Additionally, Flipkart is also offering a bonus exchange deal. Customers can receive up to ₹27,250 for their existing or spare phone, which can bring down the effective net price of the Pixel 6a to a stunningly low ₹3,749 (assuming the HDFC Bank scheme is utilized as well). It is worth noting that the highest exchange discount is only applicable to high-end phones such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, so it is best to avoid falling for that deal. Nonetheless, depending on the type and condition of the phone being exchanged, buyers may be able to purchase the Pixel 6a for less than ₹30,000.