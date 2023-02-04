It is always a good time to buy an iPhone. If you are planning to buy Apple iPhone 14, then Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving discounts on the smartphone that makes it an affordable buy. Launched with a starting price of ₹79,900 in September last year, the handset is listed at a discounted price of ₹72,499 for the 128GB storage model.

The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the smartphone are available at ₹82,499 and ₹1,02,499, respectively. Flipkart is giving an additional instant discount of ₹4,000 with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The offer includes EMI purchases as well.

If you have an old iPhone, you can avail exchange discounts of up to ₹23,000 while buying the iPhone 14 from Flipkart. Do note that the final price will depend on the smartphone working condition as well.

Buyers of iPhone 14 can choose from Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour variants of the phone.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14.

To perform camera duties, the handset house a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, these smartphones have a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite but only for US and Canada for now. This crash detection on iphone can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services.