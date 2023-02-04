Here's how you can buy Apple iPhone 14 with ₹11,401 discount on Flipkart
- If you have an old iPhone, you can avail exchange discounts of up to ₹23,000 while buying the iPhone 14 from Flipkart.
It is always a good time to buy an iPhone. If you are planning to buy Apple iPhone 14, then Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving discounts on the smartphone that makes it an affordable buy. Launched with a starting price of ₹79,900 in September last year, the handset is listed at a discounted price of ₹72,499 for the 128GB storage model.
