and cutting-edge picture technologies like HDR 10 and AI Picture ensure vibrant and realistic visuals.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 23 x 123.5 x 78cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) for an Immersive Experience Occasional slow interface response Game Optimizer for enhanced gaming experiences

TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Toshiba's 55C350MP 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers a stunning visual experience with its 10-bit A+ Grade Panel and REGZA Engine 4K. Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive sound quality. The TV runs on Google TV OS, providing access to a wide range of apps and content. Connectivity options include HDMI, USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more, enhancing convenience. With its bezel-less design and advanced display technologies like HDR10 and MEMC, it delivers an engaging viewing experience.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Connectivity:Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 7.4 x 123.3 x 71.1 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design for a modern look Build quality may not be as robust Google TV OS with access to a vast library of apps

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Offering vibrant colors and lifelike visuals, the Hisense 55E7K 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is equipped with a QLED display and Dolby Vision support. With Dolby Atmos for immersive sound quality and Auto Low Latency Mode for enhanced gaming experiences, this TV provides a comprehensive entertainment package. Featuring multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Smart TV capabilities, it allows for easy connectivity and access to a diverse range of content and applications. Its slim bezel design and sleek aesthetics further elevate its appeal.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 7.4 x 123.2 x 71.1 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QLED display technology for vivid colors and high brightness May not be suitable for heavy gaming Competitive pricing

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in lifelike visuals with Vu's 55GloLED Smart LED TV, featuring a 4K Glo Panel and Dolby Vision IQ support. Immerse yourself in sound with Dolby Atmos and integrated subwoofers. This TV is powered by Google TV, providing access to a diverse selection of streaming services and apps. With handsfree mic functionality, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and various connectivity options, it offers convenience and flexibility. Its sleek design and advanced display technologies guarantee an engaging viewing experience.

Specifications of Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 30.3 x 484 x 304

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI PQ Engine for optimized picture quality Limited availability of certain advanced features Handsfree Mic and ActiVoice Remote for convenient control

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The TCL 55P635 Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV presents realistic visuals through its AI Picture Engine and Dolby Audio compatibility. Integration with Google TV allows for easy access to various content and streaming services. This TV offers seamless connectivity with multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring features. The edgeless design, along with advanced display technologies such as HDR 10 and 4K Upscaling, ensures an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications of TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 123 x 25.7 x 75.6 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI Picture Engine 2.0 for enhanced picture quality. Audio quality may not be as impressive Bezel-less design

Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google TV

Indulge in the extraordinary realm of cinema with Kodak's Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Immerse yourself in the rich and lifelike sound provided by Dolby Atmos, creating a truly immersive audio experience. Discover a wide range of content options through Google TV, and effortlessly connect to your favorite apps with the dual-band Wi-Fi. Prepare for a tailored and exceptional entertainment experience that will leave you captivated.

Specifications of Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 12.5 x 124 x 78 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid QLED display with Dolby Vision Potential issues with software updates and compatibility Competitive pricing

Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4k Ultra HD LED Google TV

The Blaupunkt 55CSGT7023 Cyber Sound G2 Series offers an immersive viewing experience with its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Atmos sound system delivering 60 Watts of powerful audio. Its connectivity options include Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity with gaming consoles and other devices. With Google TV OS, built-in Wi-Fi, and support for popular streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, this smart TV also features hands-free voice control via Google Assistant, making it a comprehensive entertainment hub.

Specifications of Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4k Ultra HD LED Google TV Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 4K Dimension: 12.5 x 124 x 71 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dolby Atmos sound system Build quality may not be as robust Bezel-less design

Top 3 features of the best 55 inch TVs

Best 55 inch TV Refresh rate Connectivity Special Features Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN (Black) 60 Hz Wi-Fi, AV, USB, Ethernet 4K Dolby Vision, Wide Color Gamut Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Open Baffle Speaker, X1 4K Processor Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE70BKLXL 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC 60 Hz Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Game Optimizer TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55C350MP 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Airplay, HDMI 2.1 with Auto Low Latency Mode Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Atmos Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI AI PQ Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control, Ambient Light Sensor TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P635 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI 4K Google TV + HDR 10, Screen Mirroring Kodak 139 Cm (55 Inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra Hd Smart QLED Google Tv 55Mt5022 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI AMO Technology, Kids Mode with Parental Lock Blaupunkt 139 cm (55 inches) Cyber Sound G2 Series 4k Ultra HD LED Google TV 60 Hz Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dolby ATMOS & DTS TruSurround, Dual Band Wi-Fi

Best value for money 55 inch TV Hisense's 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Hisense's 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is a value for money product as it offers rich colors and impressive visuals. Enjoy a truly immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos and enhance your gaming adventures with Auto Low Latency Mode. Users can also access a wide range of content through various supported apps and effortlessly connect to multiple devices with the TV's array of ports

Best overall 55 inch TV Xiaomi's X 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV

Xiaomi's X 4K Dolby Vision Smart TV offers amazing 4K visuals and a wide range of entertainment choices via Google TV and built-in Chromecast. The MEMC engine guarantees fluid motion, while Dolby Audio enriches the sound quality for a truly immersive viewing experience. Plus, this smart TV comes with various ports for easy connectivity.

How to find the best 55 inch TV Consider your viewing preferences (resolution, HDR support), smart features (OS, app availability), connectivity options (HDMI ports, Wi-Fi), sound quality, brand reputation, and budget when searching for the best 55-inch TV. Expert reviews, specification comparisons, and in-store visits are essential steps in the decision-making process. Look for innovative technologies like QLED or OLED displays, Dolby Atmos sound, and reputable customer service. Choose a TV that caters to your needs for immersive entertainment and long-term enjoyment.

FAQs Question : Can I connect my gaming console to a 55 inch TV? Ans : Yes, most models come with HDMI ports for connecting gaming consoles. Question : What is the warranty period? Ans : Warranty periods vary by brand and model, ranging from 1 to 3 years on average. Question : Can I mount this TV on the wall? Ans : Yes, most modern TVs are wall-mountable, but you may need to purchase a compatible wall mount separately. Question : How do I access voice assistant features on 55 inch TV? Ans : You can access voice assistants by using the remote control or pairing a compatible smart device with the TV.

