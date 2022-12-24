Vijay Sales is running Apple Days sale. The sale started December 23 and will continue till December 31. As part of the sale, it is giving discounts on a range of Apple devices including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more. One such interesting deal is available on Apple iPhone 14 .

The smartphone is available with a discount of ₹6,000 and is selling at ₹74,900. Buyers can avail additional discounts in the form of bank offers. HDFC Bank customers can get an instant discount of ₹5,000 on credit card non-EMI purchases and credit/debit card EMI transactions. This will bring down the iPhone 14’s price to ₹69,900.

Apple Days on Vijay Sales also offers exchange offers of up to ₹10,000. Then, there are discounts for other bank customers. For example, ICICI Bank credit card holders can get 7.5% off and save up to ₹3,000 on credit card EMI.

Similarly, there is a 5% instant discount of up to ₹2,000 on Yes Bank credit card EMI. HSBC customers, on the other hand, can save up to ₹7,500 on credit card EMI purchases. There is also a 10% instant discount of up to ₹3,000 on OneCard credit card EMI.

Apple iPhone 14 specifications

Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhoen 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.

To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. The smartphone features a cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision support for up to 30 fps. The handset is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of video playback time.