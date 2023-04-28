Here's how you can get Google Pixel 6a for less than ₹30,000. Check details1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:57 PM IST
In India, the Pixel 6a is exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. The phone is currently being sold on the website at a reduced price of ₹31,999, which is a ₹12,000 discount from its original launch price of ₹43,999.
The budget version of Google's Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a, is currently being sold at a flat discount of ₹12,000, ahead of the release of the Pixel 7a. This price reduction is quite surprising, given that the Pixel 6a was initially launched at a rather high price last year.
