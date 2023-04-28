The budget version of Google's Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a, is currently being sold at a flat discount of ₹12,000, ahead of the release of the Pixel 7a. This price reduction is quite surprising, given that the Pixel 6a was initially launched at a rather high price last year.

Now, with the discount, the price has now been reduced to ₹31,999, making the Pixel 6a an excellent deal in 2023.

In India, the Pixel 6a is exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. The phone is currently being sold on the website at a reduced price of ₹31,999, which is a ₹12,000 discount from its original launch price of ₹43,999. This discounted price is applicable to the model that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Buyers can receive an additional discount of ₹1,000 if they use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card to make the payment. All in all, the Pixel 6a can be purchased for as low as ₹30,999, which further enhances its attractiveness as a deal.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a bonus exchange deal. Customers can receive up to ₹27,250 for their existing or spare phone, which can bring down the effective net price of the Pixel 6a to a stunningly low ₹3,749 (assuming the HDFC Bank scheme is utilized as well). It is worth noting that the highest exchange discount is only applicable to high-end phones such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, so it is best to avoid falling for that deal. Nonetheless, depending on the type and condition of the phone being exchanged, buyers may be able to purchase the Pixel 6a for less than ₹30,000.