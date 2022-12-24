Here’s how you can get Apple iPhone 14 at ₹69,9002 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 08:43 AM IST
- iPhone 14 is available with a discount of ₹6,000 and is selling at ₹74,900. Buyers can avail additional discounts in the form of bank offers.
Vijay Sales is running Apple Days sale. The sale started December 23 and will continue till December 31. As part of the sale, it is giving discounts on a range of Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more. One such interesting deal is available on Apple iPhone 14.